TRACK & FIELD
Fairfield boys 97, Delone 48
Delone girls 96, Fairfield 54
Fairifield and Delone split a YAIAA meet held Tuesday at Fairfield.
Nine different Knights posted wins in the boys’ competition, where Fairfield also swept the three relay races. Conor McVey led a sweep in the discus and Nate Snyder topped the field in the pole vault. Kyle Davis (400), Ethan Collins (2:19) and Levi Davis (3200) were among Fairfield’s victors.
Ryan Murphy had another strong day for Delone, winning the 100 (11.2), 300 hurdles (42.2) and high jump (6-0). Squire Trenton Kopp was also a double winner, besting the field in the triple jump and long jump.
Gabby Roberts won the javelin and shot put for the Delone girls, who added field wins from Makenna Mummert (triple jump) and Marissa Miller (high jump).
Emma Dennison sprinted to victories in the 100 dash and 300 hurdles for the Knights, who also saw Ava Deming place first in the 400 and long jump.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield 10:12; 110 hurdles: 1. Declan Phelan (F) 16.1; 100: 1. Ryan Murphy (DC) 11.2, 2. Peyton Stadler (F) 11.6, 3. Jacob Ogle (F) 12.2; 1600: 1. Gabriel Schubring (F) 5:01, 2. Ethan Collins (F) 5:02, 3. Aden Davis (DC) 5:31; 400 relay: 1. Fairfield 51.8; 400: 1. Kyle Davis (F) 57.5, 2. Devin Boyd (DC) 58.6, 3. Fernando Salazar (DC) 1:03; 300 hurdles: 1. Murphy (DC) 42.2, 2. Phelan (F) 44.6, 3. Collins (F) 54.9; 800: 1. Collins (F) 2:19, 2. A. Davis (DC) 2:24, 3. Jack Goedecker (DC) 2:25; 200: 1. Marcus Pruy (F) 22.6, 2. Trenton Kopp (DC) 23.7, 3. Stadler (F) 24.5; 3200: 1. Levi Davis (F) 11:32, 2. Matthew Turner (F) 12:24, 3. Vincent Malpica (F) 12:38; 1600 relay: 1. Fairfield 3:40; Javelin: 1. Gage Wildasin (DC) 126-1, 2. Jacob Fleming (DC) 116-2, 3. Trenton Witte (F) 114-3; Shot put: 1. Kody Mongan (F) 35-4, 2. Conor McVey (F) 34-9.5, 3. K. Davis (F) 34-2; Discus: 1. McVey (F) 112-6, 2.. K. Davis (F) 95-11, 3. Gabe Yeager (F) 93-2; Triple jump: 1. Kopp (DC) 37-5.5, 2. Collins (F) 34-9, 3. Jonah Longenecker (F) 31-9; Long jump: 1. Kopp (DC) 18-5.5, 2. Pruy (F) 18-2.5, 3. Jacob Ogle (F) 17-9; High jump: 1. Murphy (DC) 6-0, 2. Longenecker (F) 5-2, T3. Ogle (F) & Anton Mackey (F); Pole vault: 1. Nate Snyder (F) 11-0, 2. Wyatt Didio (DC) 10-6
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Delone 14:20; 100 hurdles: 1. Abby Jacoby (DC) 16.8, 2. Emma Bunty (DC) 17.6, 3. Emily McCann (DC) 18.2; 100: 1. Emma Dennison (F) 13.0, 2. Madison O’Brien (DC) 13.3, 3. Emma Raville (DC) 14.0; 1600: 1. Honey Strosnider (F) 5:49, 2. Julia O’Brien (DC) 5:52, 3. Samantha Smith (DC) 5:54; 400 relay: 1. Delone 53.4; 400: 1. Ava Deming (F) 1:04, 2. Raville (DC) 1:06, 3. Maggie Hughes (DC) 1:07; 300 hurdles: 1. E. Dennison (F) 48.6, 2. Jacoby (DC) 50.3, 3. Bunty (DC) 53.9; 800: 1. Smith (DC) 2:44, 2. Rebekah Hernandez (DC) 2:45, 3. Molly Nightingale (F) 2:45; 200: 1. Deming (F) 28.5, 2. McCann (DC) 28.6, 3. Madison O’Brien (DC) 28.7; 3200: 1. Morgan Dennison (F) 12:58, 2. O’Brien (DC) 13:07, 3. Ella Hughes (DC) 13:28; 1600 relay: 1. Delone 4:27; Javelin: 1. Gabby Roberts (DC) 92-9, 2. Laura Knobloch (DC) 86-8, 3. Ivy Mohr (F) 78-10; Shot put: 1. Roberts (DC) 27-4, 2. Natalie Brown (F) 25-7.75, 3. Grace Myers (DC) 24-9.5; Discus: 1. Brown (F) 97-10, 2. Lindsey Myers (DC) 72-1, 3. G. Myers (DC) 70-2; Triple jump: 1. Makenna Mummert (DC) 29-11.5, 2. Marissa Miller (DC) 29-2, 3. Audrey Chesko (F) 27-1; Long jump: 1. Deming (F) 14-6, 2. Miller (DC) 13-6.5, 3. Mummert (DC) 12-7; High jump: 1. Miller (DC) 4-4, T2. Kaylyn Ott (F), Mummert (DC); Pole vault: 1. Aliyah Hillman (F) 10-0, 2. Miller 8-0, 3. Terese Phelan (F) 7-6
Gettysburg boys 81.5,
Kennard-Dale 67.5
Gettysburg girls 128,
Kennard-Dale 24
Freshman Gabriel Pecaitis posted the best pole vault in the Times Area as part of a big day for the Warriors on Tuesday. Pecaitis cleared 12-0 to win the event, topping his previous season best of 11-3.
Cole Boudreau (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Noah Sanders (100, 200) and Collin Smith (long jump, triple jump) were double winners for Gettysburg in the boys’ competition.
On the girls’ side, Danielle Gebler triumphed in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump as Gettysburg easily topped the 100-point mark.
Samantha Shafer won the discus and javelin, while Alivia Colgan had the fastest times of the day in the 100 dash and 300 hurdles.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. 8:48.1; 110 hurdles: 1. Boudreau (G) 17.3, 2. Egloff (G) 17.4; 100: 1. Sanders (G) 11.54, 3. Keller (G) 11.9; 1600: 1. Gibney (KD) 4:37.8, 2. Cole (G) 4:38.5, 3. Douds (G) 4:39.4; 400 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Ramirez, Johnson, Wilson, Sanders) 48.4; 400: 1. Wolf (KD) 53.2, 3. Wagner (G) 55.0; 300 hurdles: 1. Boudreau (G) 46.1, 3. Egloff (G) 46.8; 800: 1. Douds (G) 2:09.5, 3. Day (G) 2:16.2; 200: 1. Sanders (G) 23.0; 3200: 1. Gibney (KD) 10 42.1, 3. Cole (G) 10:51.8; Pole vault: 1. Pecaitis (G) 12-0, 2. Smith (G) 10-0; Long jump: 1. Smith (G) 17-7.75, 2. Wagner (G) 16-7.5; High jump: 1. Lukes (KD) 5-4, 2. Wagner (G) 5-2; Triple jump: 1. Smith (G) 39-7, 3. Wagner (G) 35-7.75; Shot put: 1. Hulslander (KD), 2. Williams (G) 37-6.5; Discus: 1. Hulslander (KD) 130-10, 2. Williams (G) 108-6, 3. Gourley (G) 96-7; Javelin: 1. Gourley (G) 142-1, 2. Williams (G) 140-1
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Sainato, Wagner, Hodges, Scheungrab) 14:06.9; 100 hurdles: 1. Gebler (G) 18:0, 2. Monroe (G) 20.2; 100: 1. Colgan (G) 12.9, 2. Harvey (G) 13.7, 3. Matheis (G) 13.9; 1600: 1. Oaster (G) 5:24.2, 2. Crist (G) 5:48; 400 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Wivell, Bortner, Harvey, Colgan) 53.6; 400: 1. Reaver (G) 55.5, 2. Hurst (G) 1:05.8, 3. Shelton (G) 1:06.1; 300 hurdles: 1. Colgan (G) 49.8; 800: 1. McKinney (G) 2:38.6, 2. Crist (G) 2:40.7; 200: 1. Harvey (G) 28.1, 2. Matheis (G) 29.6, 3. Monroe (G) 32.4; 3200: 1. Hammond (KD) 13:17.4, 2. Sainato (G) 14:26, 3. Scheungrab (G) 15:07; 1600 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Oaster, Hurst, Shelton, Reaver) 4:37.3; Pole vault: 1. Traeger (KD) 7-9, 2. Bortner (G) 6-6, 3. Ketterman (G) 6-6; Long jump: 1. Gebler (G) 13-6, 2. Bortner (G) 13-0.75, 3. Brasee (G) 11-9.5; High jump: 1. Wivell (G) 4-10, 3. Ketterman (G) 4-4; Triple jump: 1. Gebler (G) 27-3.5, 2. Brasee (G) 26-2, 3. Valdez-Doroso (G) 21-4.5; Shot put: 1. Mincey (G) 27-3.25, 2. Kloster (G) 26-1, 3. Shaffer (G) 25-2.75; Discus: 1. Shaffer (G) 85-11, 3. Kloster (G) 57-5; Javelin: 1. Shaffer (G) 94-6, 2. Weishaar (G) 79-9
SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 20, Biglerville 0
The Warriors put things to rest early on Tuesday thanks to a 16-run outburst at Biglerville.
Gettysburg (9-1) led 4-0 before the floodgates opened in the inning. Rachel Keller was 3-for-4 with four RBI to pace the rout, with Ella Andras and Emily Delacruz both swatting two hits and driving in two runs apiece. Andras doubled twice, and Makayla Shafer collected three RBI.
Gettysburg’s Jenna Brasee did not allow a hit in the three-inning game, and was a strike away from a shortened perfect game before Hope Strouth worked a two-out walk in the bottom of the third.
Gettysburg 04(16) — 20 12 0
Biglerville 00 0 — 0 0 6
WP: Jenna Brasee. LP: Abigail Reckard. SO-BB: Brasee 5-1, Reckard 0-9. 2B: G-Ella Andras 2
York Tech 13, Fairfield 9
The Spartans rallied for seven runs over the final two frames to snatch a win over the host Knights on Tuesday.
Fairfield (3-4) led 7-3 through two innings thanks to a pair of blasts by Kira Weikert. Weikert tagged a three-run home run in the first inning and added a two-run shot in the second.
Ellie Snyder doubled as part of a 3-for-5 day that included three RBI. Alyssa Wiles and Cristina Hamilton added two knocks apiece but the Knights were unable to overcome eight errors and 11 Spartan hits.
York Tech 300 304 3 — 13 11 2
Fairfield 340 020 0 — 9 11 8
Devor, Stewfew (4). Kira Weikert. WP: Stewfew. LP: Weikert. SO-BB: Devor 2-2, Stewfew 1-4, Weikert 9-3. 2B: YT-Smith, Bond; F-Ellie Snyder. HR: YT-Estes, Smith; F-Weikert
BOYS’ TENNIS
Hanover 5, Littlestown 0
Antonio Corona, Charlie Zito and Brian Corona were straight-set winners in singles action for Hanover on Tuesday.
The Bolts’ best shot at getting on the scoreboard came at No. 2 doubles where Josh Blose and Leo Guzman dropped a 6-3, 6-7, 12-10 match to Nolan Chronister and Aiden Chen.
Singles: 1. Antonio Corona (H) d. Cyrus Marshall 6-2, 6-2; 2. Charlie Zito (H) d. Nolan Westfall 6-0, 6-2; 3. Brian Corona (H) d. Shawn Nelson 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Nick Shaw/John Ramirez (H) d. Nathan Snyder/Sam Kamara 6-4, 7-5; 2. Nolan Chronister/Aiden Chen (H) d. Josh Blose/Leo Guzman 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 12-10
