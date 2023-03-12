Delone Catholic didn’t play its best game, but the Squirettes’ best game wasn’t needed in their 57-27 drubbing of visiting MaST Charter in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A girls’ basketball tournament Saturday afternoon at Sonny Sheppard Gym in McSherrystown.
It was a mixed bag for the Squirettes, who turned the ball over 17 times, though they defended the Panthers’ offensive duo of Anye and Saniyah Washington very well. The Washington sisters entered the game averaging a combined 33.6 ppg. and mustered just 18 on Saturday.
“I’m glad that we won today, but we were too sloppy with the ball. We’ll never get away with that against a better team,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “You want to be playing your best basketball this time of year and I’m not sure if we are. So, happy with the result, but we’ve got to play better moving forward.”
Delone (25-3) was coming off of a 35-30 upset loss to Wyomissing in the District 3 championship game on March 2.
“We did a self critique of ourselves, myself included,” Eckenrode said when asked about what his team did during the long down period between games. “Bottom line is we didn’t execute our game plan in the last game.
Junior Kaitlyn Schwarz added, “This was a good reset for us. It allowed us to rest some and to reflect on how we played in our last game.”
With the victory, Delone is now 11-2 in its past 13 state playoff games, going back to 2019. District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic awaits in the second round on Wednesday at Cedar Crest at 6 p.m. The Vikettes defeated Eastern York, 55-46, in their opening round game on Saturday.
Delone got out to a 7-0 lead in the opening three minutes with a pair of Schwarz buckets sandwiched around a Megan Jacoby triple, but the Squirettes tallied just two points in the final five minutes of the stanza. A hoop by Jacoby with 2:40 to play in the quarter was Delone’s final scratch of the period, a period that ended with the hosts in the lead, 9-4.
The Squirettes opened up their lead by scoring the first nine of the second quarter and eventually led 24-14 at intermission.
Things got no better for the Panthers after the break as Delone outscored them, 15-4, in the third quarter to put the game away.
Eckenrode was able to pull all of his starters from the game with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter and his side firmly in charge, 47-24.
Schwarz, who led the team with 14 points in the loss to Wyo, also posted 14 points on Saturday. She grabbed 11 boards and handed out three assists, as well.
“Kaitlyn is playing very well and she’s finishing well around the basket,” Eckenrode said. “She’s our vocal and emotional leader out there on the floor.”
Jacoby took scoring honors for the winners with 15 points as she buried a trio of trifectas among her six made buckets. Baughman hit for 14 points to give the Squirettes three players in double figures.
Delone compiled 12 assists on its 23 hoops with the ball zipping around nicely, at times. Ella Hughes matched Schwarz for the team-high in assists with three.
“I thought we shared the ball really well today,” Schwarz said. “We worked as a team very well.”
MaST (19-7) shot 9-of-41 (22 percent) from the field for the game and had 19 turnovers. The Panthers were led in the scoring column by Saniyah Washington (11 points) and Anye Washington (7 points).
MaST Charter 4 10 4 9 — 27
Delone Catholic 9 15 15 18 — 57
MaST Charter (27): Saniyah Washington 4 2-5 11, Kyleigh Murphy 1 0-0 3, Anye Washington 2 1-2 7, Rylie Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 2, Lauren Sweeney 0 2-4 2, Shania Gold 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 5-11 27.
Delone Catholic (57): Reece Meckley 3 0-0 6, Laura Knobloch 1 0-0 2, Megan Jacoby 6 0-0 15, Brielle Baughman 6 1-2 14, Kaitlyn Schwarz 6 2-4 14, Olivia Kale 0 1-2 1, Samantha Bealmear 1 1-2 4, Kaylie Brown 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Robinson, Hughes, Keller, Zepeda, Wittmer. Totals: 23 6-12 57.
3-pointers: MC-A. Washington 2, S. Washington, Murphy; DC-Jacoby 3, Baughman, Bealmear.
