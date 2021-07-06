Logic would tell you it would’ve been easy, understable even, for Hanover Post 14 to have packed it in after the first two innings of its York Adams American Legion playoff quarterfinal against Dover.
After all, Hanover was trailing 7-0, it was on the road, and it was playing in temperatures well in excess of 90 degrees on Tuesday evening.
Coach Troy Wentz’ team didn’t do that, however. Instead, Post 14 fought back to pull within two runs before ultimately coming up short, falling to Post 791, 10-5.
“I’m real proud of them for doing that,” Wentz said of his team’s fight. “It was 7-0 in the third inning and it’s hot out. It very easily could’ve been a 10-run rule and everybody coming home.”
Host Dover was the beneficiary of some shoddy fielding and a handful of seeing-eye singles in the first two innings as it tagged Hanover starter Andrew Olvera for three runs in the first and four more in the second.
“Of those seven runs, only maybe two of them were earned,” Wentz said of Olvera, who finished his start with 4 ⅓ innings pitched and 10 runs allowed, though only six earned.
Meanwhile, Dover starter Parker Bankowski appeared to be on cruise control, keeping Post 14’s offense largely dormant through three innings.
The fourth inning, however, told a different story.
Bradin Peart started the rally with a double to deep center field. Ryan Moore then reached on an error that sent Peart to third before Olvera walked to load the bases. Following a mound visit, Bankowski struck out Colin Dehaas for the first out. Chase Roberts then walked to drive in the first run before a Justus Feeser popout knocked in a second run but put two down.
A Colby Hahn single cut the lead to 7-3. Then came a pivotal moment.
With two down and runners on first and second, Blake DePietro hammered a ball over the head of the Dover centerfielder. As the outfielder ran down the ball, it rolled out of the fenceless ball park and into an adjacent soccer net. The centerfielder raised his hands and the umpire immediately ruled the play a ground-rule double, though the fielder was able to immediately retrieve the ball.
The call meant that rather than the score being 7-5 with DePietro on third, it was 7-4 with DePietro and Hahn on second and third. Alex Forsythe then grounded out to end the inning.
“It cost us a run,” Wentz said of the odd play. “He said it rolled through the netting of the goal, so he called it a ground-rule double. It probably did roll through the netting, but the player picked the ball up, which caused more confusion.”
In the bottom half of the fourth, Olvera responded with a shutdown inning. Hanover then kept the momentum going in the fifth when Dehaas single to score Moore, who had reached on a one-out triple, but Roberts then popped out to end the threat.
“We knew they were going to punch back,” Dover coach Jordan Smith said. “I’ve coached with Troy, I know what kind of team he runs and they always fight. So we just had to be able to put a stop to that.”
Putting a stop to that is exactly what Dover did in the bottom of the fifth, driving across three more runs on a bases loaded walk and an ensuing two-out, two-run single to blow the lead open to 10-5.
Post 14 tried to respond yet again in the top of the sixth by loading the bases, but reliever Shane Klindinst was able to get Moore swinging and end the threat.
While Hanover put two more on with two down in the final frame, the visitors couldn’t get to Dover closer Anthony Friday and the hosts picked up the win, 10-5.
Hanover ends its season at 6-5-1, while Dover advances to Wednesday’s semifinals against top-seeded Red Lion, which knocked off No. 8 Gettysburg, 6-2.
“We’re really young. I think half of our squad only finished up their freshman or sophomore years,” Wentz said of what his team can take away from the season. “So, ultimately we’re really young and we had a good season.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Hanover 000 410 0 — 5 11 3
Dover 340 030 x — 10 11 2
Andrew Olvera, Chase Roberts (5); Parker Bankowski, Shane Klinedinst (6), Anthony Friday (7). WP: Bankowski. LP: Olvera. SO-BB: H-Olvera 5-0, Roberts 2-1; D-Bankowski 7-2, Klinedinst 1-2, Friday 1-2. 2B: H-Bradin Peart, Blake DePietro; D-Sam Bortner, Nate Hammock, Owen Kennell. 3B: H-Ryan Moore.
