Gettysburg trailed 9-0 after three innings, but used a huge seven-run top of the sixth and scored four runs over the next two to take the lead and hold off Lancaster Bible College, 14-13, in a non-conference baseball slugfest on Tuesday.
THE LEADERS
• Jack Pistner sent a home run sailing, scored another, produced four RBI, stole a base, and had a 2-for-5 day at the plate to help the Bullets (10-7) mount their comeback.
• Matthew Peipher hit his fourth home run of the season, scored another run, and knocked in a career-high three RBIs.
• Aaron Kirby was the third Bullet with a home run, and also tallied an additional hit and RBI.
FOR THE FOES
• Jack Nance hit .500 on the day, with one run scored and four RBI for the Chargers (2-12).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• The defenses for both teams kept the first two innings scoreless, but in the bottom of third Lancaster Bible lit it up, scoring nine runs on six hits. The Chargers sent 15 to the plate, with Andrew Kidder hitting a double and a triple in his two at-bats during the inning. A strikeout by Bullets pitcher Anthony Dadio finally got Gettysburg out of the inning.
• In the top of the fourth, Matthew Peipher reached first on a fielder’s choice, and Aaron Kirby sent the Bullets’ first home run of the day to make it a 9-2 ballgame. Tristan Neels and Mabret Levant also hit singles in the inning, but weren’t able to come home. In the bottom of the fourth, Bullets pitcher Ryan Wootten struck two out to keep the Chargers scoreless.
• A Chargers’ error allowed Jack Pistner to take first, and he stole second to put himself in scoring position. A Kyle Miller single advanced Pistner to third, and a fielder’s choice brought him home for a 9-3 score in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the fifth, Miller caught two fly balls in center field and Pistner grabbed a groundout to prevent any more Chargers’ runs from scoring.
• A huge seven-run top of the sixth was the difference maker for Gettysburg, which scored on five hits and one error. After Neels was hit by pitch and moved to second on a passed ball, Preston Toothman hit a double to bring him home. A Levant single put runners on the corners before Levant stole second to put two in scoring position. An error brought Toothman home for the Bullets’ second of the inning, and a fielder’s choice put runners at second and third. With two on base, Pistner sent one over the fence to bring the Bullets within one, 9-8. A single by Miller put him on base, and Peipher hit the Bullets’ second homer of the inning to bring both of them in, giving Gettysburg their first lead of the game, 10-9.
• In the bottom of the sixth, Evan Sareyka tripled and Nance singled to make it a tie ballgame, 10-all. The Bullets continued to create distance in the top of the seventh, scoring three more runs on four hits to regain the lead. Singles by Toothman and Levant plus a wild pitch put runners on second and third, and a single by Mark Seibert scored Toothman. A walk loaded the bases, and a hit by pitch brought in another Bullets run. With the bases still loaded, Miller singled for a 13-10 Gettysburg advantage.
• Lancaster Bible tied it up again in the bottom of the seventh with a hit by pitch, wild pitch, and error putting runners on first and second. A groundout advanced both runners, and two walks scored LBC’s first of the inning. With the bases loaded, a Nance single brought two runs in to make it a 13-all ballgame.
• The Bullets took the lead again in the top of the eighth. After two strikeouts, Seibert was walked and advanced on a passed ball. With Seibert on second, David Preziuso doubled to bring home Seibert for the last run of the game. The Gettysburg defense kept the Chargers scoreless in the bottom of the eighth, starting with a pop-up to second. Two batters were walked, but Alexander Wilkie-Viscio came in to pitch and struck out his first batter, and the runner on first was caught stealing to get the Bullets out of the inning.
• In the final inning, a double play and popup prevented the Bullets from scoring any more runs, though Miller and Kirby did add a knock each. In the bottom of the ninth, Wilkie-Viscio had a perfect inning, recording a groundout and two strikeouts to earn the win on the mound and ensure the win for the team, 14-13.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Brett Leighton earned the win on the mound, and Wilkie-Viscio is credited with the save.
• Kyle Miller 4-for-4 on the day, with one RBI.
NEXT UP
The Bullets return to action Wednesday against Juniata. Game time is 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.