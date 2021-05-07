After capturing the 2021 Centennial Conference title, Gettysburg College landed seven players on the All-Centennial Conference Softball Team.
This was the second time in the last four years the Bullets tabbed seven or more players on the all-conference team.
Freshman pitcher Megan Hughes and senior first baseman Emily Colline each garnered All-CC First Team accolades for the first time in their careers. Hughes becomes the second Bullet freshman to collect first-team honors since teammate Shelby Baker earned a spot in 2018.
Baker earned her third career All-CC nod as a member of the second team. Joining Baker on the second team were sophomore Jess Campana, sophomore Olivia Moser, and freshman Giovanna Komst, while sophomore Jasmin Herrera was named honorable mention all-conference.
Hughes collected her first all-conference honor after having a phenomenal year from the circle. The freshman hurler went 6-2 with a 1.86 ERA, two shutouts, and 31 strikeouts over 49 innings in 10 appearances this season. Through the first four games she pitched in, Hughes tossed 13 strikeouts and only allowed one run (unearned) on eight hits for an unbelievable 0.00 ERA. She struck out a season-high six in the 5-1 victory against Dickinson College and earned two Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Week honors.
Colline tabbed her first all-conference accolade at first base as she led the team in batting average (.432) and RBI (17) through 14 games. The senior tallied at least one hit in the final nine games and collected a season-high three in the 8-6 victory at Muhlenberg College. Colline accumulated three doubles in the last four games and blasted her lone home run of the season and seventh of her career in the 5-1 win against Dickinson. Colline tabbed CC Player of the Week honors on April 27, marking her first of the season and second of her career. In four years, the first baseman has accumulated a .346 batting average, 53 hits, 29 runs, 51 RBI, nine doubles, and seven home runs.
Campana landed her first all-conference award as the team’s primary shortstop. She hit .380 (19-for-50) with a team-leading 18 runs along with 10 RBI and six doubles. The sophomore also went 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts and tallied a .500 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .466. In game two at McDaniel College, Campana went 3-for-5 with two runs, two doubles, and an RBI in the 9-5 win. She posted a season-high two doubles in one game on two different occasions and closed out the regular season on a seven-game hitting streak.
Moser grabbed her first all-conference accolade as the team’s primary third baseman. She finished right behind Colline in batting average (.417) and RBI (16) and produced six doubles, a .646 slugging percentage, and a .509 on-base percentage. Moser went 3-for-4 with two runs and two doubles in the 10-1 nightcap victory at Dickinson. The sophomore logged in a career-high five RBI in the season-opener against Washington College and ripped her first homer of the season and second of her career against McDaniel.
Komst garnered all-conference honors as the team’s starting right-fielder. In 12 games, she went 17-for-43 (.395) from the plate with a team-leading eight doubles and a triple along with 13 runs scored and seven RBI. The freshman holds the team’s longest hitting streak at 12 and has a .628 slugging percentage and a .469 on-base percentage. In the 8-2 nightcap win against Washington, she had an outstanding game as she went 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBI, two doubles, and a run scored.
Baker captured her third all-conference honor after spending most of the season as the team’s designated hitter. The senior finished the regular season with a .370 batting average, .652 slugging percentage, the highest on the team, four doubles, and 16 RBI, tying Moser for the second-most on the team. Baker ranks first on the team and second in the conference in home runs (three), including the grand slam she belted in game one against McDaniel. She is ranked second all-time in program history in home runs (14) and fielding percentage (.994). Career-wise, Baker carries a .365 batting average with 115 hits, 24 doubles, 14 home runs, and 91 RBI. She registered her 100th career hit in the second game against Washington.
Herrera rounds out Gettysburg’s all-conference selections with her first postseason award. The sophomore pitcher clinched impressive numbers, going 5-1 with a 2.55 ERA, 26 strikeouts in 35.2 innings. She spun a three-hit, one run with three strikeouts against Dickinson. Herrera tossed a season-high seven strikeouts in the final regular-season game against McDaniel. In her two seasons at Gettysburg, the sophomore has compiled an 8-1 record with a 2.53 ERA.
Freshman Julia Smith was named to the CC All-Sportsmanship Team.
Gettysburg (11-3, 7-3 CC) captured its second CC championship in the last four years and fifth overall. The Bullets earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championship and will find out who they play when the selection show airs on May, 17 at 1 p.m. on NCAA.com.
Brown, Edelson Earn
Top Athletic Awards
Gettysburg seniors awarded Noerr, Beachem awards
Senior basketball player Meredith Brown and senior swimmer Jack Edelson have been named this year’s winners of the Noerr and Beachem Awards in athletics.
The Clair B., Mary E., and Constance Noerr (Baker) Memorial Award is presented to a female senior on the basis of proficiency in athletics, scholarship, and character. A 5-10 forward on the basketball team, Brown was a model of consistency on the way to being named All-Centennial Conference twice and being named the conference’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2019-20. After playing a key role off the bench in helping Gettysburg win the conference title in 2017-18, Brown started all but two games in her final two full seasons for the Bullets, averaging 9.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. For her career, she finished with averages of 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 84 appearances on the court.
A biochemistry and molecular biology major, Brown was recently named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and she is a member of the Gettysburg College EMS, Student-Athlete Advisory Council, and Student-Athlete Impact Leader program. She was also a two-time member of the Academic All-Centennial Team and a three-time selection to the CC Academic Honor Roll.
Edelson was this year’s winner of the Charles W. Beachem Athletic Award, which goes to a male senior on the basis of character, scholarship, and athletic achievement. A team captain this season, Edelson was a force in the Bullets Pool during his four years and is the only Gettysburg swimmer to go sub-50 (49.73) in the 100 fly. In addition to holding the program record in the 100 fly, Edelson ranks among the program’s top 10 in the 200 fly (2nd), 200 IM (3rd), 200 medley relay (2nd), 400 medley relay (2nd), 200 free relay (5th), 400 free relay (7th), and 800 free relay (2nd). At the 2020 CC Championship, he became the first Bullet swimmer in 24 years to sweep the 100 and 200 butterfly titles.
A physics major, Edelson was a seven-time all-league selection. He punctuated the end of his career by resetting his school record in the 100 fly during a time trial and helping the Bullets post a pair of NCAA qualifying times in the 200 and 400 free relays in a meet against Johns Hopkins University in April.
