One look at the Littlestown field hockey roster tells the story of a team laden with youth.
The Thunderbolts list just five seniors on their roster of 28 players, two of whom are members of the JV team.
That youth didn’t serve as a deterrent on Thursday, as the host Bolts downed perennial powerhouse Bermudian Springs, 3-1, in non-divisional affair.
“That’s what I told them about this game, actually, is that this is going to set the tone,” Littlestown coach Sara Lawyer said of what the win meant. “We had two games. They were good games, but we really felt like an early win against Bermudian would give them the confidence to go forward for the rest of the season.”
The Bolts (3-0) went just 2-9-2 a year ago, while the Eagles (0-2) went 13-0 in the regular season before falling to Newport in the District 3-2A semifinals.
Early on, it appeared Bermudian was every bit the favorite as the Eagles registered a shot on goal in the first minute to force a save from Littlestown goaltender Taytum Lombadi. The visitors spent much of the first quarter in the Littlestown half, but it was to no avail on the scoreboard as two teams entered the second quarter deadlocked at 0-0.
Out of the break, the Bolts looked like a team with a renewed sense of vigor. A pair of corners and a shot just wide of Bermudian goaltender Bella Bobé’s cage signaled their intent before sophomore Ashlyn Rebert broke the deadlock, receiving a pass from fellow sophomore Summer Rathell in tight and slotting it past Bobé to put Littlestown up 1-0 with 9:01 left in the second quarter.
“It felt really good,” Rebert said of getting opener. “The team was really supportive and there for you, which is nice.”
Littlestown continued to pile on the pressure in the second quarter, forcing Bobé into yet another save, but when the halftime buzzer sounded, it was still just a 1-0 lead.
“What I told them was that it wasn’t a bad quarter of hockey,” Lawyer said of the adjustments between quarters. “And that it’s okay to be on the defensive end, but that they need to have more confidence. I think they just weren’t super confident in that first quarter and it just took getting the jitters out and believing that they could hang with Berm.”
Out of the half and after some stern words from Bermudian coach Kristy Zehr, the Eagles came out pushing hard for an equalizer. Midway through the third quarter, Melanie Beall fired a low shot across the front of goal that Lombardi kicked away and out of danger. The Bolts were able to sustain multiple waves of pressure before ultimately finding a foothold late in the third and entering the final quarter still holding a precarious 1-0 lead.
“Taytum does a lot of work,” Lawyer said of her goaltender’s performance. “She does (the) Nexus program, and she plays club and she does a lot of work in the offseason to improve continually as a goalie. So yeah, she was very clutch for us this game.”
The early moments of the final quarter again saw the Eagles threaten, but compact, confident defense from Littlestown kept any shots from finding their way through to Lombardi’s goal. Then things swung, as a yellow card with 6:19 to play saw the Bolts go up a player for five minutes.
Littlestown immediately made use of the numbers advantage, as Kelsy McClintock found herself unmarked in tight following a corner and slipped the ball past the pad of Bobé to double the lead.
That seemed to ease the pressure on the Bolts and put it onto the Eagles, as just two minutes later, with Bermudian pressing for a goal, Rathell went from provider to finisher, scoring a third goal for the hosts and all but putting the game out of reach.
The Eagles did get on the board late thanks to a solo effort from Beall with 1:06 to play, but it was too little, too late as Littlestown kept its early undefeated record in tact with an eye-opening victory.
“We’ll enjoy it for the rest of the night, and then tomorrow we’ll start looking at our next game,” Lawyer said.
The Bolts will hope to make it 4-0 on Monday when they hit the road to face Hanover, while Bermudian now finds itself at 0-2 and looking to get into the win column on Saturday when it heads to Red Lion for tournament play.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com.
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 1 — 3
Littlestown 0 1 0 2 — 3
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall; L-Ashlyn Rebert, Kelsy McClintock, Summer Rathell. Assists: L-Rathell. Shots: BS-3; L-7. Corners: BS-10; L-6 Saves: BS-Isabella Bobé 4; L-Taytum Lombardi 2.
