Gettysburg College trailed for most of the night, fought back to force overtime, only to fall to Haverford College, 57-54, in Centennial Conference women’s basketball action Wednesday night at Bream Gym.
The Bullets trailed 43-37 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter following a hoop by Kayla Robinson, but then put the screws to the Fords on the defensive end and climbed back into the game.
Gettysburg (5-5, 2-3) was down 48-45 when it took possession with 27 seconds left. A 3-point attempt by Alayna Arnolie was off the mark with 19 seconds remaining, but was rebounded by Shinya Lee and the Bullets called for time.
Freshman AB Holsinger then drilled a triple from the left corner to knot things at 48, and Mackenzie Szlosek drew an offensive foul on the Fords’ Ally Landau with just over a second remaining.
A Bullet timeout advanced the ball to midcourt and Szlosek made a perfect lob to Lee in the middle of the paint, but Lee’s try was off the mark and the contest went to an extra session.
“We liked the play that we had at the end of regulation, we just didn’t convert,” Gettysburg head coach Nate Davis said. “But we executed poorly for most of the night and that’s been the story of our season.”
Arnolie’s hoop to begin overtime gave Gettysburg its first lead since early in the third quarter, but the visitors responded by pocketing the next five to assume a 53-50 lead with 2:17 left following Robinson’s bucket.
Another score from Arnolie with 1:07 left made it 55-54 in favor of Haverford and things stood at 57-54 when the Bullets called for time with 3.3 ticks left.
Szlosek got a shot off from the left corner that would’ve tied the game, but it was off the mark.
“As coaches, we don’t go out and play,” Davis said. “The girls have got to take ownership of the team and their play.”
The Bullets continued their season-long issue of failing to put the ball in the basket; they entered the night shooting just 32.5 percent from the field and things didn’t get any better on Wednesday when they 20-of-68 (29 percent) against the Fords.
Part of the problem for the Orange & Blue Wednesday came in the form of senior Cortlyn Morris who entered the contest averaging 3.6 blocks per game. Morris turned away 11 shots in the game to go along with nine rebounds.
“We can’t keep attacking a girl that’s blocking shots like that, we’ve got to be smarter,” Davis said. “She was rotating off of her girl to block most of them, so we’ve got to dump the ball off to the open girl that she left.”
Haverford (9-3, 6-1) got out to a 12-6 lead after the opening quarter and the Bullets responded by scoring the first eight points and took a 14-12 lead on Caitlyn Priore’s stickback with 7:47 to go until the break.
The Fords ran off seven of the next nine to take a 19-16 advantage and the Bullets then drew level when Emily Violante buried a trifecta with 4:03 to play until intermission.
At the break, things were knotted at 23.
Violante’s hoop to begin the third quarter gave Gettysburg a 25-23 lead, but a strong frame by the guest allowed them to possess a 38-35 edge going to the final stanza.
Szlosek paced Gettysburg with 16 points, while pulling down 10 boards. Violante tossed in ten points, while Lee came off the bench and provided six points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Landau led the Fords with 17 points, while Robinson had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
“We lost a home game to fall below .500 in the conference,” Davis said. “I guess if you want to look at a silver lining, we did defend well tonight.”
Gettysburg returns to action on the road at Bryn Mawr on Saturday, before returning home to host Muhlenberg College on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
