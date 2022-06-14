Littlestown’s Trent Copenhaver starred with his arm and his bat in leading the Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over Biglerville in South Penn League action Tuesday night at Oakside Community Park.
Copenhaver went the distance on the hill, allowing one run and five hits with six punchouts and one free pass. He threw strikes on 59 out of the 80 pitches that he threw. With his stick, he had three knocks, drew a walk and drove in a run.
“I threw a lot of strikes, my curveball was good and my changeup was good, except for one time,” Copenhaver said. “(Catcher) Curtis (Harman) called a good game, like he always does, and the defense played very well behind me.”
Copenhaver’s one mistake was hit for a solo homer by Logan Brewer leading off the bottom of the sixth. It was Brewer’s league-leading fifth round tripper of the campaign.
Biglerville’s Skyler Gentzler was matching Copenhaver through three frames, as each hurler hung zeroes on the board..
Then in the fourth, Brandon Naill led off with a single, swiped second and took third on an error. He came home when Gentzler was called for a balk.
Gentzler limited the damage to that single run when he induced a fly out to end the inning, stranding runners on the corners.
He then blanked the visitors in the fifth to wrap up his mound work for the evening.
He yielded one run and five hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
“Skyler threw well tonight and he could’ve thrown another inning or two if we made some plays behind him,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “That elevated his pitch count and we had to get him out.”
It took the young right-hander 100 pitches to complete five frames.
Littlestown (11-8) struck for a pair of runs in the sixth when Copenhaver singled home Jake Saylor, who had doubled to start the inning. Then Sam Wertz bounced into a fielder’s choice to plate Harman.
Brewer’s dinger came on an 0-1 pitch to start the bottom of the sixth.
“We got some key hits and that helps you to relax a little,” Copenhaver said. “You can afford to make a mistake and not have it cost you the game.”
The guests added two more tallies in the top of the seventh when Harman lined a single to center to chase home Naill and Saylor, both of whom had drawn free passes with one down and then moved up a base on a wild pitch.
“It was nice to have the offense come around and come through with some key hits tonight,” Littlestown player-manager Justin Keith said. “It’s been a struggle for us offensively this season.”
Littlestown entered the game averaging just 2.7 runs per game and Tuesday was just the fourth time this season that the Dodgers scored at least five runs in the game.
The win follows a run of five losses in their last six contests for the Boys in Blue. It also moved them past Biglerville (9-8) into sixth place in the league standings.
Both teams return to action with home games at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Littlestown welcomes Mason-Dixon, while Biglerville will host New Oxford.
Littlestown 000 102 2 — 5 9 0
Biglerville 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
Trent Copenhaver and Curtis Harman; Skyler Gentzler, Brandon Miller (6) and Pat Armor. SO-BB: Copenhaver 6-1; Gentzler 4-4, Miller 1-3. W — Copenhaver. L — Gentzler. 2B: L-Jake Saylor; B-Dylan Johnson. HR: B-Logan Brewer.
