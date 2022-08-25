The sports gambling website, FanDuel, had the Baltimore Orioles’ season win total pegged at 62.5 prior to the start of the season. That was about where I had them finishing.
It would mark an 11-game improvement over last season if they hit 63 wins and would be the first full 162-game season where they would avoid 100 losses since 2017.
Well, the Orioles went over their win total with their victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night and are right in the thick of the American League Wildcard race. A race which now takes the top three finishers and those three teams, along with the division winner with the worst record in each league will play a best-of-3 series with the winners moving on to the Division Series.
These Orioles are a tenacious group that seemingly never gives up. No deficit has them packing it in for the night and they’ve come from behind to win more times than I can count so far in 2022.
I went to see them play three times early this season, the last being on May 20 against the Tampa Bay Rays. They rallied from a two-run deficit in the bottom of the10th inning and a one-run deficit in the 11th before Roughned Odor’s two-run, walk-off homer won it for them in the 13th.
The following day, catching phenom Adley Rutschman was brought up to the majors for the first time.
Rutschman is considered the linchpin to the team’s total rebuild after being selected first overall in the 2019 draft. He’s a switch hitter with a keen eye at the plate and an outstanding defender behind it. He was the No.1 overall prospect by many publications leading into the season. In just three months of play at the major league level, he’s already established himself as not only the Orioles’ best player, but one of the top catchers in the entire league.
Since Rutschman got the call, the team has won almost 60 percent of the games that it has played and is playing at a 95-win pace, if stretched out over 162 games.
Throw in young players like center fielder Cedric Mullins, left fielder Austin Hays and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and you’ve got the makings of an exciting young team with more talent looming in the minors.
When Baseball America redid its prospect rankings at midseason, after Rutschman had graduated, the Orioles still had the top prospect on the list. This time it was shortstop-third baseman Gunnar Henderson, who has lit things up at AA Bowie and AAA Norfolk this season and could get the call before the end of this season.
The top pitching prospect on the list is also an Oriole. Righty Grayson Rodriguez, who likely would already be in the majors had he not suffered a lat strain a few months back. Rodriguez was dominating at Norfolk when he got injured. He’s currently working his way back, though it’s unknown if he’ll return before the end of the season and whether or not it would be with the Orioles or at Norfolk.
Southpaw D.L. Hall is the team’s highest-rated left-handed pitcher and he’s also had a nice season at Norfolk. He was called up to start once for the Orioles, on August 13, against Tampa Bay. He wasn’t great in that start and was immediately sent back down. But could be back before the end of the season, though he would be pitching out of the bullpen, if he makes it back up. He’ll be in the mix to be a starter in 2023.
Also knocking on the door are infielder Jordan Westburg and outfielder Colton Cowser and don’t forget 2022 No. 1 overall Jackson Holliday, though he’s just 18 years old, so he’s a few years away.
The team’s farm system has been ranked at or near the top of organizational rankings by multiple publications for a year or so now.
In what should make Birds’ fans happy, general manager Mike Elias said in an interview recently that the team plans to “significantly increase payroll this winter.”
The payroll sits at just north of $40 million this season, so that’s encouraging. Of course some of the increase will come from players receiving raises through arbitration, though I’ll guess that they’ll also spend some money in free agency, as well. Or make a trade that adds payroll. Extensions for some of the young players can’t be ruled out, either.
Another possibility to keep an eye on is that they could trade right fielder Anthony Santander, who leads the team in home runs and RBI this season. Santander is having a very nice season, but the team just promoted outfielder Kyle Stowers, wants to play him every day and could use Santander as a way to acquire a pitcher to add to the team’s starting rotation.
With John Means out until sometime in 2023 due to Tommy John surgery, the staff lacks its best pitcher. Means is not an ace on a top contender, he’s more likely a middle-of-the-rotation guy on a top team. But they could certainly use his services.
Even without Means since mid-April, the 3.91 ERA that the team is posting is just under two runs better than last season’s number.
The starters have been improved, no doubt, but it’s the bullpen that has been fantastic.
Felix Bautista, Dillon Tate, Cionel Perez, Joey Krehbiel and Keegan Akin are all pitching to an ERA under 3.00 with at least 43 innings thrown so far.
That depth allowed Elias to swap the team’s all-star closer, Jorge Lopez, at the trade deadline, for four pitching prospects from the Minnesota Twins.
Elias’ other deadline trade was the swap of the wildly popular Trey Mancini, who was the club’s longest-tenured player at the time.
Mancini, who fought back from Stage 3 colon cancer two years ago, was two months from free agency when he was traded and a significant part of the fanbase was none too happy about it.
Personally, I was okay with it, because I don’t really see a spot for him on next year’s team. With Mountcastle entrenched at first base and Mullins, Hays and Santander/Stowers in the outfield, that only leaves the designated hitter spot open for Mancini. And the team likes to use Rutschman as its DH most times when he’s not catching.
With the left field wall at Oriole Park moved back 30 feet and raised from 8 feet to 12, Mancini’s power numbers at home fell off significantly this season, prior to the trade.
The 2022 team reminds me of the 2012 version, in that nothing was expected of them when the season began. I don’t think this year’s team will win 93 games, like the team from a decade ago, but a spot in the playoffs is not out of the question.
The 2012 season was the beginning of a five-year run of contention for the team that saw the O’s win the most games in the American League from 2012-16 and qualify for the postseason three times.
Hopefully this season is the start of another run of contention, only maybe it’ll be a more sustained run due to the quality of prospects that the team has in its pipeline.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
