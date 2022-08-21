TRAIL

This file photo from Denver7 News shows how the water level of Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam has dropped significantly. The lake is at its lowest water levels since the 1930s following its formation in 1931. (Denver7 News photograph)

 Denver7 News photograph

When out on the trail, a big factor is always the weather. Heat, cold, rain, ice, snow, drought, wind, lightning and humidity all play major roles in both enjoyment and safety when hiking.

Underestimating the possible effects of the weather can prove to be costly and perhaps dangerous. Many of the stories of lost hikers include concerns of hyperthermia or lack of water, and emphasize the value in paying attention to the weather.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.