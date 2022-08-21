When out on the trail, a big factor is always the weather. Heat, cold, rain, ice, snow, drought, wind, lightning and humidity all play major roles in both enjoyment and safety when hiking.
Underestimating the possible effects of the weather can prove to be costly and perhaps dangerous. Many of the stories of lost hikers include concerns of hyperthermia or lack of water, and emphasize the value in paying attention to the weather.
There seems to be a lot going on right now in terms of weather and its effects, both on the trail and around the world.
Our national parks have been in the headlines lately for weather-related reasons, and somehow one gets the feeling that this has become the new normal.
Take the Colorado River for example. The 1,450-mile-long mighty river has its headwaters high in the mountains of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. It flows of course through the Grand Canyon, having carved out that geologic masterpiece about 5 million years ago. And for most of those years, it continued its journey all the way to the Gulf of California.
These days, and for most of the last 50 years or so, the river dries up about 50 miles before emptying into the gulf. In fact, American Rivers, a non-profit organization out of D.C., has declared the Colorado River the most endangered river in the United States.
Lake Mead, the lake formed when Hoover Dam (originally Boulder Dam) was built in 1931 to make better use of the Colorado’s water, is now at its lowest level since it was filling up in the ‘30s. Lake Powell, about 190 miles upstream from Lake Mead, was formed when Glen Canyon Dam was built in 1963 for the same reasons as Hoover Dam.
Both Lake Mead and Lake Powell are in serious trouble, currently being only about 25% of capacity. And that means 40 million people who rely on the river’s water are in trouble. People in areas of Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and California get their life-sustaining water from the Colorado River, both for personal home use and for agricultural use. The river just cannot keep up.
Flowing through the Colorado Rockies, the river gets most of its water through snow melt. Less precipitation in the Rockies in recent years has meant less snowpack, and that has meant less melt into the Colorado. It is expected that this deficit in water will lead to serious water rationing in big cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. As the population grows, and the snowpack shrinks, the problem is becoming dire.
Further north in Yellowstone National Park, this past spring saw flooding more serious in the park than has ever been seen before. The Yellowstone River crested over 13 feet past flood stage, which broke the previous record by two feet. Roads and bridges all along the river were washed out, and road access to some towns were cut off. The park was evacuated, and miraculously no one died from the deluge.
The unprecedented flooding was caused by excessive rain and a higher than usual snowmelt. All this was occurring as most of the country was burning in a heat wave.
Severe drought in the southwest, and excessive water and snowmelt 600 miles to the north — it is expected that this type of extreme weather may become more common as the global temperatures continue to rise.
Other weather problems plague the western national parks and hiking trails as well. As of August 13, 18 states had 53 active wildfires burning. As of August 5, there have been 41,875 wildfires in the country in 2022, burning nearly 6 million acres of forest. That is the most fires in one year since records have been kept. And there are four months left in the year.
In 2015, I and two friends set out to hike the John Muir Trail in California’s High Sierras. We hiked in the glorious Sierra Nevada mountain range for six days, and came into Red’s Meadow on day six, 60 miles into the 211-mile trek. On our arrival at the rest stop, we had noticed that the air was smoky. The views were dull, and our chests were starting to ached from the smoke. Hikers arriving from the south advised us to stop and not continue south, because the smoke was so bad they could not see more than 100 yards ahead. We went home.
As it turned out, the smoke was from a wildfire near Los Angeles, more than 200 miles away. I understand that wildfires can be good for a forest, clearing away dead and low-growing underbrush and opening up the forest floor for new tree growth. But the recent frequency of these fires, and the havoc that they wreak on humans, and animals, in their homes and on our natural resources can be devastating.
Last month, Yosemite National Park, the northern terminus of the John Muir Trail, experienced the worst fire that California has had this year. It was the 23rd wildfire in the state this year, and took nearly a month to bring under control. Dry, hot conditions in the area were the main factor in the fire.
Wildfire ‘season’ is over three months longer than it used to be, and the number of fires out West has tripled in recent years, burning twice as many acres. It stands to reason that severe drought and severe heat conditions are major contributing factors to such destruction. Both drought and severe heat have in fact increased, and both of these have been connected by scientists to climate change.
One of the enjoyable things about hiking in the woods is getting away from the pressures and concern of the modern world. Whether hiking in the heat of summer, the bitter cold of winter, or the milder temperatures of fall and spring, each is a different experience, but the cares of the world fade away in any case.
When epic weather causes unprecedented chaos, it is hard to feel at ease wherever you may be. Those that spend significant time in the outdoors throughout the seasons may be the ones who see this most clearly. If those folks that see it were the ones who could take action to do anything about it, then perhaps we as a world could do something about it. Sadly, if those who could take action either don’t see it, or don’t want to see it, we may have to get used to even more extreme and dangerous weather.
