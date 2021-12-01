For the first time in several years, the Biglerville wrestling team has a wealth of experience on its roster.
What it won’t have, however, is the most decorated wrestler in program history.
Senior Levi Haines will not compete on the scholastic level this season. Haines, who committed to Penn State University last spring, will continue to train in preparation for his collegiate career. The decision to bypass his final high school season was reached recently, according to Levi’s father, Ken Haines, the Biglerville head coach.
“He felt that was his best decision to get him where he wants to be in the future,” said Ken. “There are a lot of sacrifices in that all the way around. I’m proud of him for making those decisions and living his dream.
“This has nothing to do with Levi thinking he is better than anybody or anything else like that. He wants to be in that blue and white singlet and he’s doing everything he can to be in that singlet.”
Haines’ remarkable three-year varsity career concludes with a record of 100-5, three District 3 Class 2A championships, two Southeast Regional titles and the 2021 PIAA crown at 145 pounds. He was a state finalist in each of his three seasons and of his 100 career wins, 92 came with bonus points.
Last July, Haines competed for the U.S. freestyle team at the Cadet World Championships in Hungary.
Without Haines anchoring their lineup, the Canners will lean on a group of seasoned returnees this season.
“Most of our guys in the starting lineup have more experience than what we’ve typically have in that past and I’m looking forward to seeing that,” said Ken. “We’re always polishing technique and looking to get better. This group of kids is eager to wrestle and I don’t think we have a team that will shy away from competition.”
Seniors Jacob Mead and Gage Bishop, and junior Brody Gardner have taken on leadership roles for a team comprised of 21 wrestlers, including a promising group of seven freshmen.
Gardner is back for this third campaign at 106 pounds, although for the first time he will be on par size-wise with his competitors after giving up substantial weight the last two years. He has won 24 varsity bouts, including last year’s COVID-shortened season.
“He’s definitely much better with his weight situation,” said Ken. “We’re working on cleaning up a couple of small things, but he’s expanded his attacks. He always fought hard and competed hard, and the challenge is getting him to transition from keeping a score close to getting to a point where he can create scoring opportunities.”
Sophomore Joey Ney returns after posting a 10-2 mark last season. Ney was the top seed at 120 pounds for the Class 2A Section 1 tournament before missing weight. Now at 138, Ney will be a key piece in the middle of the Canner lineup.
“He has the ability to score a lot of points and I expect him to be one of the top guys again,” Ken said.
Bishop is likely to be slotted just above Ney at 145 or 152. He has 39 career wins coming into this season.
“He’s always been that guy that if you give him an opportunity, he’ll make the most of it,” said he coach. “He’s a competitor.”
Mead, a rare four-sport athlete who also plays soccer and competes in track & field for Biglerville, will continue his lacrosse career at Bridgewater College next fall. He was limited to just five bouts last season due to injury but is expected to hold down the top of the lineup at 215 or even 285.
“He’s starting to accept the mindset of working to score points and not worrying about winning and losing,” said Ken. “He’s a little more accepting of that and new things.”
Junior Levi Roberts and freshman Mason Keiper will join Mead up top.
The Canners welcome the return of junior Devan Ponce, who is back with the team after not wrestling last season. Ponce showed enormous potential as a freshman when he went 14-6 competing at 132 and 138. Fluid on his feet, Ponce is a welcomed addition to the mix.
“He doesn’t get intimidated much, he knows how to compete,” said Ken. “He has a lot of natural tools and he’s starting to put versatile attacks together which is exciting.”
The Canner coach said he’s most pleased with the team’s progress in winning hand fights and being willing to continue creating scoring opportunities in various positions. That willingness comes not just in the physical form.
“It’s the mental side that we’re asking them to do things differently than what they’ve been used to in terms of technique and positioning,” said Ken. “It takes time to convince them what you’re telling them is going to work better in the long run than what they used to do on the junior high level.”
Haines said the addition of former Canner Nate Newberry, who is now the junior high head coach, is a major plus for the program. Newberry was a two-time state medalist who graduated in 2016, then went on to compete for Bloomsburg University where he won 39 bouts on the NCAA Division I level.
“He brings a whole other level of experience to the junior high practice room with everything he’s accomplished in his career,” said Ken. “He’ll definitely help prepare the kids more to compete right off the bat.”
Biglerville begins its season on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Ephrata Duals, which include Reading, Hamburg, Carlisle, State College, Annville-Cleona, York Suburban and host Ephrata.
