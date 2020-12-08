For New Oxford, Mike Marshall has proven the picture of consistency
In over three decades coaching football in York and Adams counties, Mike Marshall has made plenty of stops.
The Delone Catholic graduate has coached at his alma mater. He’s coached at Spring Grove, and at South Western, but most consistently and perhaps most importantly, Marshall has been a mainstay at New Oxford.
Marshall, the current quarterbacks coach for the Colonials, started his tenure at the Ox under Gardy Lawrence in 1989. He helped usher New Oxford from the Blue Mountain League to the YAIAA helped coach it to a District 3 runner-up finish in 1996 and YAIAA Division 1 title in 2002.
After brief stops elsewhere, he returned to the Ox under Jason Warner and has helped develop quarterbacks Brayden Long and Connor Beans into all-conference selections.
“Mike truly cares about the kids,” Lawrence said of his former assistant. “He has such compassion and really establishes a relationship with the kids he coaches, but he’s still able to coach them hard at the same time.”
The key to his longevity, according Marshall, is willingness to learn and adapt.
“I’m a true believer that at the high school level, you can’t get locked into one system,” Marshall said. “Because you never know what you’re going to have. I looked up to George Shue who was at Littlestown and Red Lion and always adapted his team to suit his players. In this job you’re never done learning.”
That knowledge is something Marshall has always been eager to share, something his players have always appreciated.
“Coach Marshall just has so much knowledge,” Long said of his former coach. “He always had little ways to help you improve and most importantly he always let you know that he cared about you as a person. When you have a coach like that it’s easy to go out there and play hard for them.”
Marshall’s genuine attitude is something that Colonials coach Warner has tried to weave into the fabric of his program.
“That’s what we’re trying to build our program around,” Warner said. “We talk about three Fs: faith, family and future, and we want our kids to know that there’s a greater good to all of this outside of just football. We want them to become good men and good members of society and Mike is a great example of both of those things.”
Marshall’s initial run included spells coaching his sons Ryan (1994), Tom (2000) and Eric (2003), something he says was the highlight of his coaching career.
“I really care about all of my players, but getting to coach my sons was special,” Marshall said. “That’s not an opportunity that every coach gets. So it’s something to me that was really a highlight of my career.”
Even in his 35th year coaching and at 70 years old, Marshall is still a driving force behind a dynamic New Oxford offense that led the Colonials to YAIAA-2 title in 2020, but he almost didn’t get that chance.
Late last year, Marshall underwent a 10.5-hour surgery to repair damaged vertebrae in his neck. The surgery was successful, but left him with two metal rods and 18 screws in his neck, as well as a rare postoperative complication named C5 palsy.
The National Library of Medicine defines C5 palsy as a condition which “aggravates muscle weakness mainly at the C5 region with slight or no sensory disturbance after cervical spine surgery.”
For Marshall, that meant weakness in his right arm that kept him from doing even simple tasks such as washing his hair until July of this year.
“It was really difficult,” Marshall said. “For a while I was in a hard neck brace and wasn’t even allowed to go out or do anything.”
One thing, however, that provided Marshall with a sense of normalcy was the comfort of New Oxford athletics.
“The staff and everybody at New Oxford was great,” he said. “When I was able to I would go to the basketball games and that was big for me, to be back in there and to watch Brayden (Long) play and see the success they had.”
Marshall returned to coaching football over the summer, but was limited in what he could do.
“I’m a very hands-on coach, so that was difficult,” he said. “One night over the summer I was in the weight room and one of the assistant coaches said to me ‘you’re really frustrated, aren’t you?’ And I said ‘yes’ and he said ‘Mike, we don’t need you to be able to demonstrate. We need your mind and all the knowledge you have.’ And that’s something that really changed everything for me.”
Marshall said the 2020 New Oxford quarterback group was elemental in helping him adjust his coaching style.
“We did some things a bit differently,” he said. “We adjusted some drills and they would hop in and do things that I would do in previous years. And then on game days I’d help Jason and make sure we had the right personnel in there and with the iPads on the sidelines these days you have all this information right there. So I’d take that and talk to Connor (Beans) when he’d come off the field about anything I saw.”
The return of Marshall to the sideline was huge for the Colonials, but particularly for Beans who became one of the YAIAA’s best signal callers as a senior.
“What Connor was able to do this year was tremendous,” Marshall said. “He throws a very technically sound ball, but he put in a lot of work over the summer with his brother who just graduated from Marist with a degree in strength and conditioning and he came back stronger and much more confident.”
Marshall added that he tweaked the 2020 offense to fit his team’s strengths and that the changes paid huge dividends.
“Probably 90 to 95 percent of the time we threw the ball it was coming out in 2.5 seconds or less,” he said. “Connor was a quick decision maker and we had athletes like Ben Leese and Connor Herring that could make plays and it just worked perfectly.”
As for what the future holds for Marshall, that’s still undecided.
“I don’t know how much longer I can go. It might be soon time,” the wily veteran coach said when asked about his plans. “My wife is looking to retire in a year or so and then we’ll see. I’ll be back next year and then it may be time to assess some things. But while I’m out there I’m going to do everything I can for the kids.”
As potential retirement from coaching nears, there’s no doubting that the effect Marshall has had on his athletes and the New Oxford program as a whole is one that will be everlasting.
