When the Delone Catholic football team steps on War Veterans Memorial Field in Steelton on Saturday, it will be squaring off with a very familiar foe.
The Squires are set to take on reigning state champion Steelton-Highspire in the District 3 Class 1A championship game. It will be the fifth meeting between the two since 2018, with the previous four being split 2-2.
Delone Catholic went into Steelton for a regular season game and came out with a win in 2018, while the Rollers repaid the favored in 2019 before Delone knocked them out of the playoffs later that season back on Steel-High’s home turf. A year ago, the Squires battled the eventual state champs to a hard-fought 23-13 loss in a district championship game that was played in a downpour.
Now, the two rivals are set to meet again.
“I think this is the fourth time we’ve played them since 2018 and both programs are familiar with one another,” Delone coach Corey Zortman said of the matchup. “The thing we’ve got to do is control the football and don’t allow them to dictate their type of game. We need to play our style and make them work for everything offensively.”
Steel-High coach Andrew Erby, whose sons Alex and Andrew Jr. are star players for the Rollers, says his team is not looking past Delone, even as it enters as the consensus favorite.
“I would say consistently across the board, they’re always well coached, and they always play their best football around this time,” Erby said. “They’ve done a great job getting better week to week.”
The Rollers come into the contest after consecutive losses to end the regular season to Big Spring and Boiling Springs, but Erby isn’t bothered by the showings.
“I think we faced two really good football teams and we knew it would come down to that,” he said. “We understand the direction we need to move in. Time will tell whether it benefitted us.”
One thing Steel-High has on its side is the play of Alex Erby. The sophomore quarterback has already received attention from Division I programs and has become much more of a leader in his second season.
“I really think he’s really become the team leader. He leads the team mentally and physically on and off the field,” Andrew Erby said. “He grew as a quarterback into a bigger role. We leaned on him a lot more this year.”
That growth was something Zortman said was evident from the tape he and his assistants have watched in preparation for the game.
“His control of the offense,” he said when asked about the biggest area of improvement. “Obviously he has the physical attributes, the strong arm and all that. But he’s tough, he’s willing to stand in their and take a hit and can put the ball in places where his guys can make plays and no one else can.”
One asset that Steel-High won’t have, however, is star wide receiver/safety Mehki Flowers. The senior, who is committed to Penn State, transferred to Central Dauphin East in the offseason.
“I think the kids handled it well, and they’re really young team,” Erby said of the loss. “We play like eight or nine sophomores and they’re comfortable in their roles. I think the kids are continuing to get better and continuing to improve with each game.”
Zortman said that while he’s happy his team won’t have to defend Flowers this time around, it’s another former Rollers’ star that changed the game a year ago.
“He was a special athlete and it seemed like he was there forever because he’s been such a big time player since he was a freshman,” he said. “But the thing is I think the unsung hero of that team last year was (graduated running back) Odell Green. I think he had like 45 carries last year for 150 yards or something. Replacing Mehki is tough, but it’s the next guy up mentality for them because they have four or five receivers who are pretty talented in their own right.”
For the Squires. it all comes down to running the ball and controlling the clock. Delone averaged 244.3 yards per game on the ground in the regular season and leaned heavily on the backfield trio of Landen Eckert, Coltyn Keller and Dylan Staub, all three of whom averaged over 5.0 yards per carry.
Keller led the team with 658 yards and eight touchdowns. Eckert followed closely behind with 637 yards and three scores, while Staub chipped in with 576 yards and five trips to the end zone.
The dynamic rushing attack is something Zortman is hoping can help his team get out to an early lead and dictate the tempo of the game against the Rollers.
“It’s huge,” he said of scoring first on Saturday. “It’s something we’ve talked about before and came up again in our staff meetings. I would venture to say if we got that opportunity (to receive the opening kick) again we’re going to take the ball again, because of the simple fact that we seem to start strong. But also because the type of the team we’re playing, we can’t play from behind.”
One advantage Delone could lean on is that of momentum. The Squires enter the postseason winners of six of their last seven games, with the lone loss coming by seven points to undefeated York Catholic.
“No one wants to start slow, but these kids believed in one another and came to work every single day and they wanted to get better,” Zortman said of his team rebounding from an 0-3 start. “These last two weeks we had a bye week and I wasn’t sure how they’d handle that, but they’ve been our best two weeks of practice hands down.”
The Squires and Rollers are scheduled for a 1 p.m. kick on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the PIAA Class 1A tournament.
