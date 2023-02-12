Gettysburg and Haverford remained within five points going into the break, but the Bullets streaked away in the second half and never looked back, avenging their overtime loss to the Fords from earlier in the season with a 70-53 victory in women’s basketball action on Saturday. The win clinched a playoff home game for the Bullets.
THE LEADERS
• Alayna Arnolie led the Bullets (16-6, 13-4 CC) with 20 points, just one short of tying a career-high. She also grabbed three rebounds.
• Mackenzie Szlosek tallied 12 points and eight rebounds, along with dishing three assists.
• Emily Violante rounded out the Bullets in double digits, with 11 points and eight rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
• Ally Landau led the Fords (14-9, 11-7 CC) with 17 points and five assists.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Caitlyn Priore kicked off the scoring for Gettysburg in the first two minutes of play, and buckets by Mackenzie Szlosek and Alayna Arnolie gave the Bullets an 8-5 lead early in the quarter. A layup by Kayla Robinson brought the Fords within one, and Robinson followed up with a pair at the line to give the Fords a one-point lead. Arnolie quickly countered with a layup to move the needle back in the Bullets’ favor, and a jumper by Szlosek pushed the lead up to three. The bucket started a point-for-point run for the teams that saw the Bullets heading into the second quarter, up 16-13. Meghan Barbera and Shinya Lee also contributed in the stretch.
• Arnolie made a quick jumper in the first four seconds of the second quarter to move the Bullets’ lead to five, and it would be almost three minutes before the Fords could counter, as Abby Ryan made for Haverford. Another stretch with no scoring occurred before Ryan again hit a shot to bring the Fords within one with 5:42 left in the half. Dejah Hill sunk one at the charity stripe, which started a 7-0 run, capped by an Arnolie 3-pointer, to give the Bullets their largest lead of the game so far, 26-17. In the final two minutes of play, Cortlyn Morris hit a pair at the line, and Ryan drove in for a layup to send the teams into the locker rooms, 26-21.
• The Bullets controlled the third quarter from the beginning, with Arnolie hitting a trey from the left side only 15 seconds in, and Szlosek following up with a jumper on the Bullets’ next possession, giving them a 10-point lead. Arnolie connected on another three only a minute after her first of the quarter, pushing the Bullets out to 34-23. The lead would remain anywhere from seven to 11 points for much of the quarter, as the Bullets went on a 11-9 run with the Fords to forge their largest lead of the game, at 13 points. Priore and Barbera each contributed two during the stretch, while Emily Violante had the remaining seven, including a 3-point play. With 3:07 to play in the third, the Fords began to chip away at the deficit, with Cortlyn Morris laying one in to start a 6-0 Haverford run to bring them within five, with 1:03 left to play in the quarter. However, on the Bullets’ last possession of the game, AB Holsinger nailed a 3-pointer to move the Bullets back out to an eight-point lead with one quarter left to play.
• Gettysburg only widened their lead over Haverford in the final quarter of play. Priore split a pair at the line before making a jumper to bring the Bullets back to an 11-point edge, and buckets by Holsinger, Arnolie, and Priore ensured that the lead remained in double-digits with 5:23 left to play. A layup by Violante made it a 12-point lead, and Arnolie hit her fourth triple of the game to give the Bullets’ their largest lead yet, at 15. In the final two minutes, three different Fords scored, including a trey by Morris. However, Violante and were sent to the line in the waning minutes, along with Szlosek who made two trips. All three Bullets were perfect in their free throw attempts, and the Fords failed to score on their final possession, giving Gettysburg the 70-53 road win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Caitlyn Priore and AB Holsinger each had nine points.
• Gettysburg shot 51.9% in field goals, and hit 55.6% of shots behind the arc. Haverford hit only 17 of 60 field goals on the day.
• With the win, the Bullets clinch at least the number three seed in the conference, earning a home game in the tournament. The remaining week of Centennial Conference play will determine whether the Bullets will host on Tuesday, February 21st, or Friday, February 24th.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Bryn Mawr on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bullets led handily after the first half, but aggressive play and near perfect free throw shooting lifted host Haverford over Gettysburg, 70-67, in men’s basketball action on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Nate Williams was one of two Bullets to score 15 points, along with five rebounds and four assists.
• Jordan Stafford also added 15 points.
• Carl Schaller tallied 12 points, to go with four rebounds for Gettysburg (13-10, 10-6 CC).
FOR THE FOES
•Nate Torres led the Fords (8-15, 6-10 CC) with 18 points and seven assists.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Elijah Williams dunked on the first possession of the game, but Josh Love was quick to counter with a layup at the other end and a trey within the first 90 seconds. Stafford came up two jumpers of his own to give the Bullets a 6-5 edge with 16:22 showing. Nate Williams drained a three, but two free throws and a jumper by Love evened things up, 9-all. Elijah Williams hit two at the line to give the Bullets an 11-9 lead, before a trey and three free throws by Nick Kerkorian gave the Fords a two-possession lead. Nate Williams hit his second trey of the night to bring the Bullets back within one, but a Fords 6-4 run gave them a five-point lead with 9:38 left in the half. Nate Williams drained yet another triple to bring the Bullets back within two, and two buckets by Harry Johnson sandwiched a Jordan Stafford jumper. Ryan McKeon dunked the ball and Antonello Baggimade a triple within three seconds of one another to put the Bullets back within one, and two layups by McKeon gave the Bullets a three-point advantage, at 32-29. With 5:50 left in the half, Gettysburg went on a 9-5 run, capped by a trey from Carl Schaller, to lead, 41-34 going into the break. Three different Bullets scored within the stretch.
• The Fords claimed the first for points of the second half to cut the deficit to three, but Baggi knocked down another trey to bring the lead back to six. A 9-5 run for the Bullets gave them 10-point lead, with Stafford contributing four, Schaller three, and McKeon two. Nate Torres and Ryan Trotter began to chip away at the Bullets’ lead, but two Nate Williams free throws secured it at eight points. Three Fords buckets brought them within one possession at 8:45 left to play, before two Stafford free throws gave the Bullets a little breathing room. They were quickly followed with a triple by Love, and Schaller and Torres exchanged free throws to make it a 59-58 game. With just five minutes left to play, Torres made a layup to give the Fords their first lead of the second half. Torres sent Baggi to the line where he split, tying the game 60-all. A 5-2 run over the next two minutes gave the Fords a three-point lead, but two at the line by McKeon put the Bullets within one once again. Three free throws by Trotter made it a two-possession lead for the Fords, before an and-one play by Stafford once more put the Bullets within one, with only 32 seconds left to play. In the waning seconds, Torres made two more free throws and the Bullets failed to hit the buzzer-beater equalizer, falling 67-70 to Haverford.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg shot 41.4% from the field goal range, while Haverford hit 44.9%.
• Ryan McKeon finished with 10 points.
• The Bullets are now in a tie for third place in the conference standings. Seeds will be determined by the final week of conference play.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against McDaniel on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
