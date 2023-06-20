New Oxford’s Derek Huff entered Tuesday’s game against Littlestown having not allowed an earned run over the first 25 1/3 innings that he’d pitched so far this season.
The big righthander added a scoreless first inning, but then was touched up for six runs in the second — though only three were earned — in the Dodgers’ 12-1 victory in South Penn League action at New Oxford.
“They’re a good-hitting team and Derek left a couple of balls up,” New Oxford manager Jordan Arnold said. “They made him pay for it.”
The rally started with singles from Jacob Crawmer and Justin Keith, sandwiched around a walk drawn by Jake Saylor.
Curtis Harman reached on an error, then Justin Gladhill stroked a ground ball by third base into left field to plate Keith and Saylor for a 3-0 advantage.
And the Dodgers weren’t done rallying.
An error on a ball hit by Trent Copenhaver allowed Harman to touch the dish, then Crawmer, batting for the second time in the frame, dumped a single into right-center that chased home Gladhill and Copenhaver.
All told, Littlestown sent 11 men to the plate in the inning, scoring six times on five hits and benefitted from a pair of Twin miscues.
“It was a great job all around by our guys tonight,” Keith, Littlestown’s manager said. “We had our bats going for the third game in a row.”
Littlestown (16-6) has won three straight, reaching double-digit runs in each contest.
Keith added another run for the boys in blue when he smacked a solo homer to right on a 2-1 pitch leading off the third.
“I got into a hitter’s count and got the pitch that I was looking for,” he said.
Littlestown added two more in the fourth off of Ox reliever Arnold, as the Twins once again committed two errors in the frame to help the Dodgers along.
Brandon Naill, who singled to start the inning, came home when Crawmer reached on an error, then a single by Keith scored Crawmer.
New Oxford (7-12) avoided the shutout in the fourth when Hunter Gillin ripped a double to right that scored A.J. Bullock, though Gillin was gunned down trying to stretch it into a triple after he hesitated going around second.
Both Gillin and Bullock are among a slew of high school-aged players on the Twins’ roster, as they’ve embraced a youth movement that at times has produced good results.
“We have a lot of good, young players on our roster that are still developing,” Arnold said. “The future is bright here with this team, but right now, we’re young.”
The Ox put the finishing touches on with a three-run uprising in the fifth as Zak Nedzel worked a bases-loaded free pass and Crawmer followed with his two-run single of the night to produce the final score.
Littlestown southpaw Calvin Benevento retired the hosts in order in the fifth to finish off his complete game and earn his fourth victory of the season. He allowed one run and five hits with three strikeouts and no walks, throwig strikes on 52 of his 70 pitches.
“I was trying to work ahead in the count and rely on my defense. My change-up was working well tonight,” Benevento said. “It’s nice when we get the bats going, but the key for me is the defense behind me.”
Keith added, “Calvin always has good movement on his pitches. He’s a pitch-to-contact guy and our guys know that they have to make plays behind him.”
Crawmer and Keith led the winners with a trio of knocks each, while Naill had a pair. Crawmer drove in four runs, as well.
Cody Valentine had two of the Ox’s five hits on the night.
Littlestown hosts Frederick on Thursday at 6 p.m., while the Twins aren’t back in action until Sunday when Cashtown comes to town for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Littlestown 061 23 — 12 10 2
New Oxford 000 10 — 1 5 4
Calvin Benevento and Curtis Harman; Derek Huff, Jordan Arnold (4), Hunter Gillin (5) and Cody Furman. SO-BB: Benevento 3-0; Huff 2-1, Arnold 0-0, Gillin 1-3. WP: Benevento. LP: Huff. 2B: NO-Gillin. HR: L-Justin Keith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.