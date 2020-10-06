The first half of Bermudian Springs’ girls’ soccer game against visiting Delone Catholic was far from a work of art.
Both teams struggled to maintain possession throughout the half and the Squirettes were the ones who took a 1-0 lead into the break after a goal late in the period.
But when freshman Hannah Metzger rifled home a shot with 1:07 left in the second overtime period to give the Eagles a 2-1 victory on Tuesday, that first half was long out of mind.
“Sometimes it’s frustrating, but they keep coming,” Berm coach Jeff Hamon said. “We always tell them ‘what happened in the past, is in the past’ and they did a good job of remembering that today.”
The two teams both struggled in what was a scruffy first half that saw moments of individual quality from Delone’s Madison O’Brien and Berm’s Bailey Oehmig create the best chances early on.
It was the Squirettes (1-3) who broke the deadlock in the 39th minute when O’Brien squared the ball for Sarah Swingler, who took a touch before firing it into the corner of the net for the opening goal,
Delone took that lead into the break, but after the half, it was the Eagles (3-1) who looked the more likely to score.
“It was a matter of growing into the game,” Hamon said. “We just had to keep pressuring up and taking the space they give you.”
Oehmig fired a number of shots from range but was unable to find the back of the net, thanks in large part to Squirettes goalkeeper Kallie Gilbart, who made eight saves on the evening.
“I’ve just got to put those shots in the past and keep moving,” Oehmig said of maintaining her composure. “Maybe if I’m not shooting right, I know that my teammates will have more chances and I have to try to create chances for them as well.”
That’s exactly what the junior midfielder did from a set piece in the 64th minute. Oehmig whipped in a corner that clattered around the box before falling to Hannah Chenault, who made no mistake, hammering the ball home from 8 yards out.
From that point on, the Eagles pushed for a winner in regulation and nearly had one when Gilbart pushed an Oehmig free kick from 30 yards out onto the crossbar.
The two teams remained tied, however, and headed to extra time with the result in the balance.
In the first extra time period, Berm continued its momentum and kept the Squirettes hemmed into their own half, but were unable to create a quality opportunity despite the pressure.
With 10 minutes gone and no decisive goal, the team went into a second and final period of extra time. In that period, it was Delone that appeared the more likely to score with both O’Brien and Swingler having opportunities that went just wide of goal.
As time ticked under 90 seconds, it appeared a stalemate was on the book. That’s when the Eagles found the opportunity they were looking for. Chenault picked up the ball and dribbled at a defender on the edge of the box, then fired in a low cross that deflected off a defender and fell right to the waiting feet of Metzger, who slammed the ball home with her first touch, giving the hosts the victory.
“It felt great,” Metzger said. “It was a great first goal in high school. I just put my foot through it hoping it would go in.”
Berm looks to maintain momentum on Thursday when it travels to Hanover, while the Squirettes are hoping to regroup when they play host to Littlestown on the same day.
