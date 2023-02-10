Faced with the possibility of seeing Eastern York again in the upcoming District 3 playoffs, Littlestown head coach John Forster chose to play it close to the vest on Friday.
The conservative Thunderbolts came up short against the Golden Knights, 57-49, in the quarterfinals of the YAIAA boys’ basketball tournament at Red Lion’s Fitzkee Athletic Center.
“We might see these guys again in two weeks in districts, so we weren’t going to show anything that wasn’t already on film. We only ran about three different plays on offense tonight,” Forster said. “Districts are what matters, that’s what we play for. This tournament is for bragging rights.”
Up next for the Bolts will be an appearance in the District 3 Class 4A tournament that will begin for them with a home game on Thursday, Feb. 23.
“We need to get healthy,” Forster said when asked about what his team most needs to do over the next 12 days. “So we’ll use the time off for that and to work on things that we need to improve.”
Littlestown (18-5) grabbed its largest lead of the night, 33-26, on a bucket by Christopher Meakin with 5:03 to play in the third quarter. That capped a 25-8 extended run that spanned the halftime break and took up just under eight minutes of game time.
Eastern (16-6) had taken an 11-7 lead after the opening quarter and stretched it out to 18-8 before Meakin made his first hoop of the game at the 4:46 mark of the second quarter.
By the half, Littlestown shaved the deficit to 23-22 after Meakin banked in a shot from beyond midcourt at the halftime buzzer. The Bolts had forced a turnover and took over under their own basket with 2.9 seconds on the clock. Meakin took an inbounds pass from Jake Bosley, dribbled twice — once behind his back — and let fly with an off-balance shot that bottomed out to send Littlestown to the locker room riding a wave of momentum.
Lucas Denault gave Littlestown its first lead of the game with a 3-pointer from the left corner to begin the third quarter, a stanza started with an 11-3 run by the Bolts.
Trailing 35-28, the Knights ripped off a 9-2 run to end the frame and tie things up at 37 heading to the final period.
Early on in the fourth, the teams exchanged the lead multiple times and a triple by Zyan Herr gave the Bolts a 43-42 edge with 5:30 left.
Austin Bausman answered with a trifecta from the left wing to put Eastern ahead to stay.
Shoddy free throw shooting by the Knights kept the Bolts alive, as Eastern made just 4-of-10 from the charity stripe in the final minute.
However, Littlestown had long since gone cold with its final bucket of the game being Meakin’s hoop with 4:13 left.
“We couldn’t make anything late in the game,” Forster said. “That’s the story, there’s really nothing more to it. We make a couple more shots, we win the game.”
Meakin matched his career high with 24 points, while hauling down nine boards and rejecting two shots.
“When Chris got things going, they started to double him every time he touched the ball. When that happens, someone else has to step up,” Forster said. “Chris was a warrior tonight.”
Herr put in 12 before fouling out with 3:08 left in the fourth. An ill Bosley played, but wasn’t his usual self, scoring six points.
“Jake was sick all day, he may have been 50 percent tonight,” Forster said. “But he wanted to play and he gave us everything he had.”
Normally a good shooting team from beyond the arc, Littlestown made just 4-of-22 from deep.
Eastern was led by Bausman’s 18 points and eight rebounds, while Carter Wamsley had 15 points and nine caroms.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Eastern York 11 12 14 20 — 57
Littlestown 7 15 15 12 — 49
Eastern York (57): Brady Seitz 3 0-2 7, Carter Foote-Renwick 2 0-0 5, Simon Lipsius 0 2-4 2, Austin Bausman 7 2-8 18, Jack Weaver 0 2-4 2, Carter Wamsley 5 4-7 15, Levi Ayala 2 4-5 8. Non-scorers: Osterberg, Knaub. Totals: 19 14-30 57.
Littlestown (49): Lucas Denault 2 0-0 5, Jake Bosley 2 2-4 6, Cole Riley 0 2-2 2, Christopher Meakin 10 3-7 24, Zyan Herr 5 0-0 12. Non-scorers: Clabaugh, Thomas, Unger, Thayer. Totals: 19 7-13 49.
3-pointers: EY-Bausman 2, Seitz, Foote-Renwick, Wamsley; L-Herr 2, Denault, Meakin
Other scores: William Penn 68, York Catholic 49; Central York 70, Susquehannock 52; West York 35, Dallastown 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.