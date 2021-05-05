BASEBALL
Gettysburg 5, York Suburban 1
The Warriors put three runs on the board in the first inning, and Tegan Kuhns took it from there in a big win over the Trojans on Wednesday. Gettysburg (9-5 overall) pulled even with York Suburban (10-5) atop the YAIAA-2, with Spring Grove also in the mix.
Bryce Rudisill gave the hosts a lead they would not relinquish when he slugged a one-out solo home run in the opening frame. Logan Moseley singled, and after an out, hustled home on Marshall Mott’s double. Mott would cross the plate thanks to a base knock by Cody Furman.
Kuhns was in control from the outset as he gave up only three hits in 6.2 innings of work. He whiffed six batters while walking three, hitting the strike zone on 61 of 101 pitches. Moseley came on to get the final out.
Kuhns was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI from his leadoff spot, and Matt went 2-for-3. Alex Meckley also doubled in the win.
York Suburban 001 000 0 — 1 3 1
Gettysburg 310 001 x — 5 11 1
Treyton Smith. Tegan Kuhns, Logan Moseley (7). WP: Kuhns. LP: Smith. SO-BB: Smith 9-0, Kuhns 6-3, Moseley 1-1. 2B: YS-Mummert; G-Kuhns, Alex Meckley, Marshall Mott. HR: G-Bryce Rudisill
Susquehannock 11, Littlestown 0
AJ Miller tripled twice and drove in four runs as the Warriors rolled past the Bolts in YAIAA action on Wednesday.
Littlestown (9-8) trailed 5-0 after the first inning and was unable to solve Susky hurlers Joey Smith and Brayden Heaps, who combined on a four-hitter.
Littlestown 000 00 — 0 4 2
Susquehannock 520 4x — 11 14 0
Braden Unger, Bradin Peart (2). Smtih, Heaps (4). WP: Smith. LP: Unger. SO-BB: Unger 1-0, Peart 2-0, Smith 1-1, Heaps 5-0. 2B: S-Laubaugh, Griple. 3B: S-Miller 2, Laubach
Littlestown 5, Kennard-Dale 4
Kennard-Dale 4, Littlestown 3
In the continuation of a game that was cut short on April 8, the Bolts pushed one run across in the top of the ninth to take a victory.
Andrew Olvera got the win on the bump in relief of Michael Henrie. Olvera pitched 5 2/3 innings and allows just two runs on eight hits to go along with nine strikeouts. Before the delay, Olvera also notched a three-run double to tie the game in the sixth. Braden Unger scored the winning run on a passed ball.
The Rams took a measure of revenge in the second half of the doubleheader, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to grab a comeback win.
Alex Forsythe came on in relief of Andrew Olvera and was credited with the loss for the Bolts. Both Nathan Thomas and Dalton Small had an RBI for Littlestown.
Littlestown 010 003 001 — 5 3 2
Kennard-Dale 100 110 100 — 4 12 7
Michael Henrie, Andrew Olvera (4) and Ryan Jones. Williams, Loucks (8) and Leighty and Argiro. WP: Olvera. LP: Loucks. SO-BB: L-Henrie 5-4, Olvera 9-0; KD-Williams 12-4, Loucks 3-1. 2B: L-Olvera.
Kennard-Dale 001 003 0 — 4 8 2
Littlestown 000 300 0 — 3 4 0
Andrew Olvera. Alex Forsythe (5), Braden Unger (6) and Ryan Jones. Williams, Roach (4), Leighty (7) and McKeon. WP: Roach. LP: Forsythe. SO-BB: KD-Williams 4-2, Roach 3-2, Leighty 2-1; L-Olvera 3-0, Forsythe 3-2, Unger 2-0. 2B: KD-Swanson.
SOFTBALL
Eastern York 7, Bermudian Springs 0
The Golden Knights rode the arm or Morgan Estes and a big fourth inning to stymie the Eagles in a battle of nine-win teams on Wednesday.
Estes gave up six singles and struck out seven, tossing a shutout. She was also 2-for-4 at the top of the Eastern lineup, which saw six different players notch at least one hit.
Madde Reever slapped a pair of singles for Bermudian (9-7) and also pitched three innings of one-run relief.
Eastern York 100 501 0 — 7 8 0
Bermudian Springs 000 000 0 — 0 6 4
Estes. Maya Kemper, Maddie Reever (4). WP: Estes. LP: Kemper. SO-BB: Estes 7-4, Kemper 3-0, Reever 0-0. 2B: EY-Estes
TRACK & FIELD
York Suburban boys 75, Gettysburg 75 (YS wins on tiebreaker)
Gettysburg girls 93, York Suburban 57
The Warriors’ boys dropped their first meet of the season in the narrowest of fashion, losing on a tiebreaker to the Trojans on number of events won.
Drew Cole had a strong day for Gettysburg, winning the 1600 and 3200 relays and taking third in 1600 run. The Warriors also took five of the seven field events with wins from Collin Smith (Triple jump), Justin Neikirk (Long jump), Gabe Pecaitis (Pole vault), Max Gourley (Javelin) and Hunter Williams in the Discus.
The girls remained undefeated and with an inside track to a league title, winning 13 of the 18 events.
It was a banner day for Winter Oaster, who broke the school record in the 1600 with a time of 5:15.6 and also claimed the 3200 in 14:33.4, meanwhile Alivia Colgan tied a school record with a 12.3 in the 100. Colgan also took second in the 200 and the 300 hurdles while running the opening leg of the winning 400 relay.
The boys can clinch a share of the division with Suburban and the girls can claim an outright division title with wins Thursday at New Oxford.
BOYS
3200 relay-1. Gettysburg (Wilson, Day, Douds, D. Cole) 8:22.7; 110 hurdles-1. Boudreau (G) 16.8, 2. Egloff (G) 16.9; 100-1. Coughenour (YS) 11.1, 2. Sanders (G) 11.2; 1600-1. Adams (YS) 4:37.4, 3. D. Cole (G) 4:55.2; 400 relay-1. York Suburban 44.9; 400-1. Zeiders (YS) 48.6, 2. Sanders (G) 49.8; 300 hurdles-1. Paskey (YS) 42.8, 2. Boudreau (G) 43.4, 3. Egloff (G) 45.7; 800-1. Wingard (YS) 2:08.0, 3. Day (G) 2:08.6; 200-1. Zeiders (YS) 21.5, 2. Sanders (G) 21.6; 3200-1. Adams (YS) 10:23.5, 3. Douds (G) 10:27.4; 1600 relay-1. Gettysburg (Wagner, Wilson, D. Cole, Sanders) 3:34.6; Triple jump-1. Smith (G) 38-3.25, 2. Neikirk (G) 36-10.75; Long jump-1. Neikirk (G) 19-9.5, 3. Smith (G) 17-3.25; High jump-1. Hoeke (YS) 6-2, 3. Smith (G) 5-4; Pole vault-1. Pecaitis (G) 11-0, 2. Michael (G) 9-0; Javelin-1. Gourley (G) 134-1, 2. Williams (G) 122-0, 3. Forbes (G) 116-5; Discus-1. Williams (G) 108-9, 3. Gourley (G) 98-1; Shot put-1. Hopkins (YS) 40-6.5, 2. Williams (G) 39-4.5.
GIRLS
3200 relay-1. Gettysburg (Reaver, Crist, Wagner, McKinney) 14:58, 110 hurdles-1. Gebler (G) 17.7, 3. Monroe (G) 20.6; 100-1. Colgan (G) 12.3, 3. Harvey (G) 13.1; 1600-1. Oaster (G) 5:15.6; 400 relay-1. Gettysburg (Colgan, Harvey, Mathias, Wivell); 400-1. DelPielago (YS) 1:00.6, 3. Hurst (G) 1:06.1; 300 hurdles-1. Kay (YS) 46.2, 2. Colgan (G) 51.1, 3. Crawford (G) 55.5; 800-1. Bair (G) 2:26.8; 200-1. DelPielago (YS) 25.6, 2. Colgan (G) 25.7, 3. Harvey (G) 27.3; 3200-1. Oaster (G) 14:33.4, 2. Crist (G) 14:35.1; 1600 relay-1. York Suburban 4:16.6; Triple jump-1. Bair (G) 33-4.0, 2. Gebler (G) 28-6.25, 3. Brasser (G) 25-10.0; Long jump-1. Gebler (G) 14-11.5, 3. Bortner (G) 13-11.25; High jump-1. Wivell (G) 4-10, 3. Ketterman (G); Pole vault-1. Butz (YS) 8-9, 2. Bortner (G) 7-3, 3. Wivell (G) 7-0; Javelin-1. Shaffer (G) 93-0, 2. Weishaar (G) 79-11; Discus-1. Shaffer (G) 78-8; Shot put-1. Kloster (G) 27-3.5, 2. Mincey (G) 26-10.
