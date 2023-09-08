Following a pair of road trips to begin the season, the Biglerville football team was eager to play in front of familiar faces for the first time Friday.
However, the Canners will have to wait another few days to conclude their home opener, after lightning postponed their contest with James Buchanan until 6 p.m. Monday.
When action resumes, James Buchanan will hold a 6-0 lead with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter. The visitors will have the ball at their own 29 yard-line, facing 2nd down and 13.
James Buchanan (0-2) scored the game’s only points when Biglerville faked a punt near its own goal line and was stopped short of the sticks. Taking over at the nine-yard line, the visitors needed just two plays to find the end zone. Rocket senior Jacob Frey scored from five yards out with 8:29 to go in the second stanza. The extra point was no good.
Biglerville (1-1) crossed midfield on the ensuing kickoff return, and looked to be in good shape following a 15-yard scamper by junior quarterback Bo Forney. On third-and-long from the Rocket 38-yard line, Forney tossed a screen pass to Aidan Hoffman who toted the pigskin all the way to pay dirt.
The Canner faithful erupted, but the run was called back due to an ineligible receiver being downfield. Subsequently, the drive fizzled.
Jimmy Buch drove into Apple Town territory on its first possession of the game, with a seven play, 25-yard drive courtesy of an interception. But a fumble stalled those efforts at the Canner 9.
Biglerville moved the chains twice on the ensuing possession, thanks to a 23-yard run by Forney and a 12-yard tote by Landen Taylor. Another interception ended the threat, after the Canners advanced to the opposing 36-yard line.
Early in the second quarter, the Biglerville defense came up big by stopping James Buchanan on fourth and goal at the four-yard line.
Overall, the hosts tallied 46 yards, all on the ground. Forney was 0-for-7 passing, with two interceptions, but led the Canners with 31 yards rushing.
The visitors registered 96 yards, with 88 on the ground. Frey was the early workhorse, toting the ball 12 times for 46 yards. Rocket freshman Hunter Egli had 45 yards on five carries.
JB-Jacob Frey 5 run (kick missed). 8:29
Rushing: JB-Frey 12-46, Shawn Fisher 1-1, Alex Brake 1-1, Hunter Egli 5-45, Jacob Mayne 2-(-5), James Nicol 1-0. B-Forney 4-31, Landen Taylor 2-12, Hoffman 3-(-3), Tavian McAuliffe 1-6.
Passing: JB-Mayne 1-1-0-8; B-Forney 0-7-2-0.
Receiving: JB-Garrett Heckman 1-8.
