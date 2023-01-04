JUMPER
Gettysburg College sophomore Shinya Lee shoots over Haverford’s Cortlyn Morris during Wednesday’s Centennial Conference game in Gettysburg. The visiting Fords edged the Bullets in overtime, 57-54. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Gettysburg College trailed for most of the night, fought back to force overtime, only to fall to Haverford College, 57-54, in Centennial Conference women’s basketball action Wednesday night at Bream Gym.

The Bullets trailed 43-37 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter following a hoop by Kayla Robinson, but then put the screws to the Fords on the defensive end and climbed back into the game.

