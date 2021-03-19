It wasn’t the way Hannah Brainard envisioned her 2021 PIAA swimming championships and would go
Of course, the Gettysburg junior knows this season was unlike any other between school quarantines and interrupted practices.
Still, Brainard earned a pair of medals at Cumberland Valley High School on Friday. Her time of 1:55.11 was good for seventh-place hardware in the 200-yard freestyle and her 53.13 placed eighth in the 100 free.
“I am happy about my placing and the medals,” she said. “I was hoping for better times, but I am still excited about the medals. It’s still an accomplishment.”
Brainard has been chasing the Gettysburg school record in the 100 free this season and was hoping one last swim at states would make up the .4 she needs. Although she came up short this season, at least her senior year awaits, with even more incentive. She is also close to the Warriors 50 free mark.
“I am very lucky to have a whole other year. I’ll have another shot at the records,” she said. “In the 200 I felt more nervous. I feel like I was more excited for the 100. I don’t really know what happened there.”
“She had the school record in sight, so she was disappointed she didn’t hit those marks,” said Gettysburg assistant coach Kevin Hardy. “There’s a quiet expectation that the state meet would be the place you peak, but in a normal season a lot of kids peak at districts just to get to states.Getting to states is an accomplishment, let alone come home with two medals. She’s disappointed, but happy she had an opportunity to compete.”
Hardy was quick to tell Brainard that her season, which included a District 3 100 free championship, was still quite a success.
“That’s the conversation we had at lunch. As disappointed as she was she didn’t PR, she knows not every race is not a PR,” the coach said. “This season was different than any other season. We trained differently. We trained like there will not be another meet and that’s not normal. The whole season was on and off, on and off. To have that and still be able to have PRs, which she did, dealt with quarantines, dealt with loss of practice, yet she was able to swim and achieve best marks we walked out celebrating that.”
Brainard said that Hardy made sure she realized how lucky they were to be swimming at all, unlike last year’s PIAA 2A championship, which was canceled.
That unique swimmer-coach relationship is something both treasure, along with Warriors head coach Amanda Turner.
“I’ve known him my entire life. He and I have a really close bond and I love he was with me today. He knows what to say to help me calm down and focus,” said Brainard. “Coach Turner is so inspirational. She has her quotes and sayings. We all understand she is here for us.”
Hardy said the event, despite the change from two days at Bucknell University to one at Cumberland Valley was very well done.
“When the state shut down it was looking doubtful to have even districts,” he said. “I think the 2A teams are grateful to be there. CV and the PIAA did a fantastic job.”
