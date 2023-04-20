Gettysburg, ranked eighth in the latest IWLCA Div. III coaches’ poll, had three different 4-0 runs to power past No. 10 Franklin & Marshall, 14-5, on Thursday in a battle of the two remaining undefeated women’s lacrosse teams in the conference.
• Julia Daly led the Bullets (11-3, 6-0 CC) with four goals on five shots. She also had three ground balls and a caused turnover.
• Gillian Cortese backstopped the defense with eight saves.
• Maddy Birch and Lane Lambeth each had two goals to lead the Diplomats (10-4, 5-1 CC).
• Franklin & Marshall got the opening goal of the game when Lydia Cassilly took advantage of a player advantage and found the back of the net with 10:42 to play in the opening period. Gabi Connor found the equalizer nearly six minutes later to start a four-goal run that started Gettysburg’s run to seize control of the game. Julia Daly then went back-to-back 2 minutes, 8 seconds apart for a 3-1 lead and Connor got her second of the night off a Katie Fullowan pass in the final 30 seconds of the first quarter. Lane Lambeth made it 4-2 after one quarter, slipping a goal in with six ticks remaining.
• Two Jordan Basso goals keyed a 4-0 second quarter. Fullowan made it 5-2 just 56 seconds into the second quarter before Basso found the back of the net for the first time with 8:08 showing. Caroline Sullivan scored just over two minutes later and Basso made it a six-goal lead with 1:46 to play before the half.
• The Diplomats once again opened a quarter with a goal when Lambeth scored with 9:34 showing on the third-quarter clock. Fullowan and Maddy Birch traded markers over the final 2:20 of the period.
• The Bullets, however, put together its third 4-0 run of the game to start the fourth. After Julie Breeveld finished a Basso feed, Daly, Fullowan and Basso all finished off their hat tricks. Birch tallied her second of the night with 5:18 to play before completed her fourth four-goal game in the last five outings.
• The five goals is the fewest allowed by Gettysburg to Franklin & Marshall in the series since a 6-5 win in the 2016 CC championship game. The nine-goal margin is the largest margin of victory by either team in the regular-season meeting since the Bullets won by a 15-4 margin on Apr. 18, 2012 in Gettysburg.
• Jodan Basso, the reigning CC and IWLCA Offensive Players of the Week, finished with three goals and two assists while Katie Fullowan had three goals and one assist. Basso added a pair of caused turnovers.
• Gettysburg finishing with a commanding 33-19 advantage in shots.
• The Bullets officially clinched a spot in the six-team CC tournament and hold the tiebreaker with the only two one-loss teams.
Gettysburg returns to action at home against Ursinus on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
