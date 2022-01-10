Resilient Squirettes, Hoddinott earn comeback win over Eagles
What was billed as a heavyweight fight may well have exceeded the hype at Bermudian Springs High School on Monday night.
The Eagles played host to the Squirettes of Delone Catholic with sole possession of first place in YAIAA Division 3 on the line.
After a battle that saw more momentum swings than Newton’s Cradle, it was the visiting Squirettes that came out with a 69-62 victory.
“All kudos to Bermudian. I thought they played really hard and gave us a really good test,” Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode said afterward. “That’s a good, quality basketball team we just played. But my kids have been through the wars, so even though they’re down, they’re never out of a game.”
Each team came out hot and matched the up-tempo style of the other, leading to Delone (10-0 overall, 4-0 in Y-3) taking a slim 20-17 lead after the first quarter.
That lead was quickly out to nine points to start the second quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers by Squirettes’ senior Emily McCann made it 26-17. McCann moved into the starting point guard role vacated when fellow senior Abby Jacoby injured her knee prior to the start of the season.
“She knows that if she makes a mistake I may chew her out a little bit, but she forgets about it and moves on to the next play,” Eckenrode said of McCann’s growing confidence.
A quick 5-0 spurt from the hosts had it back to 26-22 with 4:30 left in the first half, but that’s as close as the Eagles (8-3, 4-1) would get in the half as the Squirettes used scoring contributions from six different players in the second quarter to pull out to a 38-28 lead at the break.
Bermudian wasn’t going down with a fight, however, which was quickly evident out of the half. Delone held the hosts at arm’s length at 40-32 with 5:39 left in the third quarter, but that’s when the Eagles made their push. First, it was a pull-up trifecta from Hannah Chenault to make it 40-35. Then Lily Peters cashed in on a layup to cut it to three. Finally, Bailey Oehmig decided it was time to take over.
The Eagles’ senior ripped off 13 straight points to end the quarter, part of a 15-point third-quarter barrage, to hand her team a 50-44 lead after three.
“It was intensity,” Bermudian coach Todd Askins said of the change in his team. “I think that we were picking up the pace and they were starting to run out of gas a little bit.”
Not only were the Squirettes suddenly on the ropes, but they were also suddenly without leading scorer Gianna Hoddinott, who left the game with just under a minute to play in the quarter after spraining her ankle. Hoddinott’s 14 points paced Delone through the first three quarters.
The Eagles kept their foot on the pedal to start the fourth quarter with Hoddinott still nowhere to be seen for Delone. After a pair of Chenault free throws, Bermudian led the Squirettes 54-44 with just over six minutes remaining.
That’s when the game swung again, thanks in large part to the return of Hoddinott to the floor with 6:09 left on the clock. A quick 4-0 run cut the lead to 54-48 before a Hoddinott runner, a steal, and an Abigael Vingsen layup brought it within two at 54-52 with 4:35 still to play.
Hoddinott then tied the game with a layup with 4:14 to play and all the momentum was back in the hands of Delone.
“When I went out and came back in I was like ‘oh my god, we’re down by 10, I have to do something,’” Hoddinott said of her mindset. “So I came in and I took control.”
The two teams then proceeded to trade the lead, with a McCann layup giving Delone its first lead since mid-way through the third quarter at 60-58 and a Chenault and-1 putting Bermudian back up 61-60 with 3:55 to play.
With the Squirettes ahead 63-61 and 1:53 left on the clock, Oehmig tried to step in and draw a charge on Delone’s Makenna Mummert. Instead, she was called for blocking, fouling out of the contest and sending the Squirettes’ senior to the line. Mummert sank both shots and Oehmig’s night was through after a scintillating 22-point performance.
Freshman Victoria Bross hit a free throw to make the score 65-62 with just under a minute to play, but that’s as close as the Eagles would get as the Squirettes held on to remain undefeated.
“It doesn’t hurt,” Eckenrode said of what tough games can do for his team come playoff time. “The environment was tough and I knew coming in here it would be tough, because they’ve got three very quality players there and I knew that would be a difficult task, and we rose to the occasion.”
The trio of Oehmig, Lilly Peters and Chenault finished the night with 54 of their team’s 62 points, but it was Hoddinott that stole the show. The Mount St. Mary’s commit led all scorers with 27 points, including 13 in the final quarter after returning from injury.
“I mean it hurt, but I knew my team needed me,” she said afterward. “So I just kind of tucked away the pain and came back out.”
Delone Catholic 20 18 6 25 — 69
Bermudian Springs 17 11 22 12 — 62
Delone Catholic (69): Abigael Vingsen 4 0-0 9, Giana Hoddinott 9 7-8 27, Brielle Baughman 1 0-0 2, Makenna Mummert 3 2-2 8, Maggie Hughes 2 3-4 7, Kaitlin Schwarz 3 2-2 8, Emily McCann 2 2-2 8. Non-scorers: E. Hughes. Totals: 24 16-18 69.
Bermudian Springs (62): Amelia Peters 1 0-0 3, Lillian LaBure 1 0-0 2, Lilly Peters 6 4-7 16, Bailey Oehmig 3 0-0 22, Victoria Bross 1 1-2 3, Hannah Chenault 5 5-5 16. Non-scorers: Metzger, Bealmear, Feaser, Lu. Peters. Totals: 23 13-17 62.
3-pointers: DC-5 (Hoddinott 2, McCann 2, Vingsen.); BS-3 (A. Peters, Oehmig, Chenault)
