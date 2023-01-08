There were no Bunsen burners to be found, and wrestlers wore singlets and headgear instead of smocks and goggles, but make no mistake about, the Pitzer gym at Biglerville High School was a science lab of sorts on Saturday.
The Haines brothers – Chris and Ken – were the respective not-so-mad scientists eager to see their charges apply lessons learned. Based on the data collected after a long day of wrestling, both head coaches were pleased when the curtain came down on the 22nd annual Canner Duals.
Or at least as pleased as a coach could be in early January.
Gettysburg, as expected, decimated the field en route to another team championship. The Warriors rolled to a 5-0 mark, outscoring their opponents by a collective count of 293-49 as they upped their season record to 7-2. While pins were again the order of the day, Chris Haines was more interested in seeing how his wrestlers responded to adverse situations in their first competition since a lopsided loss to Mid-Penn partner Central Dauphin.
“We are mostly focusing on tough positions,” he said. “We didn’t win tough positions against CD, which caused us to lose a lot of individual matches. That’s where we have to evolve and get better. We have to grind out a couple of close wins instead of a couple of close losses.”
After yielding only six total points in their first two matches, the Warriors squared off with the host Canners, who opened the day with convincing wins over Northeastern (48-27) and Shippensburg (45-24). Following a pair of cradles from Kainan Holmes and Matthew Rebert to kick things off, returning state qualifier Gabriel Pecaitis met Biglerville’s Devan Ponce in a highlight bout at 139.
Pecaitis (15-3) led 2-0 through a period thanks to an accurate single-leg shot. After an escape 30 seconds into the second, Pecaitis bumped the margin to 5-0 when he countered a solid attack by Ponce (15-3) for a second takedown.
After cutting Ponce free to start the third, Pecaitis went on offense, driving his head in the hole to finish a third takedown on his way to a 7-2 decision.
The loss was the lone one of the day for Ponce, who was named the Don Hills Award winner as the outstanding Biglerville senior.
A 10-3 decision by Canner Joey Ney at 145 put the hosts on the board at 15-3, but following Dalton Redden’s tough 4-1 nod over Seth Lady, Gettysburg won three of the next four bouts by fall. William Yordy and Isaiah Jackson later posted pins to close out the 51-12 victory.
Chris Haines isn’t one to get caught up in the bright lights of the scoreboard, however. He was more intent on continuing the development of the new faces in his lineup as Gettysburg gears up for another postseason run.
“A lot of it is individual matchups and to get our average or beginner-level kids better,” he said. “And we want to make sure our experienced kids are sharp and doing things well. This is designed as a day to get on the mats and get better.”
As for a progress report, it would almost assuredly be marked as incomplete at this stage of the regular season.
“The big thing is our inexperience is still very inconsistent,” he said of the new group. “There are times in which they do some good things and times when they remind us they’re still first-year kids. On a day like today I’m not biting my tongue as much because they’re in an environment where they shouldn’t be making those mistakes or lacking aggression. There were times where we lacked aggression and that shouldn’t have been.”
One Warrior clearly not lacking aggression is senior Tyler Withers (189), who was a force on Saturday. Withers went 5-0 with five falls, improving his season record to 17-1 with a whopping 15 pins to his credit. The senior smoothly worked from position to position in putting away the competition with relative ease.
“He’s got to keep it light and keep it enjoyable,” said Chris Haines. “He’s transitioning extremely well from move to move. He’s flowing in that top position and off of takedowns. He’s very difficult when he gets on top because he goes from one move to the next.”
Biglerville (8-4) enjoyed a runner-up finish after going 4-1, the key win a 39-34 nod over South Western. Head coach Ken Haines wasn’t worried about the results, rather the application of tweaks made leading up to the tournament.
“Our goal was to come in here and put the adjustments into action, and what that earned us, that earned us,” he said. “I thought the last couple of days we made some good adjustments. Hopefully they’ll stick and we carry some of those habits. Obviously there’s still some things we need to polish but I was pleased with the way the kids competed overall.”
After losing to Gettysburg, it was clear the quality of Biglerville’s day would be determined by its outcome against South Western. The Mustangs went up 6-0 before Ponce, Ney and Lady stacked three straight falls to make it 18-6 for the home squad, the last coming when Lady ran double arm bars.
Kyler Johnson’s 9-3 decision at 160 pushed the gap to 21-6 before the Mustangs began to buck. Kaden Conaboy used a last-second four-point move for a 12-3 major at 172 and Robbie Sterner stuffed Levi Roberts in the following bout, trimming the gap to just 21-16.
Freshman Mason Mentzer stemmed the tide for Biglerville by running a half for a fall at 215, offsetting SW’s stick at 285.
With momentum on the South Western side, Natalie Handy hit the mat at 107 and went to work. Handy hit a takedown and began a nasty leg ride that included a half-nelson on Canner Kye Nelson. Through two minutes, Handy was up 7-0 and seemingly in control.
That all changed in the second period when Nelson reversed Handy to her back near the edge of the mat, settled in and patiently worked for a momentum-turning pin.
Although James Bonczewski’s late fall at 114 cut the Canner lead to 33-28 with two bouts remaining, Brody Gardner snuffed out any additional ideas of a comeback when he hooked in a bar-half combo and planted freshman Kahle Jacoby in short order.
Gardner was among those with performances that caught the eye of the Canner head coach.
“Seth Lady hit a head-inside single from the outside that looked absolutely fantastic,” said Ken Haines. “Brody is transitioning from one side of the body to the other and his finish is looking really good. We’re doing a lot of good things.”
Ney led the way with a 5-0 showing at 145 with four bonus-point wins. Nelson (107), Gardner (114/121), Ponce (139), Lady (152) and Mentzer (215/285) were all 4-1.
Gettysburg hits the road to face Cedar Cliff on Wednesday before hosting is dual-meet tournament. Included in the field on Saturday is Bermudian Springs, Big Spring, Palmyra and Warrior Run.
Up next for Biglerville is a home match with Littlestown on Tuesday. The winner of that clash will remain in line to potentially share the YAIAA-3 title with Bermudian, while the loser is essentially eliminated from contention.
Canner Duals
Saturday – Biglerville H.S.
Round 1
Biglerville 48, Northeastern 27
107-Kye Nelson (B) fft; 114-Brody Gardner (B) fft; 121-Hewitt (N) p. Caden Kessel, :21; 127-Orpin (N) p. Tritton Taylor, 1:56; 133-Nguyen (N) p. Gabriel Suarez, 2:57; 139-Devan Ponce (B) p. Kocoronis, 1:15; 145-Joey Ney (B) p. Whitcomb, :54; 152-Seth Lady (B) p. Arrebato, :47; 160-Kyler Johnson (B) fft; 172-Maley (N) d. Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia, 12-5; 189-Castano (N) p. Krystofer Lopez, :23; 215-Levi Roberts (B) p. Staub, 1:36; 285-Mason Mentzer (B) p. Peters-Cain, 1:20
Gettysburg 71, Delone Catholic 0
107-Will Yordy (G) p. Noah Hall, :28; 114-Ethan Burgess (G) fft; 121-Isaiah Jackson (G) p. John Paul Groves, :32; 127-Kainan Holmes (G) tf. John Paul Groves, 18-3; 133-Matthew Rebert (G) p. Jackson Arigo, :45; 139-Gabriel Pecaitis (G)p. Evan Glass, 1:17; 145-Caden Shearer (G) d. Connor Bauerline, 9-3; 152-Dalton Redden (G) p. Austin Gregg, 2:35; 160-Jaxon Townsend (G) p Isaac Roth, 1:01; 172-Mason Rebert (G) fft; 189-Logan Baker (G) p. Mason Ridinger, 1:55; 215-Tyler Withers (G) p. Won Stewart, :08; 285-Adrian Ramirez (G) d. Seth Hilfiger, 2-1
Round 2
Biglerville 45, Shippensburg 24
114-Kessel (B) fft; 121-Gardner (B) fft; 127-Taylor (B) p. Ramirez, :44; 133-Horne (S) p. Suarez, 1:47; 139-Ponce (B) md. Estep, 13-3; 145-Ney (B) tf. I. Alcantara, 4:13; 152-Lady (B) d. E. Alcantara, 6-1; 160-Frontino (S) p. Johnson, :25; 172-Buitimea-Garcia (B) p. Shoemaker, 1:53; 189-Koser (S) p. Roberts, 3:27; 215-Mentzer (B) d. Reed, 2-1; 285-Fry (S) p. Jaden Jackson, 2:56; 107-Nelson (B) fft.
Gettysburg 63, South Western 6
114-Burgess (G) p. Ricker, :16; 121-Jackson (G) p. Jacoby, :51; 127-Holmes (G) d. Duckworth, 11-4; 133-Pierce (SW) d. Rebert, 9-4; 139-Pecaitis (G) p. Keating, 1:20; 145-Jahanzaib Nasiri (G) p. Wyndham, :36; 152-Redden (G) p. Meyers, 1:17; 160-Townsend (G) p. Rissler, 1:27; 189-Wachter (SW) d. Rebert, 5-0; 215-Withers (G) p. Felipe, :42; 285-Ramirez (G) p. Smith, 1:16; 107-Yordy (G) p. Bonczewski, 3:35
Round 4
Gettysburg 51, Biglerville 12
127-Holmes (G) p. Taylor, 1:28; 133-Matthew Rebert (G) p. Suarez, :29; 139-Pecaitis (G) d. Ponce, 7-2; 145-Ney (B) d. Shearer, 10-3; 152-Redden (G) d. Lady, 4-1; 160-Townsend (G) p. Johnson, 1:02; 172- Buitimea-Garcia (B) d. Mason Rebert, 9-7; 189-Withers (G) p. Roberts, 1:15; 215-Mentzer (B) p. Baker, 3:35; 285-Ramirez (G) p. Jackson, 1:10; 107-Ethan Burgess (G) md. Nelson, 12-1; 114-Yordy (G) tf. Kessel, 5:27 (17-0); 121-Jackson (G) p. Gardner, 3:43
Round 5
Biglerville 39, South Western 34
133-Pierce (SW) p. Suarez, 2:40; 139-Ponce (B) p. Linz, 1:21; 145-Ney (B) p. Wyndham, 1:54; 152-Lady (B) p. Meyers, 1:40; 160-Johnson (B) d. Wysocki, 9-3; 172-Conaboy (SW) md. Buitimea-Garcia, 12-3; 189-Sterner (SW) p. Roberts, 1:24; 215-Mentzer (B) p. Felipe, 1:07; 285-Smith (SW) p. Jackson, 4:11; 107-Nelson (B) p. Handy, 3:23; 114-Bonczewski (SW) p. Kessel, 5:42; 121-Gardner (B) p. Jacoby, 1:16
Gettysburg 48, Shippensburg 16
133-Estep (S) d. Rebert, 9-3; 139-Pecaitis (G) fft; 145-E. Alcantara (S) d. Shearer, 5-2; 152-Redden (G) fft; 160-Frontino (S) md. Townsend, 13-2; 172-Rebert (G) p. Shoemaker, :58; 189-Withers (G) p. Koser, 1:58; 215-Reed (S) d. Baker, 9-3; 285-Fry (S) d. Ramirez, 1-0 SV2; 107-Yordy (G) fft; 114-Burgess (G) fft; 121-Jackson (G) fft; 127-Holmes (G) fft
Round 7
Biglerville 51, Delone Catholic 21
145-Ney (B) fft; 152-Lady (B) fft; 160-Johnson (B) p. Roth, 3:11; 172-Buitimea-Garcia (B) fft; 189-Ridinger (DC) p. Lopez, 1:26; 215-Roberts (B) p. Stewart, 1:57; 285-Hilfiger (DC) d. Mentzer, 2-0; 107-Nelson (B) p. Hall, 1:54; 114-Kessel (B) fft; 121-Gardner (B) d. Groves, 10-3; 127- Noel (DC) p. Taylor, 1:58; 133- Arigo (DC) p. Suarez, 2:41; 139-Ponce (B) p. Glass, 1:45
Gettysburg 60, Northeastern 15
145-Shearer (G) p. Arrebato, :32; 152-Redden (G) p. not reported, :32; 160-Townsend (G) fft; 172-Maley (N) d. Rebert, 4-0; 189-Castano (N) p. Baker, 3:03; 215-Withers (G) p. Staub, :29; 285-Ramirez (G) p. Peters-Cain, 1:52; 107-Yordy (G) fft; 114-Burgess (G) fft; 121-Hewitt (N) p. Jackson, :19; 127-Holmes (G) p. Orpin, 2:24; 133-Rebert (G) p. Nguyen, :40; 139-Pecaitis (G) p. Kocoronis, :48
