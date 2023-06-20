DODGERS
New Oxford first baseman Jason Miller leaps for an errant pickoff throw during Tuesday’s South Penn League game at Littlestown. The Dodgers dropped the visiting Twins, 12-1. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

New Oxford’s Derek Huff entered Tuesday’s game against Littlestown having not allowed an earned run over the first 25 1/3 innings that he’d pitched so far this season.

The big righthander added a scoreless first inning, but then was touched up for six runs in the second — though only three were earned — in the Dodgers’ 12-1 victory in South Penn League action at New Oxford.

