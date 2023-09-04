FIELD HOCKEY
Camp Hill Tournament
Biglerville 4, Donegal 1
Biglerville 3, Camp Hill 0
The Canners wrapped up a solid week by drilling Donegal and Camp Hill to win the title at the Camp Hill Tournament on Saturday.
In the opener, Anna Walmer gave Biglerville (3-1) a 2-0 halftime lead with a pair of goals, including a penalty stroke in the second period. Rylie Brewer and Kierney Weigle added third-period tallies to set the final margin.
Weigle had a pair of assists in addition to her goal, while keepers Gabrielle Rogerson and Sami Waybright recorded two saves apiece.
The Canners kept up the pressure against the Lions, outshooting the hosts 24-5. Brewer struck twice to give her three goals on the day and Ava Peterson delivered a marker in the second period.
Weigle assisted on all three scores to finish the tournament with a goal and five helpers.
Waybright had five saves in goal.
Biglerville 1 1 2 0 — 4
Donegal 0 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: B-Anna Walmer 2, Rylie Brewer, Kierney Weigle; D-Page. Assists: B-Weigle 2. Shots: B-7; D-5. Corners: B-1; D-9. Saves: B-Gabrielle Rogerson 2, Sami Waybright 2
Biglerville 1 1 0 1 — 3
Camp Hill 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Brewer 2, Ava Peterson. Assists: B-Weigle 3. Shots: B-24; CH-5. Corners: B-11; CH-5. Saves: B-Waybright 5; CH-Relbsane 21
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Big Spring Tournament
Bermudian Springs placed second at Big Spring on Saturday, falling to Elizabethtown in the finals, 25-17, 25-15.
Berm went 4-0 in pool play, topping Dover (25-19, 25-7), William Penn (25-9m 25-9), Gettysburg (25-17, 25-20) and Northeastern (25-15, 25-8). The Eagles then edged York Tech in a one-game quarterfinal, 27-25, before stopping Big Spring in the semifinals, 25-14.
Eagle freshman Abby Hartman was named the Tournament MVP.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Littlestown 4, Biglerville 1
The Bolts won three of four contested matches to notch a win over the Canners. Katie Lookingbill and LilyAnn Baker were straight-set winners in singles action while Elizabeth Hanna and Lily Johnson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Canner Paytyn Plank continued her stellar start with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at No. 1 singles.
Singles: 1. Paytyn Plank (B) d. Brianna Meakins 6-0, 6-0; 2. Katie Lookingbill (L) d. Kiersten Englebert 6-3, 6-4; 3. LilyAnn Barker (L) d. Alyssa Vaughan 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Elizabeth Hanna/Lily Johnson (L) d. Nicolette Morris/Lani Wherley 6-1, 6-0; 2. Destiny Andrew/Malaina Kowalczyk (L) won by forfeit
Spring Grove 3, Hanover 2
The Rockets claimed two of three singles matches as part of their win over the Hawkettes on Friday.
Megan Nawn took a three-setter at No. 1 singles for Hanover, which also saw Albany Shue and Elizabeth Valentine pick up a point with a victory at first doubles.
Singles: 1. Megan Nawn (H) d. Smith 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; 2. Weirich (SG) d. Sophia Rutledge 6-3, 6-3; 3. Cook (SG) d. Ella Foos 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Albany Shue/Elizabeth Valentine (H) d. Harris/Rosas 6-2, 6-3; 2. Grippi/Dunmeyer (SG) d. Autumn Carpenter/Leah Wildasin 6-2, 6-3
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Big Spring Tournament
Millersburg 1, Bermudian 0
Bermudian 3, Big Spring 0
The Eagles bounced the host Bulldogs to split a pair of games at the Big Spring Tournament on Saturday.
Savannah Manuel, Makaelyn Speelman and Abby Roberts all booted goals in the win for the Eagles, with Chloe Stuart saving three shots for the shutout.
Stuart recorded a dozen saves in a 1-0 loss to Millersburg in Game 1.
Millersburg 1 0 — 1
Bermudian 0 0 — 0
Shots: M-13; Berm-2. Corners: M-4; Berm-2. Saves: M-1; Berm-Chloe Stuart 12
Bermudian 2 1 — 3
Big Spring 0 0 — 0
Goals: Berm-Savannah Manuel, Makaelyn Speelman, Abby Roberts. Shots: Berm-5; BiS-3. Corners: Berm-2; BiS-4. Saves: Berm-Stuart 3; BiS-2
Harrisburg Diocese
Showcase Tournament
Bishop McDevitt 7,
Delone Catholic 0
Cat Mooney tallied a hat trick in the second half of the Crusaders’ win over the Squirettes on Saturday at York Catholic.
Molly Fleming posted a dozen saves in goal for Delone.
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
Bishop McDevitt 4 3 — 7
Goals: BM-Liu 2, Wasilewski, Jenkins, Mooney 3. Shots: DC-1; BM-19. Corners: DC-0; BM-8. Saves: DC-Molly Fleming 12, BM-Gule 1
BOYS’ SOCCER
Eastern York 3, Littlestown 0
Noah Brady tallied a hat trick to power the Golden Knights past the Thunderbolts in YAIAA play on Saturday.
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Eastern York 1 2 — 3
Goals: EY-N. Brady 3. Assists: EY-Lavetan, H. Brady. Shots: L-2; EY-20. Corners: L-6; EY-3. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 12; EY-Heiland 0
