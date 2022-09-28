Three different goal scorers for Gettysburg led them to a 3-1 victory over conference opponent Dickinson in men’s soccer action on Thursday in Carlisle.
THE LEADERS
• Mike Carracino scored his first goal of the season, and the first goal of the game, in the 44th minute of play.
• Jack Carroll notched another goal early in the second half for the 21st-ranked Bullets (6-0-1, 2-0-1 CC).
• Chase Sempervive scored the final goal of the game in the 88th minute.
FOR THE FOES
• Luke Finkielstein contributed the Red Devils’ (6-4-0, 2-1-0 CC) only goal in the 77th minute of play.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Mike Carracino subbed into the game late in the first half and immediately made an impact, breaking up a scoreless deadlock to get the Bullets’ on the board with a goal in the 44th minute of play.
• Jack Carroll found the back of the net in the 57th minute to increase the Bullets to a 2-0 lead.
• Luke Finkielstein stopped the shutout for Dickinson off a pass by Tyson Burling in the 77th minute.
• Chase Sempervive notched the final goal for Gettysburg with less than three minutes remaining in the game.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Dickinson outshot Gettysburg 8-7, while Gettysburg held the edge in corner kicks 5-2.
• Kevin Muhic made two saves in goal for the Bullets.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Johns Hopkins at home on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Gettysburg controlled play and scored a goal in each half to defeat visiting Lebanon Valley, 2-0, in women’s soccer on Wednesday.
THE LEADERS
• Carli Cameron recorded her first collegiate points for the Bullets (3-4-1), tallying a goal in the first half then adding an assist in the second half.
• Grace Slevin added her second goal of the year.
FOR THE FOES
• Jocelyn Umana made eight saves in net for the Flying Dutchmen (1-3-3).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• After hitting a crossbar in the early going, Molly O’Shea crossed a ball from the right side of the box to Carli Cameron, who was able to finish for her first collegiate tally in the 28th minute.
• The majority of the second half was played in the Lebanon Valley end. In the 59th minute, it was Cameron playing a ball from the end line across the box to a waiting Grace Slevin, who finished low past the keeper to make it a 2-0 game.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg held a 17-2 advantage in shots, including 10-1 in the second half and also held a 3-0 edge in corner kicks.
• Neither of the Flying Dutchmen’s shots were on goal.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against Bryn Mawr on Saturday. Game time is 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Franklin & Marshall hit its way to three straight sets over the Bullets in a Centennial Conference women’s volleyball matchup on Wednesday.
THE LEADERS
• Zanze Kuba-McCoy led in kills for the Bullets (13-2, 1-1 CC) with eight.
• Chelsea O’Leary registered 13 digs.
• Olivia Biggs led with six blocks.
THE FOES
• Gianna Mangiamele led the Diplomats (8-6, 2-0 CC) offense with 14 kills.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• The first set saw five ties, the last being a 6-all knot before the Diplomats began to pull away. A 10-2 run gave Franklin and Marshall an eight point edge, before the Bullets picked up speed and went on their own 9-4 tear to bring the score within three at 20-17. The Bullets couldn’t quite complete the set comeback as the Diplomats got to set point off a kill by Gianna Mangiamele. Gettysburg managed two more points to make the score 24-21, but Sydney Levins hammered one home to give Franklin and Marshall the first set.
• The second set proved more competitive between the two teams, who tied 14 times and traded the lead nine times. The teams went point for point for much of the set, tying as late as 20-all. Franklin and Marshall picked up four points to the Bullets’ one for a 24-21 edge, but four straight Gettysburg points allowed them to lead, 25-24. A Bullets’ error tied the score a final time at 25-all, before the Diplomats tallied two more points to give them the second set.
• In the final set, Franklin and Marshall ran out to a lead as big as 10-4 over the Bullets, before Gettysburg went 11-5 to tie the set at 15-all. The teams again went point for point as they tied another seven times to bring the score to 24-all. Olivia Biggs killed the ball to give the Bullets at 25-24 edge, but two more kills for the Diplomats won them the match, completing the sweep.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Franklin and Marshall had the advantage in kills 41-24 and digs 45-40.
• Gettysburg totaled twelve blocks to Franklin and Marshall’s seven.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action in a tri-match Saturday against Stevenson and Swarthmore at home. First game is against Swarthmore at noon.
FIELD HOCKEY: Goals in the final two minutes of both the second and third quarters propelled Franklin & Marshall to a 3-1 win over host Gettysburg in Centennial Conference play on Wednesday.
THE LEADERS
• Hailey Rhine led the Bullets (2-5, 0-2 CC) with a goal in the waning seconds.
• Audrey Ross made five saves.
FOR THE FOES
• Darby Klopp scored the final two goals for the Diplomats (5-3, 2-0 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• After a back-and-forth first 28 minutes in which neither defense allowed the opponent good looks at the cage, Faith DiMantova took advantage of a scramble in front of the cage and knocked home the rebound off a shot and save with 1:55 to play in the opening half.
• Off a corner in the 44th minute, Leah Plawker sent a ball across the goal mouth that Darby Klopp was able to get a stick on and knock into the goal for a 2-0 lead.
• Kat Study played a ball off the goalie’s pads in the 59th minute and Klopp was able to get her second tip of the game for a 3-0 advantage.
• Hailey Rhine finished a Bella Bonazinga pass in the final seven seconds to prevent the shutout.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Franklin & Marshall finished with a 10-6 edge in shots and 6-3 edge in penalty corners.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against Swarthmore on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
