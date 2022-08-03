Of the four South Penn League titles Cashtown claimed between 2017-20, three of them came as the lower seed in the championship round.
To earn a fifth title in the last six campaigns, the Pirates will have to do it again and standing in the way is defending champion Hagerstown, which knocked off the Bucs in the semifinals in 2021 after falling to Cashtown in the 2020 championship.
Cashtown (30-6-1) put the only blemish on the Braves’ docket for the season, a 1-1 tie on May 31. Hagerstown took the other two meetings, 6-4 on June 21 and 4-0 on July 7.
Hagerstown (34-0-1) has barreled through the season, outscoring its opponents by a count of 314-40, while compiling a .357 team batting average and a 0.95 team ERA.
“Hagerstown has been at the top of the standings all year long and they’re the class of the league,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “I have all of the respect in the world for them and the season that they’ve had. But I think this is a race to three wins and that it’s a toss-up series.”
The best-of-5 affair begins at 6 p.m. tonight at Hagerstown and continues with Game 2 at Cashtown on Saturday at 1 p.m., then back to Hagerstown on Sunday for Game 3 at 1 p.m. If needed, Game 4 is set for Cashtown on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Game 5 is slated to be played at Hagerstown next Thursday at 6 p.m.
The top sticks in the Braves’ lineup include Justin Lewis (.494 avg., 38 hits, 15 RBI, 49 runs), Peyton Mason (.468, 37 hits, 4 HR, 41 RBI), Ryan Talbert (.430, 37 hits, 28 RBI, 10 steals), Corey Walters (.390, 39 hits, 40 RBI, 32 runs), Ozzie Abreu (.388, 4 HR, 32 RBI), Jarrett Biesecker (.384, 38 hits, 42 runs) and Andrew Mathias (.331, 39 hits, 35 RBI, 36 runs, 11 steals).
“Their offense is very strong, so our pitching staff is going to have its hands full,” Ketterman said. “They’re gonna score runs, so we have to try to limit them as much as we can and take advantage of our opportunities to score when we have them.”
Scoring against Hagerstown isn’t very easy, though. The top arms on the staff are Mikey Hawbaker (9-0, 1.00 ERA, 66 strikeouts in 49 innings), Ryan Clark (6-0, 0.54 ERA, 57 SO in 39 INN), Wyatt Freeman (7-0, 1.13 ERA, 46 SO in 37 INN), Tanner Dixon (5-0, 1.00 ERA, 41 SO in 28 INN) and Ethan Caudo (3-0, 0.71 ERA, 28 SO in 19.2 INN).
“Our pitchers need to come out and throw well, like they have all season, with the defense backing them up,” Lewis, Hagerstown’s player-manager, said via text. “We will need to continue to put the ball in play, have good at bats and score enough runs to support our pitching staff. If we continue to play our game, we should be okay.”
Hagerstown punched its finals ticket by sweeping both New Oxford (2-0) and Biglerville (3-0).
The road was a little harder for the Pirates, as they dropped a game in each series on the way to the finals. They staved off elimination in the opening round against Frederick, then took the final two games with Littlestown after the Dodgers had leveled the series at 1-1 through the first two.
Cashtown boasts a .306 team batting average to go with a 1.98 team ERA.
The top bats for the Bucco attack are Tyler Reinert (.457, 32 hits, 4 HR, 29 RBI), Chase King (.393, 33 hits, 17 RBI), Kody Clausius (.368, 14 RBI) and Dylan Ed (.282, 35 RBI).
Zach Ketterman (.395, 2 HR, 7 RBI) and Simeon Davis (.448) have both been hot in the postseason for the Pirates.
In his final go-around in the league, Anthony Lippy (4-0, 0.22 ERA, 45 SO in 31.2 inn.) has been the ace, but he’s not alone in providing strong mound work.
Austin Kunkel (7-0, 2.16 ERA, 45 SO in 55 inn.) has pitched three times in the postseason, including on two days’ rest in a must-win over Frederick in the quarterfinals. He’s allowed four runs in 18 postseason innings.
“Austin has been our workhorse this season,” Ketterman said. “When everyone else is unavailable, he’ll show up and shove. He’s been invaluable to our team’s success this year.”
Josh Berzonski (3-0, 0.89 ERA, 40 SO in 23.2 inn.), D.J. Cool (2-0, 1.59 ERA in 22 inn.) and Davis (4-2, 2.72 ERA, 37 SO in 28.1 inn.) have all been key contributors.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.