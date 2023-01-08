WARRIORS
Gettysburg’s Will Yordy (left) controls James Bonczewski of South Western during their 107-pound bout in the Canner Duals on Saturday at Biglerville. Yordy, who was unbeaten on Saturday, won by fall to help the Warriors go 5-0 and claim the team title. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

There were no Bunsen burners to be found, and wrestlers wore singlets and headgear instead of smocks and goggles, but make no mistake about, the Pitzer gym at Biglerville High School was a science lab of sorts on Saturday.

The Haines brothers – Chris and Ken – were the respective not-so-mad scientists eager to see their charges apply lessons learned. Based on the data collected after a long day of wrestling, both head coaches were pleased when the curtain came down on the 22nd annual Canner Duals.

