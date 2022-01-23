In a Centennial Conference women’s basketball showdown, Gettysburg College rallied back to take a 70-61 victory at Washington College inside Penny J. Fall Gym Saturday afternoon, giving head coach Nate Davis his 200th career victory.
Gettysburg (12-2, 10-0 CC) 14 23 17 16 — 70
Washington (11-4, 7-3 CC) 17 19 15 10 — 61
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Carly Rice ’22: 13 points, 7 rebounds
• Christina Richson ’22: 12 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 11 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
• Caitlyn Priore ’24: 11 points, 7-8 FT, 4 rebounds
Washington’s Top Performers
• Andrea Prestianne: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
• Lizzie Hudock: 14 points, 10 rebounds
• Crystal Jones: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Washington pulled an early 5-0 lead that was quickly sliced by a Richson three-pointer at 7:45. The hosts maintained a quarter-high seven-point edge on two different occasions before the Bullets came within three points. Despite a jumper by Richson and two made free throws by Delaney Donohoe, the Bullets trailed 17-14 heading into the second quarter.
• Second Quarter: A Tinner lay-up nine seconds into the second quarter cut the lead down to one, and the scoring battle continued throughout the stanza. The margin never went higher than three points as the Shorewomen contained the advantage. Gettysburg outscored Washington 23-19, but the hosts held a 37-36 edge at intermission. The Bullets made 15-of-33 (45.5 percent) from the floor in the first half.
• Third Quarter: The third quarter continued with the back-and-forth action, and it served as a turning point for the Bullets. A 6-0 run midway through allowed Washington to push its lead 48-42. From there, Gettysburg fought its way back by engineering a 12-3 run. The spurt included an old-fashion 4-point play by Richson and was capped by a buzzer-beater by Rice, which gave Gettysburg its first lead of the game. The Shorewomens’ only points in the final three minutes came from the charity stripe.
• Fourth Quarter: The Bullets’ momentum grew in the fourth quarter as the squad conducted an 8-2 run to hold a 62-53 advantage midway through. Gettysburg retained the lead by seven or more points the rest of the way and outscored Washington for the third straight quarter. The Bullets remain as the only undefeated conference team.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg went 24-of-63 (38.1 percent) from the field, while Washington hit 23-of-62 (37.1 percent) from the floor.
• Both the Bullets and Shorewomen were effective from the charity stripe. Gettysburg canned 17-of-22 (77.3 percent), and Washington made 13-of-18 (72.2 percent).
• The Orange and Blue won the 43-38 rebounding battle.
• Szlosek accrued her first career double-double.
• Priore notched a career-high 11 points.
• Head coach Nate Davis captured his 200th career victory in 12 seasons. Of those victories, 121 have been with Gettysburg and 79 with Eastern University.
Where the Series Stands
The Bullets improved their all-time series record to 35-9. Gettysburg has won eight of the last ten meetings.
Next Up
Gettysburg hosts Ursinus College (2-12, 2-7 CC) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
