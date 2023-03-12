DELONE
Delone Catholic’s Kaitlyn Schwarz (40) shoots over MaST Charter’s Rylie Fitzsimmons during Saturday’s PIAA Class 4A playoff game in McSherrystown. Schwarz scored 14 points in Delone’s 57-27 victory. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Delone Catholic didn’t play its best game, but the Squirettes’ best game wasn’t needed in their 57-27 drubbing of visiting MaST Charter in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A girls’ basketball tournament Saturday afternoon at Sonny Sheppard Gym in McSherrystown.

It was a mixed bag for the Squirettes, who turned the ball over 17 times, though they defended the Panthers’ offensive duo of Anye and Saniyah Washington very well. The Washington sisters entered the game averaging a combined 33.6 ppg. and mustered just 18 on Saturday.

