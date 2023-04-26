LAMBERT
Buy Now

Delone Catholic pitcher Cole Lambert loses his hat as he delivers during Wednesday’s YAIAA game against visiting Fairfield. Lambert fired a four-hit shutout in the Squires’ 10-0, five-inning victory over the Knights. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Delone Catholic rode the arms of Jake Sherdel and Tyler Hillson all the way to the state semifinals in 2022.

With both of them having graduated last spring, the Squires needed to find a way to replace those innings, and senior Cole Lambert has been one of the pitchers that has stepped in to fill the void.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.