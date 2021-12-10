GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Harrisburg Christian Tournament
Fairfield 65, Harrisburg Christian 46
The Knights poured in 44 second-half points to pull away from the Indians on Friday at the Harrisburg Christian Tournament. Fairfield trailed 21-20 at the break before racking up 24 points in the third quarter.
Breana Valentine led four Knights in double figures with a game-high 20 points on 10 field goals. Braidan Wastler hit five from the field and five from the line for 15 points, followed by a dozen by Emma Dennison and 10 more from Madison Cromwell.
Dennison and Cromwell connected on two 3-pointers apiece.
Fairfield moves into today’s championship game where it will face YAIAA counterpart Hanover at 5 p.m. The Hawkettes dispatched Millersburg, 50-35. Fairfield is seeking its first tournament title since the 2009-2010 season.
Fairfield 16 4 24 20 — 65
Harrisburg Christian 11 10 9 16 — 46
Fairfield (65): Madison Cromwell 4 0-0 10, Emma Dennison 5 0-2 12, Breana Valentine 10 0-1 20, Braidan Wastler 5 5-6 15, Kira Weikert 1 1-2 3, Emma Battern 1 0-0 2, Catherine Aker 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Kayleigh Bollinger, Maddie Neiderer, Maddie Fulgham, Cadence Holmberg, Karina Miller. Totals: 27 7-13 65
Harrisburg Christian (46): Arnold 3 8-10 14, Puleo 2 0-0 4, Gesswein 4 4-6 12, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Brinize 2 1-2 5, Thrush 1 0-0 2, Masters 2 3-4 7. Totals: 15 16-34 46
3-pointers: F-Cromwell 2, Dennison 2
Hanover 50, Millersburg 35
Jaycie Miller led all scorers with 19 points as the Hawkettes took down the Indians on Friday. Miller hit six field goals and five shots from the line to pace the winners.
Annie Smith added seven points while Peyton Conover and Alanys Beltran chipped in with six apiece.
Hanover 11 15 11 13 — 50
Millersburg 1 13 11 10 — 35
Hanover (50): Annie Smith 3 0-0 7, Peyton Conover 1 4-4 6, Alanys Beltran 2 2-5 6, Jaycie Miller 6 5-7 19, Lola Garman 1 2-4 4, Riley Stigler 1 2-2 5, Keana Noel 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Mya Maloney, Lily Moorhead, Kaziah Silvi, Reagan Wildasin. Totals: 15 15-22 50
Millersburg (35): P. Ruthermal 1 0-4 2, Straight 4 2-4 10, Dyer 2 4-6 8, Strawsers 1 0-0 2, Hale 1 1-4 3, McFadder 2 1-2 5, E. Miller 0 5-6 0. Totals: 11 13-26 35.
3-pointers: H-Smith, Miller 2, Stigler, Noel
Mifflin County Tournament
Gettysburg 40, Bishop McDevitt 39
Anne Bair drained a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to lift the Warriors past the Crusaders in the Mifflin County Tournament on Friday.
Bair’s clutch shots at the stripe capped a 20-point performance that included a pair of triples and a 6-for-8 effort at the free throw line.
Camryn Felix connected twice from deep to finish with 10 points, and Bri Abate posted seven.
Gettysburg 11 9 14 6 — 40
Bishop McDevitt 11 4 13 11 — 39
Gettysburg (40): Camryn Felix 3 2-3 10, Autumn Oaster 1 0-0 3, Anne Bair 6 6-8 20, Bri Abate 3 1-3 7. Non-scorers: Emma Raville, Carly Eckhart, Emili Scavitto. Totals: 13 9-14 40
Bishop McDevitt (39): O’Brien 4 0-0 12, Moore 2 0-1 4, Grella 4 0-0 8, Formica 4 0-0 8, Henry 0 0-2 0, Foster 2 3-6 7. Totals: 16 3-9 39
3-pointers: G-Felix 2, Oaster, Bair 2; BM-O’Brien 4
West York Tournament
Delone Catholic 59, Woodland Hills 47
The Squirettes increased their scoring output in each quarter of Friday’s season-opening win over Woodland Hills, at West York.
Giana Hoddinott and Makenna Mummert were the catalysts, combining for 43 points. Hoddinott was limited to just a pair of free throws in the first half before unloading for 20 points after the intermission. Mummert was steady throughout, netting at least four points in each quarter on her way to 21 points.
Delone played lockdown defense in the first half, limiting Woodland Hills to only 11 points.
Delone will face Berks Catholic, a 52-42 winner over West York, in today’s championship.
Woodland Hills 4 7 16 20 — 47
Delone Catholic 9 13 15 22 — 59
Woodland Hills (47): Fisher 3 4-7 11, Walter 6 0-0 13, Wilson 2 0-0 5, Dunn 3 3-4 10, Creach 1 4-4 6, Vasquez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 11-19 47
Delone Catholic (59): Abigael Vingsen 2 2-2 6, Giana Hoddinott 8 4-7 22, Makenna Mummert 8 5-10 21, Maggie Hughes 1 1-2 3, Kaitlyn Schwarz 1 3-4 5, Emily McCann 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Brielle Baughman, Ella Hughes. Totals: 21 15-25 59
3-pointers: WH-Fisher, Walter, Wilson, Dunn; DC-Hoddinott 2
Big Spring Tournament
Big Spring 76, Biglerville 38
The homestanding Bulldogs went on a 40-5 run over the final two quarters of their victory over the Canners on Friday evening.
Biglerville trailed just 36-33 at halftime thanks in large part to junior Brylee Rodgers’ 19 points. Rodgers hit a trio of 3-pointers and was 6-for-6 at the foul line en route to the huge opening half.
Emily Woolson had six points in the opening half as well.
Biglerville 16 17 2 3 — 38
Big Spring 16 20 26 14 — 76
Biglerville (38): Rylie Brewer 1 1-1 3, Brylee Rodgers 5 6-6 19, Haylee Smith 2 0-0 4, Emily Woolson 3 0-0 6, Kaitlyn Kline 1 0-0 2, Abigail Reckard 0 3-4 3, Kierney Weigle 0 1-4 1. Non-scorers: Ava Peterson, Joscelynn Anglin, Aubrey McCloskey. Totals: 12 11-15 38
Big Spring (76): Wilson 8 5-8 21, Wenk 4 1-1 9, M. Noreika 3 4-4 10, L. Noreika 1 2-2 4, White 0 2-3 2, Sullivan 5 4-5 16, Gutshall 4 6-6 14. Totals: 25 24-29 76
3-pointers: B-Rodgers 3; BS-Sullivan 2
Littlestown 37, Kennard-Dale 34
Araceli Portillo scored 13 points and the Thunderbolts held off the Rams to advance to tomorrow’s championship game in the Southern Border Shootout.
Bella Huber’s 19 points for Kennard-Dale led all scorers.
Kennard-Dale 12 7 7 8 — 34
Littlestown 8 8 11 10 — 37
Kennard-Dale (34): Carl 2 1-2 5, Vipperman 1 0-0 2, Morris 1 1-4 3, Huber 6 2-4 19, Merrick 0 1-2 1, Jones 2 0-2 4. Totals: 12 5-14 34.
Littlestown (37): Young 0 1-2 1, Staub 2 3-4 8, Portillo 5 3-4 13, Peart 0 2-2 2, Cherry 1 1-2 3, Green 1 5-8 7, Sheller 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Miller. Totals: 10 16-24 37.
3-pointers: KD-5 (Huber 5); L-1 (Staub)
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Big Spring Tournament
Columbia 69, Delone Catholic 44
A slow start doomed the Squires on Friday as they were unable to rally from a 35-13 halftime deficit against the Crimson Tide, at Big Spring.
Delone found its stride offensively after the intermission, led by Camdyn Keller who netted eight of his team-best 14 points in the third quarter. Asher Rudolph and Bryson Kopp tossed in eight points apiece in the loss.
Columbia 17 18 21 13 — 69
Delone Catholic 8 7 16 13 — 44
Columbia (69): Glover 8 0-0 18, Collazo 2 0-0 4, Footman 6 0-0 14, Giles 3 0-0 7, B. Miller 3 0-0 7, Poole 2 3-3 7, Poindexter 1 0-0 2, Diaz-Ellis 3 0-0 6, A. Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 30 3-3 69
Delone Catholic (44): Matthew Grenchik 0 2-2 2, Coltyn Keller 1 0-0 2, Aidan Wittmer 0 3-4 3, Asher Rudolph 3 2-2 8, Camdyn Keller 6 0-0 14, Gage Zimmerman 0 2-2 2, Bryson Kopp 3 1- 28, Aidan Bealmear 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Chase Hoffman, Ryan Moore, Jack Goedecker, Noah Crawford. Totals: 15 10-12 44
3-pointers: C-Glover 2, Footman 2, Giles, B. Miller; DC-Ca. Keller 2, Kopp, Bealmear
Big Spring 63, Biglerville 31
Matthew Ward piled up 28 points in the first three quarters to send the Bulldogs on their way past the Canners Friday.
Eli Weigle netted 10 of his team-high 13 points for the Canners in the opening half, and finished with three triples. Lukas Smelser added eight first-half points in the loss.
Biglerville 7 13 7 4 — 31
Big Spring 20 21 12 10 — 63
Biglerville (31): Eli Weigle 4 2-2 13, Christian Shaffer 0 0-2 0, Caden Althoff 1 0-0 2, Lukas Smelser 3 2-2 8, Caleol Palmer 0 0-2 0, Bear Zullinger 2 0-0 4, Ryan VanDyke 1 0-0 2, Jack Regentin 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Anthony Cervantes, Brady Salter, Nolan Miller. Totals: 11 6-10 31
Big Spring (63): Ward 11 3-6 28, Sallie 4 0-0 9, Knouse 5 3-5 15, Burnhiser 1 1-1 3, Griffie 2 0-0 4, Tucker 1 1-4 4. Totals: 24 8-16 63.
Harrisburg Christian Tournament
Fairfield 38, Millersburg 27
Fairfield’s defense shut down Millersburg on Friday, limiting the Indians to a combined six points in the first and fourth quarters.
Offensivley, it was Peyton Stadler showing the way with a team-high 11 points. Eric Ball, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, finished with nine points and Cody Valentine splashed two triples.
Fairfield 9 10 13 6 — 38
Millersburg 2 8 13 4 — 27
Fairfield (38): Jake Myers 1 0-0 3, Andrew Koons 1 0-0 2, Will Myers 1 0-0 2, Eric Ball 3 1-2 9, Cody Valentine 2 0-0 6, Griffin Tabler 1 2-4 5, Peyton Stadler 4 3-5 11. Totals: 13 6-14 38
Millersburg (27): Dyer 5 1-1 12, Lepone 3 0-0 6, Forney 0 3-4 3, Long 3 0-2 6. Totals: 11 4-7 27.
3-pointers: F-J. Myers, Ball 2, Valentine, Tabler; M-Dyer
Conestoga Valley 74, Bermudian Springs 65
Despite an heroic 30-point night from senior Ethan Beachy, the Eagles fell short of upending tournament host Conestoga Valley to start their season.
Tyson Carpenter chipped in with 15 points for Bermudian, but 28 points from Austin Wertz were enough for the Buckskins to come away with the victory.
Bermudian Springs 18 14 17 16 — 65
Conestoga Valley 15 15 21 23 — 74
Bermudian Springs (65): Ethan Beachy 9 11-13 30, Dylan Hubbard 2 3-4 7, Connor Mummert 1 2-3 4, Tyson Carpenter 5 4-7 15, Austin Reinert 4 1-1 9. Non-scorers: Speelman, Young, Erdman. Totals: 21 21-28 65.
Conestoga Valley (74): Salisbery 2 0-0 4, Swinton 3 3-4 10, Rishell 3 1-3 7, Petersheim 4 1-1 10, Wertz 10 3-5 28, Anderson 1 1-3 3, York 5 2-2 12. Totals: 28 11-18 74.
3-pointers: BS-2 (Beachy, Carpenter); CV-7 (Wertz 5, Salisbery 1, Petersheim 1)
Southern Border Shootout
Littlestown 48, Kennard-Dale 44
The Thunderbolts took down the Rams on Friday to put their first notch in the win column. The Bolts will face Susquehannock in the title game at 7 p.m. tonight at South Western.
No additional information was provided.
WRESTLING
Cumberland Valley KickOff Classic
Bermudian Springs found tough sledding at Cumberland Valley on Friday, where it was unable to advance a wrestler in the championship bracket after opening-day action.
Four Eagles remain in contention in the consolation bracket, including Austin Anderson (113), Reese Daniels (120), Brennan Schishler (132) and Brennan Ault (189). Schisler, a returning state qualifier, was upended 6-4 in sudden victory by Red Land’s Ryan Beck. The senior Eagle dropped into the consolations where he went to sudden victory once again, scoring a 7-5 decision over Uriah Warner of Manheim Central.
District 11 powerhouse Nazareth leads the team race with 119.5 points, followed by Council Rock South (100.0), Cumberland Valley (70.5), Montgomery (66.0) and Boiling Springs (64.0).
