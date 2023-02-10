LTOWN
Littlestown’s Christopher Meakin dunks the ball during a game earlier this season. On Friday, Meakin scored 24 points in Littlestown’s 57-49 loss to Eastern York in the YAIAA Tournament. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Faced with the possibility of seeing Eastern York again in the upcoming District 3 playoffs, Littlestown head coach John Forster chose to play it close to the vest on Friday.

The conservative Thunderbolts came up short against the Golden Knights, 57-49, in the quarterfinals of the YAIAA boys’ basketball tournament at Red Lion’s Fitzkee Athletic Center.

