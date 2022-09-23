Seemingly every time that Delone Catholic needed a play on either side of the ball, Brady Dettinburn was there to make it.
The Squire junior kept making plays until there were no more to be made in his team’s 27-21 victory over visiting Littlestown in a YAIAA-3 football contest Friday night at J.T. Flaherty Field in McSherrystown.
Littlestown (1-4, 1-1) scored to narrow the deficit to six points with 3:43 to go and then a short kickoff was fielded by Dettinburn at his team’s 25. He weaved his way all the way to the Littlestown 27, then facing a 3rd-and-2 at the Bolts’ 19, Dettinburn plowed forward for a three-yard gain that allowed the Squires to kneel out the clock.
“I didn’t think that they would onside kick after they scored. I got it on a bounce and Alex Timmins had a great block that helped me to have a big return,” Dettinburn said. “It was such a relief when I got that first down and we were able to run out the clock.”
Dettinburn’s final carry of the night pushed him to 153 yards on the evening, two shy of his career high set last week at York Tech, on a career high 26 carries.
“We didn’t have Ryder Noel, due to injury, tonight. So I told Brady to be ready for a lot of work,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said. “He was all over the place the entire game and left it all out on the field tonight.”
Dettinburn got his big night going right from the start as he carried on the first play from scrimmage and picked up 16 yards on the ground. He followed that up with a 31-yard gainer to push the hosts into the red zone.
Classmate Gage Zimmerman took it from there and two plays later the Squires were celebrating after Zimmerman scored on a 15-yard run on a counter play just 73 seconds into the game.
A missed extra point kept the lead at 6-0.
Littlestown responded with a seven-play march that covered 54 yards. The key plays were a pair of 19-yard hookups from Alex Popoff to Zyan Herr and Colby Hahn.
When Anthony Shirdon bulled in from a yard away and Herr tacked on the extra point, the visitors had a 7-6 lead with 7:07 to go in the opening stanza.
Delone (2-3, 2-0) grabbed the lead back when Dettinburn went in from two yards out at the 8:42 mark of the second quarter. Then he lept and intercepted Popoff two plays later at the Littlestown 35 and returned it to the Bolts’ 9-yard line.
Zimmerman’s 4-yard scoring run made it 21-7 with 7:45 to go until halftime.
A promising Bolt drive ended when sophomore Logan Ford outfought Herr for a jump ball at the Delone 4 with 5:58 to play in the half.
“I can’t say enough about how well our secondary played tonight,” Zortman said. “Without Ryder out there, we started two sophomores at corner, Logan Ford and Zach Staub, and they did a great job. Littlestown can really throw the ball around.”
The only points of the third quarter came when Popoff found Shirdon for a 10-yard scoring toss with 3:55 to go in the frame. It was a play action fake that saw Popoff roll to his right and then find Shirdon in the front right corner of the end zone for the score.
Littlestown was on the march early in the fourth quarter and faced a fourth down at Delone’s 6-yard line when Dettinburn batted down Popoff’s pass at the goal line to keep the Black & Gold in front, 21-13, with 9:42 remaining.
“I dropped into the flat and he was staring down his target, so I baited him into throwing it and knocked it down,” Dettinburn said. “Our defensive line got good pressure on him on that play and that forced him to throw it quick.”
Delone appeared to put the game away when it was facing a 3rd-and-11 at the Littlestown 41 with a little over four minutes remaining. Tight end Noah Crawford ran a stick route, in hopes of getting a first down, but got much more than that.
Crawford created some space for himself and brought in the pass from Denver Ostrum. But instead of going down with the first down, he took off down the middle of the field and scored with 4:08 left.
“That’s something that we work on every week in practice,” Zortman said. “Noah is a basketball player and that was basically a post up to get a first down. But he’s a great athlete and he broke away once he caught the ball.”
The Bolts responded with a 3-play drive that took just 25 seconds off the clock and narrowed the gap to 27-19 when Colby Hahn went 42 yards with a screen pass.
Littlestown called timeout after the score and then went for two, getting it when Popoff found Nathan Thomas for the successful conversion.
“That timeout was a mistake on my part,” Littlestown head coach Mike Lippy said. “We didn’t need to call it and we should’ve just run the play.”
In addition to Dettinburn’s big night, Zimmerman toted the rock 13 times for 70 yards and a pair of scores.
“Gage’s speed and outside runs open the middle up for me,” Dettinburn said. “My inside runs draw the defense in and open up the outside for him.”
Statistically, the game couldn’t have been much closer as the Squires gained two more first downs, had 12 more yards of total offense and one less turnover.
“They made a few mistakes, but they capitalized on ours, too,” Lippy said. “(Dettinburn) ran the ball like a wildman all night long and he was hard to bring down.”
Popoff followed up his breakout night in last week’s blowout of Hanover (257 yards, 5 TDs) with 226 passing yards and a pair of scores on Friday. Herr was his top target with six receptions for 85 yards, while Thomas brought in four balls for 53 stripes.
“Alex is getting better and better every week,” Lippy said. “He’s really coming into his own as a quarterback and a leader.”
Both teams return to action with road tilts next week with Delone playing at York Catholic and Littlestown making the trip to Fairfield.
Littlestown 7 0 6 8 — 21
Delone 6 15 0 6 — 27
First Quarter
DC — Gage Zimmerman 15 run (kick failed) 10:47
L — Anthony Shirdon 1 run (Zyan Herr kick) 7:07
Second Quarter
DC — Brady Dettinburn 2 run (Landon Smith pass from Denver Ostrum) 8:42
DC — Zimmerman 4 run (Nolan Kruse kick) 7:45
Third Quarter
L — Shirdon 10 pass from Alex Popoff (kick failed) 3:55
Fourth Quarter
DC — Noah Crawford 41 pass from Ostrum (kick blocked) 4:08
L — Colby Hahn 42 pass from Popoff (Nathan Thomas pass from Popoff) 3:43
Team Statistics
L DC
First downs 14 16
Rushing 25-83 50-250
Passing 14-23-2 5-6-1
Passing yards 226 71
Total yards 309 321
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Punts 2-25.5 3-27.0
Penalties 4-25 0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: L-Hahn 13-32, Zyan Herr 2-18, Popoff 2-14, Shirdon 5-10, Dylan Herr 3-9; DC-Dettinburn 26-153, Zimmerman 13-70, Dominic Giraffa 8-28, Ostrum 3-(-1).
Passing: L-Popoff 14-23-226-2; DC-Ostrum 5-6-71-1.
Receiving: L-Herr 6-85, Thomas 4-53, Hahn 2-61, Caleb Unger 1-17, Shirdon 1-10; DC-Smith 2-12, Crawford 1-41, Giraffa 1-17, Zimmerman 1-1.
