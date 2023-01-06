Bermudian Springs wrestlers and coaches left the gym Thursday night believing they had to do the unthinkable next Tuesday: root for Biglerville.
As it turns out, not so much.
After clipping the Canners, 39-34, the Eagles were looking to an Ltown-Bville matchup that for all intent and purposes would determine if Berm still had a shot at snaring a piece of the division title. The Bolts, who edged Berm on criteria on 12/22, had yet to drop a division match. That meant the Eagles needed Biglerville to defeat Littlestown and create a three-way logjam of one-loss teams atop the division.
Apparently, York Tech didn’t get the memo.
The Spartans rallied from a 24-6 deficit on Thursday to upset the Bolts, 36-33. Tech scored falls in the final two bouts of the night for the win.
That result drastically changed things in the Y-3 title chase. For starters, Tuesday’s Bolt-Canner clash will now essentially serve as an elimination match with the loser out of the mix, barring things going bonkers over the next few weeks.
Bermudian and Tuesday’s Lit-Big winner will emerge with one division loss apiece heading into the dual-meet homestretch. The Eagles have Hanover (1/12), Fairfield (1/19) and York Tech (1/26) left on the division docket while the Canners see Delone (1/12), Fairfield (1/17) and Hanover (1/26). Left for the Bolts after Tuesday are Y-3 matches with Fairfield (1/12), Delone (1/17) and Hanover (1/19).
Hanover is 1-0 in the division having defeated Delone on Thursday, but would have to win two of three against Berm, Biglerville and Ltown to join the conversation.
Tech’s upset was surely welcomed news for the Eagles, who can determine their own fate and win at least a share of the title by going 3-0 in their remaining divisional contests.
“Unfortunately, we aren’t in control now. It will depend on (Biglerville) and how they wrestle (next week),” said Eagle head coach Dave McCollum following Thursday’s win.
Scratch that. Now we have a sprint to the finish where each of the three local squads has their fate squarely in their own hands.
DON’T SLEEP ON THE COLONIALS: A quick peek at the YAIAA-1 standings on Friday morning revealed a bit of a surprise to some – maybe not to Brian Martin, however.
Martin’s New Oxford team is atop the division at 3-0 following Thursday’s 27-26 nailbiter over Red Lion. The addition of Tristan Camacho at 107 paid immediate dividends as his pin, coupled with a clutch decision by Ethan Aiello, gave the Ox (3-0, 3-0 Y-1) what it needed to declaw the Lions.
New Oxford wasn’t a trendy pick in the preseason but it has taken care of business and shown the ability to win tight matches; the Ox has outscored its three opponents this season by a combined 15 points.
That resilience could come in handy in the two remaining Y-1 meets against Spring Grove (6-1, 2-0) and Central York (2-1, 2-1). The Colonials are on the road for both, facing the Rockets on 1/12 and the Panthers a week later.
RAM TOUGH: Central Dauphin took a big step toward a Mid-Penn Commonwealth title on Thursday when it took down Chambersburg, 41-23. CD moved to 3-0 in the division, with rival Cumberland Valley (6-0, 1-0) the only other unbeaten. The Rams visit the Eagles on 1/26 in their annual slobberknocker.
Gettysburg is even at 2-2 in Commonwealth competition, having dispatched Mifflin County and State College while absorbing losses against CV and CD. The Warriors have Cedar Cliff and Chambersburg left on their division slate.
DUAL-MEET TOURNEY TIME: Getting five matches in a day is all the rage, it appears. Dual-meet tournaments have grown in popularity and have become a staple on the schedule of nearly every Times Area team. Biglerville was ahead of the game in this area, with its annual Canner Duals a longtime fixture on the schedule.
The gyms at Biglerville will be hopping on Saturday when six varsity teams and six junior high teams engage for a combined 14 rounds of wrestling. All told, there will be 28 matches contested.
Delone, Gettysburg and South Western are again part of the varsity tournament, along with Northeastern and Shippensburg.
On the junior high side, Bermudian, Gettysburg, New Oxford, Shippensburg and South Western join Biglerville.
Canner Duals
Saturday – Biglerville H.S.
Varsity Schedule
Round 1 (8:30 a.m.)
Biglerville vs. Northeastern; Gettysburg vs. Delone Catholic
Round 2
Biglerville vs. Shippensburg; Gettysburg vs. South Western
Round 3
South Western vs. Delone Catholic; Northeastern vs. Shippensburg
Round 4
Biglerville vs. Gettysburg; Northeastern vs. Delone Catholic
Round 5
Biglerville vs. South Western; Gettysburg vs. Shippensburg
Round 6
Shippensburg vs. Delone Catholic; Northeastern vs. South Western
Round 7
Biglerville vs. Delone Catholic; Northeastern vs. Gettysburg
Junior High Schedule
Round 1 (8:30 a.m.)
Biglerville vs. South Western; Bermudian Springs vs. Gettysburg
Round 2
Biglerville vs. Shippensburg; Bermudian Springs vs. New Oxford
Round 3
New Oxford vs. Gettysburg; South Western vs. Shippensburg
Round 4
Biglerville vs. Bermudian Springs; South Western vs. Gettysburg
Round 5
Biglerville vs. New Oxford; Bermudian Springs vs. Shippensburg
Round 6
Shippensburg vs. Gettysburg; South Western vs. New Oxford
Round 7
Biglerville vs. Gettysburg; South Western vs. Bermudian Springs
Bermudian is off to Manheim Township to help form an eight-team field that includes Abington Heights, Cocalico, Conwell-Egan, Newport, Penn Manor, Trinity and the host Blue Streaks.
New Oxford makes the trek to Octorara where it will battle Archbishop Ryan, Wilson, Solanco and Unionville, beginning at 9:15.
Littlestown travels to Berks County for the Hawk Duals at Hamburg. Included in that field is Bensalem, Conestoga Valley, Dallastown, Faith Christian, Lampeter-Strasburg, Southern Columbia and Tamaqua.
POWER RANKINGS: We’ve reached the point of the season where District 3 power rankings creep into any and all wrestling conversations. And while it is way, way too early to determine anything, really, we’ll take a quick spin around both classes.
In 3A, it’s those unbeaten Colonials sitting atop the heap. New Oxford hasn’t been to the tournament since 2019 but holds down the pole position. On the flip side, Gettysburg, which has reached the finals the last three years, is in 28th place. The Warriors are scheduled to wrestle 11 matches over the next seven days thanks to a pair of dual-meet tourneys, so expect them to make a meteoric rise through the rankings.
Of note, perennial 2A champion Boiling Springs, which is making its maiden voyage through 3A waters this season, ranks sixth at 6-1.
In 2A, Bermudian climbed a handful of spots to move inside the 12-team cutline at No. 11. The Eagles will head to Gettysburg next Saturday for a slew of rugged matchups, meaning every win between now and then is critical.
Hanover is sandwiched between Littlestown and Biglerville at No. 13.
Unbeaten West Perry (4-0), which hosts the Canners on 1/19, is first in 2A.
