Delone Catholic’s Brady Dettinburn uses a stiff-arm to fend off Littlestown’s Zyan Herr during Friday’s YAIAA-3 game in McSherrystown. Dettinburn rushed for 153 yards in the Squires’ 27-21 victory. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Seemingly every time that Delone Catholic needed a play on either side of the ball, Brady Dettinburn was there to make it.

The Squire junior kept making plays until there were no more to be made in his team’s 27-21 victory over visiting Littlestown in a YAIAA-3 football contest Friday night at J.T. Flaherty Field in McSherrystown.

