Gettysburg girls’ tennis coach Dave Yates says he doesn’t set specific expectations for his team when it comes to winning tennis matches.
“The only expectation I have for all of my girls is for them to go out there, enjoy what they’re doing and try their best,” he said.
Even so, Yates has to be pleased with the results his team has produced this season, as the Warriors moved to 4-0 with a 5-0 victory over visiting Delone Catholic on Wednesday.
Singles stars Kaitlyn Then and Kim Heinzelmann led the way with straight-set victories over Olivia Knox and Ella Roth, respectively.
Then fell behind early in the first set but settled in to take a 6-3, 6-0 win in the first singles match, while Heinzelmann also came from behind in the first set and took a 6-1, 6-3 win in second singles.
“I usually just try to tell myself ‘it’s back down to 0-0, it’s back down to 0-0,’” Then said of her ability to regroup early on. “Because no matter if you make a mistake or not you have to just shake it off, because everyone’s going to make mistakes. It’s something that happens in tennis.”
Yates said that ability to regroup is what sets Then, a senior, apart from most high school players.
“It really is difficult to control one’s emotions,” he said. “Sometimes those emotions do bubble over. Now with Kaitlyn, she plays better when she’s angry. And most of the time when she’s angry she’s only angry at herself for having missed a simple shot or something like that. So I think getting behind one game at the beginning of a set is no big deal for her.
Heinzelmann, meanwhile, is a sophomore who works with her father David, an assistant coach at Franklin & Marshall College, and feels that she’s made significant strides in the offseason by doing so.
“This season has started so much better than last year,” Heinzelmann said smiling. “I was a freshman last year and it was my first year playing high school tennis and the first couple matches did not go super great because I was inexperienced.
“Experience helps a lot, I’ve found. I feel more confident on court than I did last year and my serve has definitely come a long way. So I’m feeling pretty good about this year.”
Both say that they’ve fed on the success one another has had and think that it has pushed each of them to a higher level.
“It’s been really nice because we can work out each of our weaknesses with each other,” Then said. “Then they become our strengths. So it’s just really nice having someone that’s pretty much the same ability as me to play against in practices.”
Grace Neller received a default victory in the third singles match, while the teams of Chelsea Zimmann and Bridget Duffy and Carmen Ray each swept their respective doubles matches.
The victory keeps the momentum rolling for the Warriors who next take on Susquehannock, which finds itself at 4-1 after a shutout victory over Littlestown on Wednesday/
“I’m very, very, very happy with the girls’ performance today and lucky to have them on my team,” Yates said. “We’ve got some tougher opponents coming up like Susquehannock and we’re going to go out and play as well as we can and see how things go.”
The Squirettes, meanwhile, are now 2-4 and play host to Littlestown in their next match on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.