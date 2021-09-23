The final score of Thursday’s YAIAA-3 soccer tilt between the Fairfield and Bermudian Springs boys might lead one to believe the game was about opportunities – one team having plenty and the other having little.
That was true.
But it was victorious Fairfield that made the most of its few chances, scoring three second-half goals to defeat the Eagles 3-0 at Bermudian’s Alumni Field.
Fairfield (6-1) took just two shots in a scoreless first half and instead seemed content to wait out shot after shot by the Bermudian front line.
“We knew what Berm can do on offense,” said Fairfield head coach Tim Smith. “But we also know we have a stout defense. The defense bends but a lot of times it doesn’t break. That’s what we’ve stressed all year.”
Bermudian coach Jim Zerfing used almost the exact words to describe the Knights’ defense during the scoreless first half, which by itself almost felt like a Fairfield win.
“This match was in our control for the first 40 minutes beyond a shadow of a doubt,” Zerfing said. “We outshot them and probably out-possessed them about 80-20. But (Fairfield) was comfortable. They would bend but they didn’t break. We didn’t tack it down when we should have. That was the message at halftime, that we can possess but until we get that goal this match is potentially within their reach.”
Bermudian offensive stalwart Kyle Kuykendall was blanketed all night by the Green Knights defense, but still had multiple scoring chances, particularly in the first half. Owen Hickok sent a through ball to a cutting Kuykendall, but Fairfield goalkeeper Eric Ball came out and pounced on the ball before Kuykendall could gain control.
Later, near the 7:00 mark of the half, Kuykendall gathered in a loose ball at the top of the box and whistled a laser toward the upper corner. Ball laid out and deflected the ball just enough that it bounced off the right post.
When asked if he was concerned with Kuykendall, Smith had an obvious reply.
“Isn’t everybody? We didn’t really man mark him, we just made sure that when he received the ball that we had guys on him.”
It wasn’t until 29:44 remained in the second half that Fairfield got its first scoring chance after nearly 20 minutes without a shot attempt. Chaz Kline took a free kick from 50 yards out and fired a ball into a gaggle of players in front of the Bermudian net. Nate Snyder outleaped his defender and headed the ball into the net.
“It was just a really good ball by Chaz, he’s really good at free kicks,” said Snyder of the eventual game-winner. “I knew I just had to get a head on it. I’ve scored like that before. I was just hoping to get the keeper out of position and I turned around and that’s what happened.”
Bermudian (5-3) continued to attack over the next few minutes but came away empty each time. Ball scooped up attempts by both Hickok and Taz Grifo, and Colton Kehr and Israel Felipe had shots sail just over the crossbar.
Snyder helped the Knights breathe easier at the 14:20 mark when he played a give-and-go back to teammate Jake Ogle, who fired a shot by Bermudian keeper Carter Stuart.
“(Fairfield) played to their strengths,” Zerfing said. “They waited and waited and waited and remained patient. And then given the set piece, they put one in. We just didn’t respond tonight with the fearlessness that we’ve had before. We got a little too tentative.”
Kuykendall took two shots from point-blank range in the final minutes, sending one over the goal and the other into Ball’s mitts.
With 5:00 left, Felipe ripped what appeared to be a sure goal, but Ball made a fantastic leaping save to preserve the shutout.
“He’s done it all year long,” said Smith of his senior keeper. “He’s kept us in a lot of games this year and he made some great saves again tonight. He’s very vocal and he takes command. He’s just a great leader back there for us.”
With under a minute to go, Fairfield freshman Ciaran Phelan put the finishing touch on the scoring when Stuart came out to retrieve a failed clearing attempted, leaving an empty net. Phelan composed himself and fired past two defenders.
“It think it was just our defensive intensity that kept us in the game,” Snyder said. “Our offense started out slow but the defense is what allowed us to come back and win it.”
Fairfield 0 3 – 3
Bermudian Springs 0 0 – 0
Goals: F-Nate Snyder, Jake Ogle, Ciaran Phelan. Assists: F-Chaz Kline, Snyder. Shots on Goal: F-5, BS-9. Corners: F-2, BS-4. Saves: F-Eric Ball 9, BS-Carter Stuart 2.
