Legendary professional wrestling announcer Jim Ross coined the phrase “bowling shoe ugly” to describe a less than pristine match.
That phrase provided the perfect description of Gettysburg’s 56-51 win over South Western in the consolation game of the Gettysburg Lions Club Holiday Tournament in boys’ basketball action Tuesday night at Gettysburg.
Gettysburg (4-3) was unable to hold a 10-point lead with four-and-a-half minutes to play in the contest, before taking the lead back in the final 70 seconds and holding on.
“Our guys persevered and fought hard to win tonight,” Gettysburg head coach Marc McLean said. “We got punched in the mouth (Monday) night, but we rebounded tonight.”
Gettysburg dropped Monday’s game with Waynesboro, 81-44.
The Warriors overcame 26 turnovers and made just 24-of-44 (54 percent) from the charity stripe on Tuesday.
“We had some nerves in the fourth quarter and committed some turnovers that allowed them to come back and take the lead,” Gettysburg co-captain Trent Ramirez-Keller said. “Bouncing back from giving up the lead and winning tonight, after what happened last night, showed some real perseverance on our part.”
Ramirez-Keller’s offensive rebound and stickback with 4:29 left made it 46-36, but the Mustangs didn’t have an ounce of quit in them.
South Western (3-5) ratcheted up the pressure, throwing a full-court press at the hosts and created numerous turnovers.
A pair of hoops by Shilo Bivins before a Gettysburg bucket by Josh Herr made it 48-40 with 3:45 left. Emerson Sites-Byers followed with a hoop and the harm for the final bucket for either side with 3:28 remaining.
The visitors took their first lead of the night when Sites-Byers canned a pair of freebies with 2:16 to play to make it 50-49.
Things were even at 51 when Gettysburg sophomore Ian McLean toed the line with 1:07 left and he connected on 1-of-2 to put the Warriors in front for good.
There were a combined 40 free throws attempted with just 23 makes in a fourth quarter that took 38 minutes to complete.
Gettysburg began the night well, carrying a six-point lead into the final two minutes of the opening frame before the Mustangs put in the last five of the stanza to make it 11-10 after one.
Ian McLean’s bucket at the 6:02 mark of the second quarter stretched Gettysburg’s lead to a then game-high seven points, but South Western quickly sliced the deficit to 19-18 on an old-fashioned three-point play by Seth Sager and a triple from Bivins.
The Warriors enjoyed a 25-21 lead at the break.
They opened up a 35-26 advantage on McLean’s bucket with 2:57 to go in the third quarter, but a strong push by South Western narrowed the gap to 40-35 heading for the final stanza.
Ramirez-Keller, normally a reliable free throw shooter who made 81.2 percent from the stripe last season, went 13-of-21 from there on Tuesday and finished with a game-high 17 points to go with nine boards and six assists.
“It just wasn’t a good night for me shooting the ball from anywhere,” Ramirez-Keller said. “But I’ll take the win on a night where I shoot poorly over a loss on a night where I shoot well.”
The Wagner brothers, senior Ethan and sophomore Brody, both made their presence felt on the inside for Gettysburg as Ethan posted 12 points and 13 boards, while Brody had eight points and nine rebounds with each of them blocking a pair of shots. They spearheaded an effort on the glass that led to a 49-25 advantage in that department for the Warriors.
“We call them the ‘Wagner Towers,’” Marc McLean said. “They both played well and were a big factor in us getting the win tonight.”
Bivins paced the Mustangs with 14 points, six caroms and three helpers.
Gettysburg returns to action with a road contest at Northern York on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. The Warriors go back into YAIAA-2 play with a home game against Eastern York on Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
South Western 10 11 14 16 — 51
Gettysburg 11 14 15 16 — 56
South Western (51): Seth Sager 3 1-1 7, Damon Ogden 1 2-5 4, Shilo Bivins 4 5-10 14, Carson Trone 1 0-0 2, Reece Stein 2 0-2 5, Sam Stefano 2 1-4 6, Aidan Littleton 1 0-0 2, Emerson Sites-Byers 1 8-9 10. Non-scorers: Max Wisensale, Logan Sax. Totals: 15 17-31 51.
Gettysburg (56): Brandon Golden 2 0-2 4, Chris Boone 0 1-2 1, Trent Ramirez-Keller 2 13-21 17, Brody Wagner 3 2-4 8, Ian McLean 2 3-6 7, Ethan Wagner 4 4-6 12, Josh Herr 3 1-3 7. Totals: 16 24-44 56.
3-Pointers: SW-Bivins, Trone, Stein, Stefano. Other Score: Chambersburg 52, Waynesboro 40
JV: South Western 58, Gettysburg 48
