I went for a bike on Tuesday . . . and nearly drowned.
Okay, so there was never any real danger of drowning, but you wouldn’t have known it based on what I looked like after slushing through a downpour. Biking buddy Curt Rodgers and I set out shortly after 3 p.m. with ominous skies overhead. We were somewhat confident the rain would hold off long enough to go six miles out and six miles back, but let’s just say those half-dozen miles on the way back were quite soggy.
So soggy that technically we could have been credited with biking and swimming at the same time. All we needed to do was hop off the bikes and run for a bit, and it would have been a triathlon of sorts.
Despite being completely waterlogged by ride’s end, I’ll chalk it up as another win as I work to get a decent set of riding legs under me. More updates coming later in the summer as the rides stretch out a bit.
As for some other nuggets floating around inside the old noodle, here goes:
NO REST FOR THE OX: New Oxford’s American Legion baseball team reeled off six games over a five-day span last week, concluding with a runner-up finish in the York-Adams tournament. The Ox (14-2), which needed to beat Red Lion twice on Sunday to take the title, split with the hosts to place second but still secured a spot in the Region 4 tourney, which opens on Friday.
New Oxford is well-armed with aces Jesse Bitzer and Mason Weaver leading a strong pitching staff, and the lineup is plenty capable from top to bottom. Factor in the invaluable experience this team gathered during its postseason run last summer, and the Ox could be playing for a while.
Times writer Tom Sixeas has a Region 4 preview slated for Thursday’s Times.
FOLLOW THE MONEY: The sprint car world turns its attention to Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio where some of the biggest races of the season take place beginning Wednesday with the Jokers Wild. The Historical Big 1 follows on Thursday, with the Knight Before on Friday and the 39th running of the Kings Royal on Saturday.
The best sprint car drivers from around the world will be gunning for prestige and prize money, including three of the PA Posse’s finest. Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg will be in action, looking to improve by just one place after earning a runner-up finish and a cool $20,000 in last year’s Kings Royal.
Double D and the No. 48 Gary Kauffman Racing team have posted nine wins in 53 starts this season, including five at Lincoln Speedway. Dietrich has 29 top-five finishes and 39 top-10 efforts in 2022.
Joining Dietrich will be the white-hot Anthony Macri of Dillsburg. Macri’s 16 feature wins are the most in the nation, and the Concrete Kid has come home inside the top 5 31 times in 49 feature starts. Macri’s season earnings already top $175,000.
Brent Marks is also taking aim at the World of Outlaws’ finest this week in Ohio. Marks, who dominated PA Speedweek, has 11 wins this season to go along with 31 top-fives and 39 top-tens in 47 features. The Myerstown Missile has piled up more than $205,000 in prize money this season and appears primed to represent the Posse out in Ohio.
There is plenty of money to be earned at Eldora, where the Jokers Wild and the Knight Before both pay $10,000 to win. The monster purses are up for grab on Thursday and Saturday, with the Historical Big 1 winner taking home $100,000 and the newly crowned Kings Royal champion pocketing a whopping $175,000.
Making the field for the Kings Royal pays $5,000 alone.
WHAT’S IN A NAME: Heinz Field is out of ketchup. After more than 20 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer play at Heinz Field. No, the Steelers aren’t moving, but their stadium is getting a new name after Heinz opted not to renew its title sponsorship.
So, just where can you go watch Pittsburgh play this fall? Why, Acrisure Stadium, of course.
Um, what?
I get it that Acrisure, a huge insurance broker based out of Michigan that has more than 14,000 employees, has signed on for a reported 15-year contract at $10 million per year, but Acrisure Stadium doesn’t roll off the tongue. Nor is it catchy.
If I had my druthers, the Steelers would be playing at Iron City Stadium next fall, or perhaps U.S. Steel Stadium. Cool names, quality products.
Like the name or not, it appears there to stay for at least 15 years. Now the question begs, will those giant ketchup bottles over the scoreboard remain? If not, and by some chance they go up for sale, I’m betting on Times colleague Scot Pitzer nabbing one of those babies for his personal Pittsburgh collection.
EVERYONE’S AN ALL-STAR: Participation trophies are a real thing, even for Major League Baseball.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recently added Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers to the All-Star rosters ahead of next week’s game. Now, both players are sure-fire, first-ballot Hall of Famers who rank among the greatest sluggers to ever play. Pujols and Cabrera have joined Hank Aaron as the only three players in the history of the game with at least 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles.
That’s an elite club.
However, the Manfred’s decision to add the veterans further cements the All-Star Game’s status as an exhibition, nothing more. And it didn’t used to be that way.
Long before interleague play (which I’m fine with), the All-Star Game was a big deal. And it was taken seriously as neither league wanted to be bested by its counterpart. Just ask Pete Rose.
Starting pitchers went more than an inning or two, position players went deep into the game rather than getting an at-bat and parking it on the pine and managers managed to win the game. It was great.
Now, not so much.
I can’t shake memory of the disastrous 7-7 tie in 2002 when then-commish Bud Selig threw his hands up in the air when asked what to do after managers Joe Torre and Bob Brenly had used up all of their pitchers through 11 innings. What a debacle.
The following year it was declared the league that won the All-Star Game would have home-field advantage in the upcoming World Series. Way to double down on disaster.
Before I turn into angry man shouting at clouds, I’ll just say that the addition of Pujols (.216 avg., 5 HR, 28 K in 134 at-bats) and Cabrera (.290 avg., 3 HR, 74 K in 272 at-bats) makes sense only because the All-Star Game is truly meaningless. Which is a bit of a bummer.
ENOUGH ALREADY: Okay, so I’m going to scream at the sun for just a little longer.
What in the world has happened to Tony La Russa? You know, the manager with three World Series titles.
La Russa had his pitcher intentionally walk a batter on Tuesday – with an 0-1 count. With his Chicago White Sox trailing the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 in the fifth inning, La Russa opted for an intentional pass to Jose Ramirez, but only after Ramirez fell behind 0-1.
On its own, I guess you could work up a defense for that decision, but why have your pitcher throw to Ramirez at all if an intentional walk was the plan all along?
It’s bizarre, but to be fair, it did work out as the Sox were able to get out of the inning.
But this wasn’t the first time this season La Russa went off the deep end. Against the Dodgers with a runner on second, he ordered his pitcher to intentionally walk Trea Turner – who was down in the count 1-2.
1-2!!
After that weird walk, Max Muncy strolled to the dish and deposited a three-run shot into the bleachers to give L.A. a 10-5 lead in an eventual win.
I realize La Russa has 2,862 more managerial wins than I do, but for the life of me I can’t wrap my head around decisions like this in baseball. Decisions like that of Joe Maddon — prior to being fired by the L.A. Angels — having his pitcher intentionally walk Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers with the BASES LOADED!
Seager is a fine player, but Babe Ruth he is not.
Despite their then-manager’s temporary loss of reasoning, the Angels came back to win the game. Still doesn’t make sense.
I’ve already had it up to here with the analytics worshipped by the new age of baseball brainiacs. If this stuff is seeping into the old guard, I’m out.
