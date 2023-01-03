GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford 50, Littlestown 21
Timberley Linebaugh was dialed in from distance on Tuesday when she splashed five 3-pointers as part of a 23-point effort. Linebaugh nailed four triples in the opening half, including three in the second quarter.
Lily Crabbs netted 10 points and Sydney Flesch had eight for the Ox (3-7), which snapped a three-game skid.
For the Bolts (1-10), Celi Portillo scored eight points and Hailey Shelley chipped in with seven.
Littlestown 4 5 6 6 — 21
New Oxford 17 20 11 2 — 50
Littlestown (21): Maria Andrew 1 0-0 2, Becca Lanahan 1 1-2 4, Celi Portillo 3 2-6 8, Hailey Shelley 3 1-4 7. Non-scorers: Harmon, Mathews, Cassatt, Miller, Barthel, Zimmerman. Totals: 8 4-12 21
New Oxford (50): Kelbie Linebaugh 0 0-2 0, Sydney Flesch 3 1-2 8, Meredith Bergen 1 0-0 2, Georgia Mummert 1 0-0 2, Keira Linebaugh 1 0-0 3, Timberley Linebaugh 9 0-0 23, Lily Myers 0 2-2 2, Lily Crabbs 5 0-2 10. Non-scorers: Small, Unger, Calvo-Peres, Leatherman, McGregor. Totals: 20 3-8 50
3-pointers: L-Lanahan; NO-Flesch, Kei. Linebaugh, T. Linebaugh 5
Waynesboro 44, Gettysburg 25
The Maidens yielded a dozen points over the first three quarters of Tuesday’s game to down the visiting Warriors.
Kiera Pryor paced the winners with a dozen points, eight coming after halftime.
For Gettysburg (1-7), Megha Makkenchery led the way with nine points, including seven in the fourth quarter
Gettysburg 4 5 3 13 — 25
Waynesboro 9 10 16 9 — 44
Gettysburg (25): Emma Raville 2 0-0 4, Addison Caywood 1 2-2 4, Madeline Delaney 0 1-2 1, Sofia Royer 0 1-2 1, Magha Makkenchery 4 1-2 9, MacKenzie Kibler 1 0-0 2, Lydia Floreck 0 4-8 4. Non-scorers: Barrick, Picarelli. Totals: 8 9-16 25
Waynesboro (44): Davis 3 2-2 8, Fisher 3 3-4 10, Shaul 3 0-2 7, Pryor 6 0-0 12, Diggs 1 0-0 2, Alvarez 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 5-8 44
3-pointers: W-Fisher, Shaull, Alvarez
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford 66, South Western 49
Brennan Holmes hammered home a game-high 23 points on Tuesday as the Colonials rolled to their fourth consecutive victory. Holmes connected on 10 field goals, including seven in the second half where he piled up 17 points.
New Oxford (5-5) used a 22-8 run in the third quarter to put the game away. Brody Holmes dropped 13 points and Idriz Ahmetovic had 10 for the winners.
Max Wisensale paced the Mustangs (3-8) with 16 points and Seth Sager finished with 15.
New Oxford 16 14 22 14 — 66
South Western 12 19 8 10 — 49
New Oxford (66): Idriz Ahmetovic 3 3-4 10, Nick Calvo-Perez 2 0-0 4, Joey Fuhrman 1 0-0 3, Jake Lawrence 2 1-2 5, Brennan Holmes 10 3-3 23, Jett Moore 1 0-0 2, Brody Holmes 6 1-3 13, Holden Crabbs 3 0-3 6. Non-scorers: Wolfe, Mummert, Carver. Totals: 28 8-15 66
South Western (49): Sager 6 3-6 15, Ogden 2 0-2 4, Sax 1 0-0 2, Trone 1 3-6 6, Littleton 2 0-0 4, Gilberto 1 0-0 2, Wisensale 6 0-0 16. Non-scorers: Carabello, Wildasin. Totals: 19 6-14 49
3-pointers: NO-Ahmetovic, Fuhrman; SW-Littleton, Wisensale 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.