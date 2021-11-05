It wasn’t a playoff game, but it felt like one.
Littlestown hosted Hanover on Friday night at Thunderbolt Stadium in a makeup of a game postponed earlier in the season, and it happened to fall on the first weekend of the District 3 playoffs. The Bolts sent their seniors off in style with a solid 28-14 win over the Nighthawks.
After an 0-5 start this season and being shut out of the playoffs, the game may have seemed like a meaningless contest, but it was anything but that as the Bolts looked good in almost every aspect. Going against outstanding Hanover quarterback Chase Roberts was likely Littlestown’s biggest concern going into the contest, but the defense’s bend-but-don’t-break performance kept the team in it.
“This game was not meaningless,” said Littlestown head coach Mike Lippy. “We really wanted to go out and get another win for the seniors in one more game. Starting off 0-5 is not what we were hoping for or expecting, that is for sure, but that’s the way it was. The only thing we could do was try to finish off the season in a positive way. We had to find everything we could to keep the kids motivated and headed in the right direction. I think we did that.”
Both teams’ offenses looked stale to start the game, going three-and-out on first possessions. Dylan Bull got the Bolts’ momentum going when he dropped back to punt on a fourth-and-five from the Bolt 39-yard line. On a beautiful fake on an unsuspecting Nighthawk defense, Bull bolted down the right sideline for a 32-yard gain that fired up the Bolts and their fans. Colby Hahn and Nate Holt carried the ball on five of the next eight plays, with Hahn doing the honors with a 2-yard crash into the end zone. Bull added the extra point.
Not to be deterred, Hanover (3-7) followed with a nine-play, 71-yard drive that Roberts skillfully directed. Six of those plays were passes by Roberts. Mitchell Brown and Jayden Stanfield gained 55 yards on those catches, and with just nine seconds left in the first quarter, Roberts found Breyden Parry for a 4-yard touchdown.
Getting the ball near midfield after the ensuing kickoff, the Bolts (4-6) traveled to Hanover’s 11-yard line before three incompletions killed the drive. Hanover moved the ball again, but Roberts, pressured in the backfield, threw an ill-advised floater that Caleb Unger intercepted, staving off another Nighthawk drive.
With 4:20 left in the half, Hanover marched right down the field for an 81-yard, eight-play drive. Roberts had six completions on the march, culminating in a 10-yard connection with Brown to put the Hawks up 14-7.
On the kickoff after Brown’s score, Caleb Smith took the ball at the Bolt 38 and busted through the Hawk defense, finally getting corralled at the Hawk 28. Alex Popoff came into the game at quarterback for the Bolts, and after two incompletions, connected with Connor Healy for a 16-yard touchdown. There were just 27 ticks remaining before the half, and the Bolts had tied the game.
“Alex’s arm has really progressed, and he is just a sophomore,” said Lippy. “He came into the game and took charge and had a good game.”
The second half was all Littlestown. Forcing the Hawks to turn over the ball on downs on their first possession of the half, Littlestown drove down the field with Hahn and Holt doing the bulk of the work on the ground, and Holt collecting a pass from Popoff for 24 yards. Alas, at the end of a 9-yard carry to the Hawk 29, Hahn had the ball jarred loose, though it appeared his forward progress had stopped, and Hanover recovered.
Unable to move the ball on the ground, Hanover had to kick it away once again. This time the Bolts continued their offensive prowess, starting with a fake end-around with Healy lofting a perfect pass to Bull for a 25-yard gain. Another fine pass — this one to Hahn from Popoff gained 18 more yards — Holt finished off the drive with a 2-yard plunge with 1:31 left in the third.
A huge sack of Roberts by Matt Schafferman as the third quarter ended set the Bolts up for their next possession. The Bolts took over at their own 20 with a touchdown lead and 11:47 on the clock. They then delivered their best, most sustained drive of the night, taking 7:06 and 12 plays to move down the field. After Popoff hit Holt for an 8-yard reception down to the 1, he finished the scoring himself with a sneak and a 28-14 lead.
Hanover self-destructed after that, with some help by Hahn and Holt. A beautiful 48-yard completion by Roberts to Parry ended with a fumble, recovered by Hahn. Then, receiving a punt, the Hawks fumbled again, this time with Holt recovering, and the Littlestown players went crazy.
“These kids are really emotional, knowing that for many of them it is their last football game,” Lippy said. “We have to get back to work and get back to where we used to be, playing for district titles. I am so happy to see the kids go out this way, and remember the season in this way.”
Hanover 7 7 0 0 — 14
Littlestown 7 7 7 7 — 28
First quarter
L-Colby Hahn 2 run (Zyan Herr kick) 3:45
H-Breyden Parry 4 pass from Chase Roberts (Dylan Bull kick) :09
Second quarter
H-Mitchell Brown 10 pass from Roberts (Bull kick) 1:40
L-Connor Healy 16 pass from Alex Popoff (Herr kick) :27
Third quarter
L-Nate Holt 2 run (Herr kick) 1:31
Fourth quarter
L-Popoff 1 run (Herr kick) 4:41
Team Statistics
H L
First Downs 14 20
Rushes-Yards 11-19 48-238
Passing 21-32-1 11-22-0
Passing Yards 281 144
Total Yards 300 382
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-2
Punting 4-30.0 2-21.5
Penalties 5-25 3-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing: H- Roger Walker 2-6, Roberts 3-3, Jayden Stanfield 4-9, Bull 1-8, Brown 1-(-7); L- Holt 18-79, Hahn 21-105, Xavier Benner 2-4, Herr 1-32, Kurtis Shifflet 3-19, Popoff 3-(-1).
Passing: H- Roberts 21-32-281-1; L- Benner 3-11-23-0, Popoff 7-10-96-0, Healy 1-1-25-0.
Receiving: H- Brown 8-99, Stanfield 3-39, Parry 5-92, Joey Wilkinson 4-40, Bull 1-11; L- Caleb Unger 1-8, Herr 2-35, Nate Thomas 1-5, Healy 1-16, Holt 5-62, Hahn 1-18.
