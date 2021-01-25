The numbers speak for themselves for Gettysburg point guard Anne Bair.
Only a junior, the Warriors star lists an impressive resume that includes one district championship, two appearances in the district title game, two appearances in the state tournament and a trip to the state quarterfinals that may well have been more if not for COVID.
While Bair didn’t achieve those alone, the Division I prospect has eye-opening individual numbers as well. She’s currently got 799 points in her career, well on pace to hit the elusive 1,000-point mark, and a school record 361 assists.
But Bair’s growth into a big-time player hasn’t come on her own. Rather, she’s a product of her environment, a basketball-crazed family that includes her father and coach Jeff, her older sister Ellen (2010-2013), whose assist record she eclipsed earlier this season and currently coaches two-time defending district champion Linden Hall, and her older brother Sean (2005-2008), who played for the Warriors before becoming a head boys’ coach at New Oxford and finding his way to Penn State University, where he currently serves as the director of video and analytics for the Lady Lions.
Sean says he knew early on that his younger sister had the potential to be special.
“I would say I got the sense really, really early that she would be better than Ellen,” he said with a chuckle. “She was just doing stuff that other kids weren’t doing at the youth level. I remember watching her in a fifth-grade game with her team up four and she dribbled the clock out for like the final two minutes. And I remember thinking that I wouldn’t have even thought of that at that age. But in her little fifth-grade brain she thought ‘if they can’t take the ball from me they can’t win.’ “
The eldest of the three siblings, Sean says he didn’t quite know how good Anne could be, but when she reached high school he began to see her take another step up in her game.
“The last couple of years I think she’s paid a lot of attention to eliminating any weaknesses and she’s ascended and taken it to the next level,” he said. “If you watch her this year, she’s shooting much better and with more confidence and adjusted to the way teams were defending her. That’s the sign of being really, really good.”
Sean spent the 2019-20 season as a graduate for the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team, which sent stars Isaiah Joe (Philadelphia 76ers) and Mason Jones (Houston Rockets) to the NBA. While he says he tries to help his youngest sister with any information he picks up along the way, he also tries not to give too much input.
“I’m sure there’s times my dad would just wish I wouldn’t weigh in,” Sean said. “Because while he wants what’s best for her, he also has a responsibility to the team. And I also don’t want her to be clouded and overthinking.”
While Sean says he takes a more hands-on approach, Ellen has tried to be more supportive older sister than coach.
“Most of her childhood, (Sean and I) have been adults, so it’s a little different than when you’re growing up alongside a sibling that’s your age,” Ellen said. “My brother and my dad are much more sort of basketball oriented. I’m sort of still a fan girl. I think Sean is the one that spends a lot of time dissecting her game, while I just want to go to the game and cheer for her.”
After graduating from college, Ellen went to China, where she taught english at Guizhou University. It was there that she first realized Anne’s complete potential.
“I was in China and my dad would send me film from her games when she was a freshman,” Ellen said. “The mastery she had at such a young age was eye opening. She never really made those freshman mistakes that you see players make and say ‘oh when they’re a junior or senior they’ll figure that out.’”
In 2020, Ellen coached a number of Division I prospects, including senior Mercy Ademusayo who has signed to play for Northwestern University. While she says it’s given her perspective, she tries not to use that knowledge when thinking about Anne’s game.
“I view her more as my little sister than a high school girls basketball player,” she said. “Obviously there are some things I see, but we rarely discuss them.”
When Anne notched six assists against Kennard-Dale on Jan. 13, it was Ellen’s school record of 336 that she surpassed. Ellen, however, had no clue that she owned the record.
“I didn’t even know that I had the record,” she said laughing. “My mom actually texted Sean and I to say that Anne was five assists away, isn’t that great and I said ‘who has the current record?’ I guess Coach Thurston never told me and it was a time before Hudl, so we didn’t really track all that closely. So I guess it was fun to know I had the record for 24 hours.”
Looking ahead, for both the Warriors and Linder Hall, Ellen is just hoping that teams get to complete the current season.
“It’s brutal right now for everyone. But to have your season cut short last year, it was tough on everyone,” she said. “We were still playing too, and college prospects are dwindling with teams not playing. I really hope they get a season, because I want her and everyone to have a season because I think that high school basketball is so special and so magical and these girls deserve to have those moments that you can’t really replicate.”
As for who would win if the two played one-on-one today, Ellen said it’s not even up for debate.
“Anne for sure,” she said. “It wouldn’t even be a competition.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
