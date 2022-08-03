BRAVES
Buy Now

Hagerstown’s Andrew Mathias (8) and Ozzie Abreu celebrate during a South Penn League regular season game against Hanover. The Braves host Cashtown in Game 1 of the best-of-five championship series at 6 p.m. on Thursday. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Of the four South Penn League titles Cashtown claimed between 2017-20, three of them came as the lower seed in the championship round.

To earn a fifth title in the last six campaigns, the Pirates will have to do it again and standing in the way is defending champion Hagerstown, which knocked off the Bucs in the semifinals in 2021 after falling to Cashtown in the 2020 championship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.