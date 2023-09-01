Eastern York won the battle of the Knights on Friday, as the Golden Knights traveled to Fairfield and beat the host Knights, 32-0.
Fairfield’s heart was in it, but the small numbers and lack of bulk on the line made it a long night for the green team.
Right from the start, Fairfield (0-2) had trouble on the offensive side of the line. On its first possession, the Knights were held to a fourth-and-two at their own 44-yard line, and lined up to punt. The snap was fumbled and not recovered until the ball had rolled to the Fairfield 25.
Eastern took over from there and took six plays to score, on a 13-yard slant pass over the middle from quarterback Quinn Bramble to a wide-open Jonathan Rose. The extra point missed, leaving the Golden Knights with a 6-0 lead.
Another three-and-out gave Eastern (2-0) the ball back on its own 41. It took 12 plays to get down to the Fairfield six, but the Knights held strong and took over on downs from there. The period ended with Eastern holding the one-touchdown lead.
“We’re working, but our problem is numbers,” said Fairfield first-year coach Larry Devilbiss. “What can we do? There is no expectation. We just throw them into the fire. We don’t stop fighting. But we are going to struggle.”
Eastern’s first possession of the second quarter came after a fine punt return gave the Golden Knights the ball on the Fairfield 25-yard line. Bramble struck again after fumbling the snap, and hit Zer-Quez Robinson on a 17-yard gain to get the ball inside the 10. Nahsi Valenti finished the drive with a one-yard plunge. An intercepted two-point conversion attempt left the score at 12-0.
Fairfield finally got a first down with eight-and-half minutes left in the half, but a sack ended that possession.
After another great Wyatt Kuhn punt, Eastern struggled to gain any yardage, and then Kuhn jumped in front of a Bramble pass and intercepted it, returning it 35 yards to the Eastern 25. However, despite the jolt of excitement, the Knights could not get any closer to the end zone than the 19-yard line.
Kuhn punted six times in the game, averaging 36.8 yards per punt, and twice kicked the ball farther than 40 yards.
The half ended with another good Fairfield stop, but Robinson intercepted Fairfield quarterback Jayden Bell with the score 12-0.
“There are some things we can do better, and that’s what we need to focus on,” Devilbiss said. “It’s fundamentals and basics that are going to win football games. Tonight was the challenge of simply getting the ball back, and when we did we just couldn’t get anything going.”
The third quarter was more of the same, with Fairfield playing inspired defense, but not being able to get anything at all going on offense.
On its second possession of the half, Eastern’s Bramble found Rose for 22 yards, then Robinson for 13 more before Valenti scored his second touchdown from 11 yards out, and the score was 19-0 after three. Remarkable, the Green Knights were still in it.
“We were outmanned up front,” Devilbiss said. “There are three receivers from last year playing center and the two tackles. And we have sophomores playing guard. But outside of that, we do not quit. We fell apart in the last quarter, and we were just trying to get anything going.”
Indeed, in the fourth quarter, Fairfield’s small numbers took its toll. The fatigued Knights had an inspired goal-line stand, recovering an Eastern fumble at the six-yard line. Fairfield then took the ball and moved it out to the 29 before a long snap in the shotgun formation flew over Bell’s head for a 17-yard loss.
Eastern got the ball back with a short field, starting at the Fairfield 47. Seven plays later, Bramble found Robinson for a four-yard score. Bramble had a big night, hitting on 16 of his 28 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.
A lost fumble gave the ball right back to Eastern, and immediately, with just under three minutes left in the game, Bramble continued to air it out, hitting Robinson who moved the ball to the two. Valenti added his third touchdown with a two-yard dash for the final score of the game.
“We are more than capable of winning some football games, and they have to start believing in themselves,” Devilbiss said. “The kids are telling me, ‘we just want to play football.’ So that’s what we are going to do.”
The Knights will try to right the ship when they travel to Hamburg on Friday night.
Eastern York 6 6 7 13 — 32
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
EY- Johnathan Rose 13 pass form Quinn Bramble (kick missed) 7:27
Second quarter
EY- Nuhsi Valenti 1 run (pass intercepted) 8:49
Third quarter
EY- Valenti 11 run 7:48
Fourth quarter
EY- Zere-Quez Robinson 7 pass from Bramble 3:58
EY- Valenti 2 run (kick missed) 2:50
Team Statistics
EY F
First downs 15 2
Rushing 38-57 27-(-32)
Passing 16-28-1 4-16-1
Passing yards 231 19
Total yards 288 (-13)
Fumbles-lost 4-1 4-1
Punting 1-32.0 6-36.8
Individual Statistics
Rushing: EY-Ethan Sgrignoli 9-18, Valenti 15-35, Bramble 9-(-9), Talan Knaub 1-6, Robinson 4-7; F-Stephen Higgs 11-11, Jayden Bell 10-8, Jacob Devilbiss 1-(-1), Dominic Smitley 2-3, Team 3 (-53).
Passing: EY-Bramble 16-28-231-2-1; F-Bell 4-16-19-0-1.
Receiving: EY-Rose 3-46, Knaub 4-69, Draven Becknauld 2-21, Valenti 1-2, Robinson 6-93; F-Devilbiss 1-12, Higgs 1-(-2), Camden Bryant 1-5, Smitley 1-4.
