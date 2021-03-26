Littlestown will find on-field items to adjust and to sharpen after it assesses its season opener. The Thunderbolts’ intangibles, though, already look like they need no such work.
A resilient Littlestown squad showed its grit Friday, as it responded to go-ahead home runs by Fairfield’s Kira Weikert in both the seventh and the ninth innings. The Bolts ultimately plated a pair of runs in the ninth to claim a 6-5 extra-innings victory over the Knights in a YAIAA-3 softball game at Littlestown Area High School.
Littlestown had been one out from victory when Weikert delivered her first shot, but the near-miss did little to deter the Bolts.
“When it looks like things may start to snowball, we just fight harder,” Littlestown first baseman Megan Gorsuch said. “When we come back to the dugout, we all keep our heads high, we don’t give up. That’s what I think is really important.”
Littlestown had entered the seventh with a 2-1 lead, forged by a first-inning RBI single by Gorsuch and a third-inning RBI triple by Chelsey Stonesifer. Fairfield had come up empty in both the fourth and sixth innings when it had multiple runners in scoring position, and the Knights’ seventh started to take on the same appearance.
The Knights’ Christina Hamilton had worked a walk against Stonesifer to lead off the inning, but a sacrifice bunt and a strikeout gave Fairfield just one more out to work with. Weikert took advantage, clearing the fence in center with a two-run shot that gave the Knights a 3-2 lead. Cailin Swam would add an RBI single to push the advantage to 4-2.
“We have a real young team,” Fairfield coach Terry Weikert said. “I have one senior and two juniors. To battle like this, the first time out? I’m proud of them. They’re getting there.”
Littlestown had the answer for the Fairfield rally. A one-out walk by Stonesifer was immediately followed by a double from Carli Thayer and a single from Gorsuch, knotting the game at 4-4 and forcing extras.
“It was just about base hits,” Gorsuch said. “We knew base hit after base hit was going to get us there.”
After a scoreless eighth, Weikert delivered more fireworks to lead off the ninth. She again went out to center, this time a solo shot to make it 5-4. Sarah Devilbiss followed with a single but Stonesifer settled in to retire the next three and keep it a one-run margin.
Stonesifer then wiped out that deficit at the plate, leading off the bottom of the ninth by roping a shot down the rightfield line. She kept motoring all the way around the basepaths, completing the inside-the-park homer that tied it at 5-5.
“Chelsey is a special player,” Littlestown coach James Loveless said. “You saw that today. She’s on the mound for us. She leads off for us. Most times, when a pitcher gets on base, they put someone in to run. But she’s always going a million miles a second, so we don’t take her out.”
Gorsuch then had her third hit of the day, a double. Two batters later Destiny Henderson hit a hot shot to shortstop that got through the infield and scored Gorsuch with the winning run.
The rally made a winning pitcher of Stonesifer, who pitched all nine innings and recorded 14 strikeouts. Stonesifer and Gorsuch had multi-hit days for the Bolts, while Devilbiss’s 4-for-5 performance paced the Knights. Weikert, Ellie Snyder, and Cameryn Swartz had two-hit days.
Fairfield 100 000 301 — 5 11 4
Littlestown 101 000 202 — 6 9 2
Ellie Snyder, Kira Weikert (5), Snyder (9) and Sarah Devilbiss. Chelsey Stonesifer and Bailey Smith. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Snyder. SO-BB: Snyder 6-3,Weikert 3-2, Stonesifer 14-4. 2B: F-Devilbiss; L-Thayer, Gorsuch. 3B: L-Stonesifer. HR: F-Weikert 2; L-Stonesifer
