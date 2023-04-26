Delone Catholic rode the arms of Jake Sherdel and Tyler Hillson all the way to the state semifinals in 2022.
With both of them having graduated last spring, the Squires needed to find a way to replace those innings, and senior Cole Lambert has been one of the pitchers that has stepped in to fill the void.
A transfer from Gettysburg, Lambert threw a four-hitter to lead Delone to a 10-0, five-inning victory over visiting Fairfield in YAIAA-4 baseball action Wednesday afternoon in McSherrystown.
Lambert struck out eight and walked three while throwing 50 of his 84 pitches for strikes.
“I tried to overpower most of them with my fastball,” Lambert said. “I used my curveball against some of their most experienced guys.”
Lambert picked up his second win of the campaign and lowered his ERA to 2.88 in the process. He’s punched out 17 hitters in 17 innings of work.
“Cole has nice velocity and when he hits his spots, he’s tough,” Delone head coach Jim Smith said. “He did a really nice job today.”
Jackson Seymour led off the game by drawing a four-pitch free pass for Fairfield, but was caught in a rundown and tagged out when Connor Joy singled. Lambert then retired the next two batters to escape the first inning unscathed.
Delone’s sticks then went to work in the bottom of the first.
Aidan Wittmer singled to begin the frame for the hosts and Brady Dettinburn followed with a two-bagger that chased Wittmer home. A bloop single by Brodie Collins scored Dettinburn. Then with one down and a runner on third, Lambert helped his own cause with a sac fly that plated courtesy runner Aidan Bealmear.
A trio of groundouts got Lambert out of the second, then the Squire offense right back to work when it was their turn with the sticks in their half.
Delone (8-6, 8-3) hung another three-spot on the board in the second with Matt Mummert singling home Nick Pierce, then Dettinburn doubled to left to plate Wittmer and Aidan Groves to boost the advantage to 6-0.
Lambert worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third with a ground out to end the threat.
In the bottom of the third, lightning flashed with a runner on second and two down for Delone. That caused a 50-minute delay.
As soon as action resumed, Mummert delivered his second run-scoring hit of the game when he grounded a single to left that scored Chris Cole.
Despite the delay, Lambert returned to the mound for the top of the fourth and put up another zero.
“I kept my arm loose during the delay by doing some light tossing with my catcher (Collins),” Lambert said. “Then I threw in the bullpen before I went back out there and felt good to go.”
Delone struck for three more tallies in the fourth with Trent Giraffa booming a ground-rule double to center that scored Dettinburn and Bealmear, then a single by Cole brought Giraffa home to make it 10-0.
“We had to wake our bats up, because we haven’t been hitting,” Smith said. “We’ve kept some games close, but we didn’t hit enough to win them.”
Lambert struck out the side in the fifth to finish off his gem.
The victory put a halt to Delone’s three-game losing streak and the Squires increased their division to 1.5 games over Hanover, which fell to Biglerville on Wednesday, 8-0.
“We have a lot of guys back from last season and there’s a lot of expectations for this team to do well,” Smith said. “They’ve been pressing too much at the plate, we just need to relax more.”
Dettinburn and Mummert paced an eight-hit attack for the Black & Gold with a pair of knocks each with Dettinburn racking up three RBI, while Mummert drove home a pair.
Fairfield (3-9) is back in action on Friday at 4:15 when it takes to the road to face Littlestown. Meanwhile, the Squires are off until Monday when they hit the road for a 4:15 affair at Biglerville.
Fairfield 000 00 — 0 4 1
Delone 331 3x — 10 8 0
Jayden Bell, Vaughn Lewis (3), Connor Joy (4) and Jackson Reinke; Cole Lambert and Brodie Collins. WP-Lambert. LP-Bell. SO-BB: Bell 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Joy 1-0; Lambert 8-3. 2B: DC — Brady Dettinburn 2, Trent Giraffa.
