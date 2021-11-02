Facing a sizable deficit and the prospect of a tied volleyball match, Littlestown knew the opportunities were dwindling late in its second game with a rejuvenated Linville Hill squad.
For the Thunderbolts, though, one chance was all they needed.
An eight-point service run by middle Maddie Dunbar and a balanced attack by the Littlestown hitters powered a comeback from an eight-point hole in Game 2, and the No. 4 Bolts would ultimately roll to a 25-13, 26-24, 25-18 victory Tuesday over No. 5 Linville Hill Christian in a District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal volleyball match at Littlestown Area High School.
Five different Littlestown players recorded at least five kills in the win, which moves the Bolts into Thursday’s semifinal round against No. 1 seed and defending state champion Trinity (16-1).
“We just had to do what we practiced,” Littlestown coach Steve Staub said. “We practice those same scenarios all the time, and we did it yesterday, too. It was just a matter of reminding the girls that we’re made for these types of situations, we practice for these types of situations. Just do what we practice, work hard, and we’ll be fine. They did a great job of fighting back.”
Littlestown (13-4) had no need for a comeback in Game 1, when some early back-and-forth play soon gave way to a an eight-point Thunderbolt run that firmly put them in control. The Bolts took that first game by a 25-13 score, but the Warriors would return from the between-game break playing their best volleyball.
Outside hitter Erin Good got Linville going with a kill to open Game 2, and she would be key as the Warriors built a 10-3 lead following her second ace. Littlestown stayed within striking distance, though, until another Linville mini-run pushed the lead to 21-13.
A service error gave Littlestown the sideout it desperately needed and sent Dunbar to the service line. It would be a while before she left: Dunbar dropped in a pair of aces as part of an eight-point service run, and Kylah Green’s kill at the end of it gave the Bolts a 22-21 lead.
“I was very nervous at first when I went back there,” Dunbar said. “I knew I was the one that needed to get the points up and get us going. I took my time on my serve and just thought back to practice and how we did our serving drills. I was like, ‘Okay, I gotta do good, because it’s all on the line.’”
Linville (13-4) recovered to move to a 24-23 lead and a game point, but Makayla Orwig and Jaylin Smith had back-to-back blocks as part of a three-point Littlestown run to close out the 26-24 win.
“It was just about keeping focus,” Smith said. “And obviously, we had to get our serves in. That was lacking early on. We just had to play harder.”
With the highly competitive second game behind them, the Bolts did not let Linville hang around. They ran off seven straight points early in Game 3 to take a 12-7 lead, and the lead would never drop below three points for the remainder of the game. The Bolts would register a 25-18 win to clinch the match victory.
“That’s exactly what we wanted to do,” Staub said. “Before the third set, we talked about what we needed to do and we refocused. We thought about what we wanted to do and how we wanted to place the ball, and we went out and executed very well.”
Littlestown setter Carli Thayer dished out 27 assists. Dunbar led the Bolts with nine kills, while Smith, Green and Ellie Staub each had six and Orwig had five. Dunbar added four aces. Thayer and Kelly Staub each had five digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.