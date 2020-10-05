From staff reports
FIELD HOCKEY
Gettysburg 1, Eastern York 0
The Warriors knocked off the previously unbeaten Golden Knights on Monday, getting a late first-half goal from Natalie Kloster. Karli Bortner assisted on the winning tally for the Warriors (3-1).
Maddie Knerr turned aside four Eastern (3-1) shots for the shutout.
Eastern York 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 1 0 — 1
Goals: G-Natalie Kloster. Assists: G-Karli Bortner. Shots: EY-4; G-8. Corners: EY-10; G-14. Saves: EY-7; G-Maddie Knerr 4.
Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0
Lillian Peters poked home a pair of goals to help the Eagles down the Green Knights on Monday and improve to 4-0 this season.
Eve Wilson sandwiched a goal between the Peters’ scores for Berm, which held a commanding 22-1 advantage in penalty corners.
Melanie Beall, Gabrielle Kaltreider and Keri Speelman had assists in the win.
Goals: BS-Lillian Peters 2, Eve Wilson. Assists: BS-Melanie Beall, Gabrielle Kaltreider, Keri Speelman. Shots: BS-19; F-1. Corners: BS-22; F-1. Saves: BS-Isabella Bobe 1; F-Cromer 16
Hanover 1, Delone Catholic 0
Tianna Gray broke a scoreless deadlock with less than 14 minutes left to play to lift the Hawkettes past the Squirettes in YAIAA action on Monday.
Jaycie Miller assisted Gray’s goal, and Gracie Troup recorded eight saves in goal for the shutout.
Hanover 0 1 — 1
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
Goals: H-Tianna Gray. Assists: H-Jaycie Miller. Shots: H-8; DC-9. Corners: H-12; DC-5. Saves: H-Grace Troup 8; DC-Sophia Galysh 6. JV: Delone 1, Hanover 0
GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 4, York Suburban 1
The Colonials completed a perfect regular season with a 4-1 win over the host Trojans on Monday. New Oxford wrapped up the outright YAIAA-1 title and a spot in the upcoming District 3 Class 3A Team Championships
No further information was available at presstime.
Gettysburg 5, Hanover 0
Gettysburg snapped a three-match losing streak by blanking Hanover on Monday.
Kaitlyn Then, Kim Heinzelmann and Grace Neller dropped only four combined games in sweeping singles play for the Warriors (6-3). Bridget Duffy and Carmen Ray rolled at top doubles as well, taking a 6-2, 6-0 nod.
Singles: 1. Kaitlyn Then (G) d. Annie Smith 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kim Heinzelmann (G) d. Cassidy Conover 6-1, 6-0; 3. Grace Neller (G) d. Ariella Stansbury 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Bridget Duffy/Carmen Ray (G) d. Jocelyn Imler/Mya Maloney 6-2, 6-0; 2. Sidney Stultz/Sophia Neely (G) won by default
Bermudian Springs 5, Littlestown 0
Rebecca Gerringer and Chris Bickert rallied from a 6-0 set loss to score a win at No. 1 doubles in the Eagles’ victory on Monday.
Ltown’s Lura Johnson and Christian Carrucci got off to a strong start before Gerringer and Bickert rallied for a 7-5 win in the second set. The pro-set tiebreaker went to the Berm duo, 10-8.
Anne Miles and Haley Sullivan posted straight-set wins in singles play for the Eagles as well.
Singles: 1. Anne Miles (BS) d. Hannah Shelley 6-1, 6-1; 2. Haley Sullivan (BS) d. Emma Greene 6-0, 6-0; 3. Cheyenne Lehman (BS) won by forfeit
Doubles: Rebecca Gerringer/Chris Bickert (BS) d. Lura Johnson/Christina Carrucci 0-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-8); 2. Olivia Snelbecker/Taylor Stockham (BS) d. Morgan Buckmaster/Madalyn Buckmaster 6-2, 6-1
York Catholic 3, Delone Catholic 2
The Squirettes took two of three singles matches but the Irish proved to be too much in doubles action during Monday’s match.
Ella Knox and Madi Rollins notched victories for Delone at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
Singles: 1. Carina Roberts (YC) d. Olivia Roth 6-0, 6-2; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Natalie Javitt 6-2, 6-1; 3. Madi Rollins (DC) d. Alexis Weigard 5-7. 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Ireland Brennan (YC) d. Olivia Auffarth/Anna Augustyniak 6-0, 6-1; 2. Ella Mayer/Kendall Ford (YC) d. Giovanna Jiang/Gabrielle Erdman 6-3, 6-4
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, York Tech 0
The Squirettes squared their season record at 2-2 with a 25-9, 25-10, 25-20 win over the Spartans on Tuesday.
Grace Catlin took the lead up front with six kills, followed by Grace Myers and McKenna Mummert who knocked down four kills each.
Audrey Sell had 14 assists and Marissa Miller provided four aces from the service line.
Littlestown 3, Hanover 1
The Thunderbolts ran their record to 4-0 with a 25-18, 25-14, 12-25, 25-20 triumph on Monday.
The Bolts received seven kills from Emily Herrick and five more by Kayla Hicks. Hailey Riley and Carli Thayer combined for 24 assists, with Thayer piling up seven aces as well.
