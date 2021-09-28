Two sets into New Oxford’s YAIAA-2 girls’ volleyball matchup with West York on Tuesday night, things were looking a bit bleak.
The Colonials trailed 2-0 and a once lively home crowd had gone flat. But the Ox didn’t tuck tail, instead, it battled back to tie the match at two sets apiece, sparking life into the New Oxford gym.
That life, however, was short lived as the Bulldogs took the final set 15-8 and grabbed a 3-2 victory in the match.
“One of the things we’ve preached from the summer when we first started is that you need to go 100 percent all the time. You need to not quit and you need to play together as a team,” coach Ken Armacost said of his team’s resilience. “I thought they did that. We had some breaks, a couple plays here or there could’ve went a different way. But they could’ve quit after two but they did not, so I’m pretty proud of that.”
Armacost takes the helm at the Ox after a 28-year tenure working in the Conewago Valley school district, having retired last year after 16 years as the intermediate school principal. With him, he brings a 1990 District 3 championship that he won with Littlestown and a wealth of experience taken from his time with Gettysburg College.
The first set started red hot, as New Oxford’s Mackenzie Adams and West York’s Ireland Cotton traded kills as the two teams were tied at 9-9 early on. The Colonials (5-3) and Bulldogs (9-1) then traded runs, as the Ox went up 15-11, then found itself tied at 15-15 before regaining the lead at 18-15. That’s where West York took over, scoring 10 of the last 13 points in the set to claim a 25-21 win.
“Our serve receive was good in those first couple sets and that let us get our offense going a bit,” West York coach Barbara Fretz said afterward.
The second set started similarly to the first, as the two teams found themselves tied at 10-10 in the early going. A series of unforced errors from the Colonials led West York edge out to an 18-15 lead, before Riley Dodrer led the hosts on a 6-2 run to take their first lead of the set at 21-20. That led to a Bulldogs’ timeout, and out of the timeout visitors posted a 5-1 run and grabbed a stranglehold of the match, taking the second set 25-22.
“One of the things we work on a lot is trying to finish. So there’s times where we practice that and sometimes we finish and sometimes we don’t. That was just one of those times where we could’ve finished and we just did not,” Armacost said of the late-set struggles.
The third and fourth sets were nearly mirror images of one another. Each saw the Colonials race out to big leads before West York would claw itself back in before eventually coming up short. New Oxford took the third set 25-19 and the fourth 25-17 to send the match to fifth and decisive set.
“We struggled on our serve receive a little bit and we dug those holes at the beginning of both sets, so we were trying to crawl back both times and that just makes it even more difficult, especially in an atmosphere like this,” Fretz said of the flip in fortunes.
The fifth set was tense early, as the two teams went back and forth and found themselves deadlocked at 3-3 early in the proceedings, but that’s where Cotton took control.
She and sophomore Faith Walker combined for six of the next eight points in the match and the Bulldogs stormed ahead to a 10-4 lead in the set. While the Colonials pulled it back to within four at 12-8, that’s as close as they would get as the visitors closed out the set for the win.
“I thought they made some good plays. We couldn’t stop their one outside. She hit over top of us, I think it was Cotton,” Armacost said of the difference in the final set. “But I’m pretty proud of how our kids played. When you look at where they were at last year at this time and where they’re at this year, it’s a big difference.”
In the end, Dodrer led the way with 12 kills for New Oxford, while Devyn Kelley followed with 11 and Megan and Makenzie Adams each had nine. Kelley also paced the Colonials with 27 assists, with Makenzie Adams following closely behind with 21.
The Colonials are back in action on Thursday when they travel to division-leading York Suburban, which notched a 3-0 victory over New Oxford on Sept. 7.
