Biglerville quarterback Bo Forney scrambles for yardage during Friday’s non-conference game against visiting James Buchanan. The Rockets led the Canners 6-0 when play was halted in the second quarter due to lightning. The game will resume at 6 p.m. on Monday. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Following a pair of road trips to begin the season, the Biglerville football team was eager to play in front of familiar faces for the first time Friday.

However, the Canners will have to wait another few days to conclude their home opener, after lightning postponed their contest with James Buchanan until 6 p.m. Monday.

