After starting the season with six different winners in six races, Tim Shaffer became the first repeat winner of 2021 at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night. Shaffer lined up sixth and avoided a late race mishap to take the checkered flag and the $4,000 prize.
Scott Fisher and Aaron Bollinger shared the front row for the start of the 30-lap feature. Bollinger, who is in his sophomore 410 sprint car season and turned 21 last week, had the lead coming out of turn 2. Fisher was in second and Dylan Norris was running third down the back stretch. Shaffer got by both Fisher and Norris in turn 4 to drive from sixth to second on the first lap.
The yellow flag came out on lap 2 for Matt Campbell who got turned around in turn 1. Campbell went to the pits and the team made repairs in the two-minute work time to get the car back out on the track.
Bollinger led Shaffer, Norris, Tim Glatfelter and Fisher to the cone for the single-file restart.
Shaffer hung with Bollinger on the start and was using the bottom with Bollinger ripping the high line around the track. Chase Dietz entered the top 5 on lap 3.
Bollinger continued to dominate on the high side as he approached lapped traffic on lap 6. As Bollinger worked his way by lapped cars, he was able to maneuver anywhere on the track.
Shaffer stuck with Bollinger and was on his bumper on lap 10. Dietz moved up to third on lap 11 from his eighth place starting spot.
Bollinger put two lapped cars between him and Shaffer on lap 15, allowing Dietz to close in on Shaffer for second.
Bollinger and Dietz got together in turn 4 on lap 22 bringing out the red flag. Bollinger jumped the cushion in turn three, slowing him down. Dietz had already committed to a slider and collected Bollinger as he slid back up the track.
Shaffer inherited the lead and led Glatfelter, Norris, Tim Wagaman and Freddie Rahmer on the restart.
Wagaman was working the top to try and take third from Norris. While the two battled, Freddie got by Wagaman for fourth. Tyler Ross followed making his way into the top five after starting tenth.
The white flag waved just as Shaffer was catching the tail end of the field. Shaffer won his second feature of the season by 2.561 seconds over Glatfelter. Norris held on for a season best third-place finish. Rahmer finished fourth and Ross completed the top five.
Heat race winners were Glenndon Forsythe, Norris and Bollinger. Three cars advanced 11 positions in the feature: Rahmer (15th to 4th), Billy Dietrich (20th to 9th) and Alan Krimes (24th to 13th).
Danny Dietrich, who pulled a double, racing at both Port Royal and Lincoln on Saturday, advanced 10 positions from 21st to 11th. He finished fourth in the feature race at Port.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 Laps): 1. 72-Tim Shaffer ($4,000); 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 7. 99m-Kyle Moody; 8. 19m-Landon Myers; 9. 8-Billy Dietrich; 10. 11A-Austin Bishop; 11. 48-Danny Dietrich; 12. 19-Troy Wagaman; 13. 87-Alan Krimes; 14. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 15. 1X-Chad Trout; 16. 11P-Greg Plank; 17. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 18. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 19. 39-Chase Dietz (DNF); 20. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNF); 21. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF); 22. 90-Jordan Givler (DNF); 23. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 24. 21-Matt Campbell (DNF); 25. 38-Cory Haas (DNF)
Lap leaders: Bollinger (1-22) , Shaffer (23-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 72-Tim Shaffer; 3. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 4. 75-Tyler Ross; 5. 59-Jim Siegel; 6. 11P-Greg Plank; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 9-Dalton Dietrich
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 21T-Scott Fisher; 4. 99m-Kyle Moody; 5. 19m-Landon Myers; 6. 19-Troy Wagaman; 7. 8-Billy Dietrich; 8. 1X-Chad Trout
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 2. 11A-Austin Bishop; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 21-Matt Campbell; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich; 8. 87-Alan Krimes; 9. 38-Cory Haas (DNF)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 11H-Hayden Miller ($1,100); 2. 4-Zane Rudisill; 3. 35-Steve Owings; 4. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 5. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 6. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 7. 1-Cody Phillips; 8. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 9. 28-Matt Findley; 10. 23-Justin Foster; 11. 33-Riley Emig; 12. 50-Tyler Esh; 13. 22-Jacob Balliet; 14. 59-Steve Wilbur; 15. 91-Adrain Shaffer; 16. 5a-Zachary Allman; 17. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 18. 45r-Brett Rose; 19. 13s-Jon Stewart (DNF); 20. 54-Brett Wanner (DNF); 21. 89-Ashley Cappetta (DNF); 22. 38-Brett Strickler (DNF); 23. 8cr-Mason Chaney (DNF)
Lap leaders: Miller (1-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 2. 11H-Hayden Miller; 3. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 4. 28-Matt Findley; 5. 54-Brett Wanner; 6. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 7. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 8. 56-Jake Miller; 9. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 2. 50-Tyler Esh; 3. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 4. 23-Justin Foster; 5. 59-Steve Wilbur; 6. 38-Brett Strickler; 7. 22-Jacob Balliet; 8. 5a-Zachary Allman; 9. 99-Zachary Cool (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 2. 4-Zane Rudisill; 3. 35-Steve Owings; 4. 33-Riley Emig; 5. 1-Cody Phillips; 6. 91-Adrian Shaffer; 7. 13s-Jon Stewart; 8. 45r-Brett Rose; 9. 5-Travis Scott (DNS)
Cony (5 laps): 1. 22-Jacob Balliet; 2. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 3. 13s-Jon Stewart; 4. 5a-Zachary Allman; 5. 45r-Brett Rose; 6. 56-Jake Miller (DNS); 7. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNS); 8. 99-Zachary Cool (DNS); 9. 5-Travis Scott (DNS)
Outlaw Vintage Racing Series
Feature (20 laps): 1. 77s-Scott Schaffer; 2. 28c-Wes Cassel; 3. 14-Mark Hahn; 4. *1-Dingo Kirkwood; 5. PB-Jeff Paulson; 6. 88x-Dave Dissinger; 7. 10-Gene Wrighstone; 8. 34-John Marks; 9. 60over-Bobby Hall; 10. 28c-Andy Cassell; 11. 5-Ron Paulson (DNF); 12. U812-Wyatt Jacobus (DNF); 13. 07-Travis Jacobus (DNS)
