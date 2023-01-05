On Thursday, Bermudian Springs pinned its way past Biglerville.
Next week, the Eagles will find themselves in the unusual position of rooting for their longtime rivals.
Fueled by falls in five of the last seven bouts, homestanding Bermudian outkicked Biglerville, 39-34, to keep its division championship hopes alive. The Eagles and Canners now sit with one division loss apiece, joining Littlestown, which lost to York Tech on Thursday, 36-33, when it gave up falls in the final two bouts.
Should Biglerville defeat Littlestown next Tuesday, and hold serve along with the Eagles the rest of the way, the division title could be shared by the backyard foes. The Bolts could put themselves in position to grab a share with a win in Apple Town, providing they go unscathed from there.
“It keeps us in the hunt, we had to have that one,” said Berm head coach Dave McCollum.
In a match where heroes often emerge from the shadows, Nathan Keller stepped into the spotlight for the home team. Keller (5-3), a sophomore who didn’t wrestle the last two seasons according to his head coach, locked up with Canner senior Seth Lady when both moved up to 160. Keller went from desperately protecting a one-point lead in the closing seconds to nailing down an impromptu pin that got the Eagles on their feet.
“It’s just a team game,” said Keller afterward. “When someone doesn’t do what they should, we have to pick them up. When you get six that feels amazing for the whole team.”
A wild second period featured three reversals in the final 45 seconds, the last coming from Lady tho square the bout at 7-7. Lady cut Keller free with 1:12 left in the third and began attacking in attempt to land a winning takedown.
While hooked up, twice Lady stepped in looking for a back trip. The second time Keller was waiting.
The Eagle countered and drove Lady to his back, squeezing tight just in time as the mat slap came in 5:59.
“I had to listen to coach,” said Keller. “He did the same move twice in a row. I had to catch him the second time.”
As for the last-second dramatics, Keller was caught off-guard.
“I thought it was 10-20 seconds left so I was taking my time,” he said, laughing.
McCollum credited Keller for delivering in a big spot.
“Athletically, he’s a beast; he does things you can’t coach,” he said. “He has great technique for being a kid that hasn’t wrestled the last two years. Keller is a gamer.”
The Canners (4-4, 1-1 Y3) weren’t about to go quietly into the night, despite the setback. Sophomore Kyler Johnson, in only his fourth bout of the season, floored Lyhem Keslar in the third period at 172. Johnson led 6-2 before reversing Keslar to his back to give the Canners a 10-9 lead.
Senior Levi Roberts stepped in and ran through Brennon Ault, who had dropped to 189. Roberts stacked up a 7-0 lead through four minutes, then took Ault down and stuffed him in 4:29.
“Ault is struggling; I think he’s better than he’s wrestling,” said McCollum. “But Roberts is tough.”
Biglerville received another boost when freshman Mason Mentzer fought off his back and out of a headlock to pin Trysten Keslar at 215. Keslar was in position for a pin but Mentzer was able to bridge through it, delivering a stick to push the Canner lead to 22-9.
“They used their toolbox as best they could and got good results,” said Canner head coach Ken Haines of the falls by his underclassmen.
Despite leading, the Canners were on shaky ground. Still without sophomore Mason Keiper, who went 28-12 last season but has been unavailable for much of the season due to injury, Biglerville faced too many mismatches down the stretch.
The first of those came at 285 where Berm senior Codi Rodgers overpowered freshman Jaden Jackson in 55 seconds. Instead of potentially building on their lead at heavyweight, the Canners led just 22-15 with three Berm hammers waiting.
Haines saw the writing on the wall and had a sense the lead wasn’t what it could have been.
“In my opinion the little things matter, in a lot of different matches,” he said. “There were points left on the board, and when you leave points in the board that’s what happens.
“We knew we’d have some close matches that would go either way; a lot of different scenarios and a lot of different numbers.”
The teams traded six-pointers as Cole Schisler pinned for Berm (4-2, 2-1 Y3) at 107 before Canner Brody Gardner received a forfeit at 114. Then came a mad dash to the finish, featuring sticks by Eagles Austin Anderson, Reece Daniels and Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus. The last of the pins gave the hosts an insurmountable 39-28 lead with a bout remaining.
“We only had one guy at 114, we may have been able to make a play there had we had two guys,” said Haines. “Maybe it’s a different result but maybe not. Again, the little things matter.”
On top of knocking off a rival, McCollum was pleased to see his team rebound from recent losses to Northern Lebanon and Littlestown.
“I’m glad our kids showed up and wrestled,” he said. “We took some tough losses the last two matches. Those were hard-fought matches.
“We’re not the best team around but we’re tough. It’s how you respond to what you were dealt.”
Jakson Keffer and Joey Ney split wins in the opening two bouts, and Canner senior Devan Ponce closed the match with a fall at 139.
Bermudian Springs 39, Biglerville 34
145-Jakson Keffer (BS) d. Aidan Hoffman, 11-7; 152-Joey Ney (Big) md. Bryce Harner, 13-3; 160-Nathan Keller (BS) p. Seth Lady, 5:59; 172-Kyler Johnson (Big) p. Lyhem Keslar, 5:25; 189-Levi Roberts (Big) p. Brennon Ault, 4:29; 215-Mason Mentzer (Big) p. Trysten Keslar, 1:03; 285-Codi Rodgers (BS) p. Jaden Jackson, :55; 107-C0le Schisler (BS) p. Kye Nelson, 1:13; 114-Brody Gardner (Big) fft; 121-Austin Anderson (BS) p. Caden Kessel, 2:15; 127-Reece Daniels (BS) p. Tritton Taylor, 3:47; 133-Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) p. Isael Sanchez, 1:12; 139-Devan Ponce (Big) p. Jacob Simpson, 1:32
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.