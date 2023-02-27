From the outside, it may have seemed as good a year as any to break Delone Catholic’s grip on a berth in the District 3 title game.
The idea made sense. The Squirettes had lost a decorated Class of 2022 and were sending out a starting lineup composed of underclassmen, without a senior on the roster.
The only catch was that Delone was not quite so eager to relinquish its spot.
The new-look Squirettes now find themselves in an old familiar place, as No. 1 Delone Catholic claimed a 46-39 victory Monday over No. 4 Eastern York in a District 3 Class 4A girls’ basketball semifinal at Sheppard Gymnasium in McSherrystown. The win earns the Squirettes their fifth straight trip to the district final, and they will look to claim their fourth consecutive title Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center against No. 3 Wyomissing.
“It’s really exciting,” sophomore guard Megan Jacoby said. “After losing our seniors from last year, no one thought we were going to make it this far or have a record this good. All season, we’ve just been wanting to prove people wrong, and we have so far.”
Eastern York kept things in suspense for a significant portion of Monday’s game. The teams had traded runs throughout the first half, and the Golden Knights had pulled within one point, at 29-28, when Arianna Seitz knocked down a bucket with 2:53 remaining in the third quarter.
After Jacoby knocked down one of two free throws to bump the lead to 30-28, Delone freshman Reece Meckley connected on her second 3-pointer of the quarter to extend the advantage. Meckley then grabbed a defensive board at the other end, and on the ensuing possession pulled down an offensive rebound and made the putback to make it 35-28 with 12 second to go the quarter.
“It was definitely good to get that,” Meckley said. “It’s been hard for me to score, and I finally hit some big shots. It was nice that we finally got that lead. In that third quarter we got on our game.”
Seitz and Eastern took one more cut at the Delone lead. The junior guard hit a buzzer-beater—her second of the game—to end the third, and her assist to set up Kendall Felix with 6:40 to go in regulation drew the Knights back within 38-34.
Delone’s defense would not allow the Knights to get any closer. After a Jacoby free throw and Kaitlyn Schwarz bucket pushed the lead to seven, empty trips bedeviled Eastern, while at the other end Delone began a continuous march to the free-throw line. Though the Squirettes struggled at the stripe in the quarter (7-for-18, 39 percent), the points and the defensive stops were enough to keep the Knights at bay.
“(Eastern) is a tough team,” Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “They play hard. Seitz is a tough matchup and the point guard (Alaina Neal) does a good job. We did what we had to do to gut it out and get to the Giant Center. It’s win and move on, so I’m thankful for that.”
The teams had gone back and forth in the first half, when Eastern had a pair of eight-point runs and Delone had runs of seven and eight. The Knights hit four of their first five three-point attempts and led 17-11 with 5:35 to go in the half. Delone responded by closing the half on an 8-0 run, with Jacoby contributing five points and an assist in the three-minute stretch.
Jacoby finished with 16 points and four assists. Seitz led all scorers with 18 and added four assists.
Eastern York 12 6 12 9 — 39
Delone Catholic 11 10 14 11 — 46
Eastern York (39): Alaina Neal 2 2-2 6, Arianna Seitz 6 4-6 18, Molly Townsley 1 0-0 3, Kendall Felix 3 0-0 6, Jayden Atkins 0 0-0 0, Emerson Seitz 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Shaffer 0 0-0 0, Jillian Shank 2 0-0 6. Totals: 14 6-8 39.
Delone Catholic (46): Reece Meckley 3 0-4 8, Ella Hughes 0 3-4 3, Megan Jacoby 4 6-8 16, Brielle Baughman 3 2-2 9, Kaitlyn Schwarz 3 1-5 7, Jocelyn Robinson 1 1-6 3, Laura Knobloch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 13-29 46.
3-pointers: EY-A. Seitz 2, Shank 2, Townsley 1; DC-Meckley 2, Jacoby 2, Baughman 1
