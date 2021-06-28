AMERICAN LEGION
Jesse Bitzer just keeps on dominating in Legion action this summer.
The New Oxford ace pitched a complete-game shutout against Spring Grove on Monday night to lead the Ox to a 2-0 victory.
Bitzer allowed just two hits and two walks, striking out nine along the way. New Oxford racked up 11 hits in the contest, but could only muster two hits, with one each coming in the second and third innings.
Adam Pascoe, Mason Weaver and Aaron Smith each had two hits for the Ox, while Coy Baker and Aden Hafer each scored a run.
New Oxford 2, Spring Grove 0
Spring Grove 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
New Oxford 011 000 X — 2 11 0
Luta, Sporer (6); Jesse Bitzer. WP: Bitzer. LP: Luta. SO-BB: SG-Luta 3-1, Sporer 0-0; NO-Bitzer 9-2.
Gettysburg 7,
Bermudian Springs 4
Zach Williams racked up a pair of extra base hits and three RBI to help lead visiting Post 202 past Bermudian Springs.
Gettysburg raced out to a 4-0 lead before Bermudian halved the lead with runs in the fourth and fifth, but Post 202 added a trio in seventh to keep the hosts at arm’s length.
Kyle Meckley started and got the win for Gettysburg, with Mason Diaz picking up the loss for Berm. Diaz did, however, record a double in the contest, while Carter Stuart went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI.
Gettysburg 020 200 3 — 7 8 2
Bermudian Springs 000 110 2 — 4 4 4
Kyle Meckley, Wes Coolbaugh (4); Mason Diaz, Robbie Kuntz (4). WP: Meckley. LP: Diaz. SO-BB: G-Meckley 5-3, Coolbaugh 4-0; BS-Diaz 3-4, Kuntz 0-1. 2B: G-Zach Williams, Hunter Gillian; BS-Diaz, Carter Stuart. 3B: G-Williams.
South Penn League
Shippensburg Stars 10, Littlestown Dodgers 0
The Stars avenged their lone loss of the season in dominating fashion as starter Todd Weldon, the reigning league MVP, pitched a five-inning no-hitter and Jonathan Melendez launched a pair of home runs to blank the hosts.
Melendez went 2-for-3 with five RBI in the contest while Joe Barbera knocked in a pair as well.
Tom Herr took the loss on the mound for the Dodgers.
Shippensburg 026 20X X — 10 12 0
Littlestown 000 00X X — 0 0 0
Todd Weldon; Tom Herr. WP: Weldon. LP: Herr. SO-BB: S-Weldon 8-1; L-Herr 4-2. 2B: S-Joe Barbera, Brock Piper, J. Freeman. 3B: S-Jaret Pelty. HR: S-Jonathan Melendez 2.
