The power of three was in evidence in Eastern York’s scintillating 41-38 triumph over homestanding Gettysburg on the Warriors’ home court Friday night.
In a battle of league heavyweights, perimeter prowess proved the difference as the Golden Knights connected eight times from distance in the girls’ basketball victory. The hosts had a chance to tie at the buzzer, but Anne Bair’s three-point launch caromed harmlessly off the back rim and the guests survived.
“That was a great game — playoff basketball,” said Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair. “This will help both teams when the postseason begins in two or three weeks. It was another step in the process.”
Both teams entered the gym with identical records but Bair knew his more deliberate squad might be at a disadvantage over the quick and athletic Knights, and held the basketball without really trying to score for large clunks of clock in the first half. The result was a 14-10 advantage at the break.
“We wanted to slow them down,” explained Bair of the dilatory tactic. “They want to run and shoot 3’s. I felt pretty good about that score.”
Eastern shot out of the gate in the third, scoring 21 points in the stanza to take a 31-26 advantage into the final frame. Breanna Grim, who topped all scorers with 20 points, had four field goals in the quarter, including a triple. Freshman Alaina Neil came off the Golden Knights’ bench to can a pair of treys and sophomore Arianna Seitz drilled another from beyond to help key the surge.
Bri Abate, who scored four of the Warriors’ first-quarter points, added seven in the period to keep Gettysburg (13-3) within reach. Grim’s heavenly prayer off the window was answered as the horn sounded. The 3-point Knight-mare proved the difference in the contest.
Camryn Felix and Bair had buckets to get the Warriors within a point to start the fourth. Grimm feathered another three-bagger, but Bair’s back-to-back buckets tied it at 34-all with 4:38 to play.
Grim and Bair traded bombs to knot it at 37. Seitz broke the deadlock with a long two. Emili Scavitto hit one of two at the stripe to get Gettysburg back within one, but Seitz splashed a pair at the stripe with 27.9 seconds to play and the visitors were able to hang on.
“We were recently on the losing end of a couple of close games,” said Eastern head coach Jason Seitz. “We knew we needed this one. We like to run. Coach Bair knows that, so it seemed like the right thing at the time. We were fine. I wanted to get the freshman in there (Neil) to get another shooter. After some COVID issues earlier in the season we are hopefully trending upward.”
Bair led the Warriors with 14 points, three assists and two steals and Abate added 11 points, three boards and two blocked shots. Seitz had 10 points for the Golden Knights.
“We were pushed by them,” said Coach Bair. “They made huge plays but we answered every time — until the end.”
Gettysburg hosts Shippensburg in a non-league matchup tonight. Eastern hosts New Oxford on Tuesday.
Eastern York 5 5 21 10 — 41
Gettysburg 7 7 12 12 — 38
Eastern York (41): Alaina Neil 2 0-0 6, Arianna Seitz 3 2-2 10, Abigail Henice 1 0-0 2, Breanna Grim 7 3-4 20, Victoria Zerbe 1 1-2 3. Non-scorer: Kendall Felix. Totals: 14 5-7 41.
Gettysburg (38): Camryn Felix 2 0-0 5, Autumn Oaster 1 1-1 3, Anne Bair 6 0-0 14, Bri Abate 4 3-4 11, Emili Scavitto 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Carly Eckhart, Jade Barrick. Totals: 15 5-7 38.
3-pointers: EY-Grim 4, Neil 2, Seitz 2; G-Bair 2, Felix. JV: EY 45-G 26.
