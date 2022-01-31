Gettysburg’s wrestling program is no stranger to the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships.
Under the direction of head coach Chris Haines, the Warriors have become a staple in the tournament, winning it all in 2020 and finishing as the runner-up to Central Dauphin a year ago.
One year later, Gettysburg is back in the tournament and enters while riding a 66-match regular season dual win streak dating back to January of 2019. The Warriors enter as the fourth seed at 17-0 and will host both of the first two rounds on Tuesday.
They’ll open the tournament against No. 13 Conrad Weiser of Lancaster-Lebanon league and should they win, the Warriors would face either No. 5 Carlisle or No. 12 Spring Grove in the quarterfinals.
“I haven’t seen Conrad Weiser wrestle and they probably haven’t seen us, but I’m not really concerned with who we’re wrestling,” Haines said of his first round opponent.
Haines said he expects the atmosphere in the Gettysburg gym, which has a smaller capacity than usual due to ongoing renovations, to be one of the best around.
“Tomorrow night is going to be loud. It’s going to be crowded,” he said. “We’re fortunate here in that we’ve built that culture of fan support. Our fans and our parents would follow us anywhere, but it’s nice when you don’t have to get kids pulled out of school early (to travel) and can stick to your usual routine.”
The bottom half of Haines’ lineup is young, with many stepping into their first action in a playoff dual environment, but the Warriors’ head coach isn’t worried about the youth.
“I think for the most part, unless they’re brand spanking new to the sport, have been involved in something like this in one shape or form,” he said of the stakes. “Whether that be at the youth level or as a fan, they’ve been around it.
One element Haines won’t have to worry about is health. After battling injuries for much of the season, the Warriors are expected to be fully healthy heading into the postseason. That advantage could become even more significant if they’re able to close out the dual with the Scouts early, allowing them extra time to rest prior to the dual with either the Thundering Herd or the Rockets. The best way to achieve that goal would be to put up bonus points early and often, something Haines says is in the fabric of his program.
“We train to pin. We know how to pin people and it’s just part of our program,” he said. “You know, that’s part of the process of knowing your role. Some people’s roles are to go out and get pins and in a dual setting, some people’s roles are to not get pinned. But we’ve instilled in our wrestlers that no matter what your role is, you’re equally important to the success of the team.”
Should Gettysburg be victorious in the first two rounds on Tuesday, it would likely set up a semifinal dual on Thursday at Spring Grove against top-seeded Hempfield. The Black Knights are 13-1 on the year with their lone loss coming to Great Bridge (Va.) in the finals of the Virginia Duals tournament on Jan. 15.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
