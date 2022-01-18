GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford 44, West York 36
The Colonials claimed yet another significant Y-2 scalp, going on the road and downing the Bulldogs behind a big performance by forward Ella Billman.
Billman led all scorers, turning in 19 points, while Timberley Linebaugh followed with 11 for New Oxford (7-7 overall, 4-3 in YAIAA division 2). The Colonials also held every West York (9-5, 5-3) player under 10 points and the Bulldogs until 20 points in each half as a team.
New Oxford has now won six of its last eight games, including four of five in the Y-2, to move up to No. 11 in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings.
Alainna Hopta’s nine points led the way for the hosts.
New Oxford 13 16 5 10 — 44
West York 11 6 13 6 — 36
New Oxford (44): Kelbie Linebaugh 0 0-1 0, Sydney Flesch 1 0-0 2, Hailey Linebaugh 3 0-0 9, Ella Billman 9 1-1 19, Timberley Linebaugh 5 0-1 11, Kylie Wampler 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 1-3 44.
West York (36): Generette 3 0-0 6, Walker 3 0-0 6, Hopta 3 2-2 9, Doll 3 0-0 8, Torres 2 3-4 7. Totals: 14 5-6 36.
3-pointers: NO-Linebaugh 3, T. Linebaugh, Wampler; WY-Doll 2, Hopta
Bermudian Springs 67,
York Catholic 39
Hannah Chenault lit up the Irish (5-8, 4-3 in Y-2) for 26 points, including six trifectas, as the Eagles (12-3, 6-1) completed the season sweep of York Catholic.
Bailey Oehmig had another strong night for Bermudian as well, turning in 21, while Drew Kile’s 10 paced the Irish.
York Catholic 14 10 13 2 — 39
Bermudian 20 17 17 13 — 67
York Catholic (39): Shue 2 0-0 5, Campanella 1 0-0 5, McKeague 3 0-0 7, Kile 4 0-0 10, Bullen 0 0-2 0, Kury 1 0-0 2, O’Brien 2 1-2 6, Reed 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 1-4 39.
Bermudian Springs (67): Hannah Metzger 2 0-0 5, Leah Bealmear 1 0-0 2, Lillian LaBure 1 0-0 2, Lily Peters 4 1-1 9, Bailey Oehmig 9 1-1 21, Victoria Bross 1 0-0 3, Hannah Chenault 9 2-2 26. Non-scorers: Devita, Keller, Benzer, Feeser, A. Peters, Lu. Peters. Non-scorers: 27 4-4 67.
3-pointers: YC-6 (Kile 2, Shue, Campanella, McKeague, O’Brien); BS-9 (Chenault 6, Oehmig 2, Bross 1).
Delone Catholic 75,
Littlestown 14
Ten different players scored for the unbeaten Squirettes (14-0) in their victory over the Bolts on Tuesday.
Giana Hoddinott, the Times Area’s leading scorer, finished with 17 points while Kaitlyn Schwarz chalked up a dozen points. Hoddinott hit three of Delone’s 10 made 3-pointers, matching teammate Brielle Baughman who piled up 13 points.
Celi Portillo scored seven in the loss for Littlestown (3-12).
Delone 34 11 15 15 — 75
Littlestown 4 3 2 5 — 14
Delone Catholic (75): Megan Jacoby 3 0-0 8, Abigael Vingsen 1 0-0 3, Giana Hoddinott 7 0-0 17, Laura Knobloch 1 0-0 3, Brielle Baughman 5 0-0 13, Ella Hughes 1 1-1 3, Makenna Mummert 1 3-4 5, Maggie Hughes1 3-4 5, Kaitlyn Schwarz 6 0-0 12, Emily McCann 3 0-0 7. Totals: 29 4-5 75
Littlestown (14): Rebecca Lanahan 1 0-0 2, Celi Portillo 2 3-4 7, Kylah Green 1 0-0 2, Hailey Shelley 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Young, Miller, Peart, Cherry. Totals: 5 4-6 14
3-pointers: DC-Jacoby 2, Vingsen, Hoddinott 3, Knobloch, Baughman 3, McCann
Hanover 60, York Tech 38
Jaycie Miller slashed through the Spartan defense for a team-high 27 points in Tuesday’s YAIAA victory. The senior connected on 10 shots from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Annie Smith tossed in seven points while Alanys Beltran and Reagan Wildasin added six apiece for the Hawkettes (10-3), who are contending for a spot in the District 3 Class 4A playoff field.
Tech star Rhyln Rouse poured in 31 points in the loss.
Hanover 17 12 14 17 — 60
York Tech 4 14 6 14 — 38
Hanover (60): Annie Smith 3 0-0 7, Peyton Conover 1 0-0 2, Alanys Beltran 2 2-2 6, Jaycie Miller 11 2-2 27, Lola Garman 2 0-0 4, Riley Stigler 2 0-1 4, Keana Noel 2 0-0 4, Reagan Wildasin 2 2-4 6. Non-scorers: Moorhead. Totals: 25 6-11 60
York Tech (38): Bernard 1 1-3 4, Rouse 15 1-3 31, Mosley 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 3-8 38
3-pointers: H-Smith, Miller 3; YT-Bernard
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 53, Biglerville 32
The Knights ran away in the second half to secure a division win over the homestanding Canners on Tuesday.
Fairfield trailed 24-20 at halftime but outscored Biglerville 31-8 over the final two quarters. Eric Ball keyed the rally with 17 points, followed by 11 from Cody Valentine and nine by Will Myers.
Eli Weigle dropped a dozen points and Jack Regentin recorded 11 for the Canners.
Fairfield 12 10 15 16 — 53
Biglerville 4 20 3 5 — 32
Fairfield (53): Andrew Koons 2 3-4 7, Will Myers 3 3-3 9, Eric Ball 7 1-6 17, Cody Valentine 4 2-4 11, Peyton Stadler 2 0-0 5, Jayden Bell 0 2-2 2, Trent Wittle 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: J. Myers, Tabler. Totals: 19 11-19 53
Biglerville (32): Eli Weigle 2 7-9 12, Christian Shaffer 0 1-2 1, Lukas Smelser 0 1-2 1, Brady Salter 1 0-0 2, Cam Tyson 1 2-4 5, Jack Regentin 4 3-5 11. Non-scorers: Cervantes, Slothour, Miller, VanDyke. Totals: 8 14-24 32
3-pointers: F-Ball 2, Valentine, Stadler; B-Weigle, Tyson
Gettysburg 53,
York Suburban 52
The Warriors (7-8, 4-3 in Y-2), led by 27 points from Trent Ramirez-Keller, held off a furious comeback to top the host Trojans (5-9, 3-6).
Ramirez-Keller drained six triples in the contest, while Michael Hankey chipped in with 11 points of his own for the visitors.
Avant Sweeney turned in 20 points to lead all scorers for York Suburban.
Gettysburg 8 18 14 13 — 53
York Suburban 12 12 8 20 — 52
Gettysburg (53): Brandon Golden 1 2-2 4, Michael Hankey 4 3-3 11, Trent Ramirez-Keller 9 3-6 27, Brody Wagner 0 1-2 1, Ethan Wagner 4 0-0 8, Josh Herr 1 0-2 2. Non-scorers: Boone. Totals: 19 9-15 53.
York Suburban (52): Smith 4 4-4 13, Kelly 2 0-4, Sweeney 9 2-4 20, Rivera 2 0-0 6, Stump 4 1-1 9. Totals: 21 7-9 52.
3-pointers: G-6 (Ramirez-Keller 6); YS-3 (Rivera 2, Smith)
Red Lion 68, New Oxford 45
The combo of Evan Watt and Mason Urey scored 45 points for the division-leading Lions (11-4, 8-1 in Y-1) who ran away with the road victory.
Brennan Holmes had a nice night for the hosts, turning in 16 points, while Aden Strausbaugh followed in double figures with 11 for the Colonials (6-8, 3-6).
Red Lion 18 15 16 19 — 68
New Oxford 11 12 13 9 — 45
Red Lion (68): Vaught 4 1-1 9, Sedora 3 0-0 7, James 2 0-0 4, Watt 9 2-2 23, Williams 1 1-2 3, Urey 9 4-5 22. Totals: 28 8-10 68.
New Oxford (45): Idriz Ahmetovic 1 0-0 2, Nick Calvo-Perez 1 0-0 2, Aden Strausbaugh 4 3-5 11, Brennan Holmes 8 0-0 16, Adam Pascoe 3 1-4 7, Hunter Crabbs 3 1-2 7. Non-scorers: Rex, Fuhrman, Daniels, Moore, Moore.
3-pointers: RL-4 (Watt 3, Sedora).
Camp Hill 45, Biglerville 40
There was a correction to the scorebook from Camp Hill’s 45-40 win over Biglerville on Monday. Canner senior Eli Weigle finished with a team-high 18 while Christian Shaffer finished with seven.
